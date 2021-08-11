Head coach: Greg Mance

Record: 2-4 in one season at Loris and 207-82 overall

Last year: 2-4, 3rd place in Region VII-3A, missed state playoffs

Returning starters: Three offense, seven defense

Players to watch: QB Jackson Graham, RB Jaquan Tisdale, DL Damien McCloud, LB Cameron Faircloth, LB Marquavis Johnson, CB Omarion Bland

Breakout candidate: Receiver and defensive back Randall Bellamy would have been a key piece of this team a year ago if not for an injury that wiped out his season. Now back, the two- way player is primed to become a star.

Keys to success: The offense will have time to improve slowly, but only if what on paper appears to be a loaded and experienced defense does what it needs to. If the Lions come out of the gate swinging, it won’t be if Loris makes the playoffs, but at what seed.