This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Greg Mance was a believer before just about everyone else.
Just prior to getting offered and accepting the Loris football job last year, a person at the school had informed him about how one of the area’s youth football teams had recently had some success. Mance took that simple offhand comment, combined it with what his own eyes were telling him and knew the five-year dip in Lions football was about to end.
“When I looked at their talent level, I knew it had dropped. Everybody goes through a little dry spell,” Mance said. “But they were playing so many young kids. [Even now] most of our roster is juniors. Our B-team has been playing well. The future is lined up for us to be successful.”
Some 17 months after he took the job, Mance said all of that is why he hasn’t been surprised that the transformation has happened as fast as it has. He doesn’t ignore that Loris was just 2-4 last year and finished behind Dillon and Aynor in region play.
But he also says that everything he’s witnessed since practices started a year ago tells him the next leap forward is closer than anyone would have guessed. It began by breeding good vibes.
“He’s a positive spirited person,” junior linebacker Cameron Faircloth said of Mance. “He started a parent club to get them more involved. That was a good start. In practices, he tells us to play for the next play and don’t get your head down. ... If you cuss in practice, you start doing push-ups.”
It’s not as if those relatively minor psychological changes were installed on an awful team. The Lions finished third in the region last season and would have qualified for the playoffs had it not been for a decreased postseason format due to the pandemic. A bunch of younger players gained invaluable experience in year one of the Mance era.
As for year two? It will be one with a potential top-flight defense.
Faircloth, at least two returning defensive linemen, fellow linebacker Marquavis Johnson and a stacked secondary that features Omarion Bland, La’Ontray Knox, Randall Bellamy and Murry Legette may have the Lions’ defense looking like their best years of the 2000s.
“We’re worried about the defensive line, but we’re basically bringing seven starters back [overall on defense],” Mance said. “We’ve got three all-region players coming back on defense. So we’re going to have to lean on our defense. They’re going to be really good. It’s just when is that going to happen?”
Mance thinks that will happen sooner rather than later.
Considering his players already proved his first gut instinct correct, the odds of that happening are better than most would have thought.
