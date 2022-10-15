Optimism. It still very much exists within the Loris Lions football program, especially after the team’s 48-0 Friday night win over Georgetown.
Friday marked the first game of the year for Loris without starting quarterback Jackson Huff — who is potentially out for the season with a leg injury — but plenty of other storylines dominated the standout home region win on Senior Night.
The defense continued its standout play.
The game control was brilliant from senior quarterback Jackson Graham, who returned under center after moving to tight end when Huff earned the starting job.
Everywhere on Friday night, there were signs that this Lions team, now at 7-1 on the year, has no intentions on slowing as the season winds down.
In fact, according to coach Greg Mance, Friday felt like a program-wide victory.
“I really do feel the optimism,” Mance said following the win. “If you look around this program and just look at how many kids we’re dressing, how the JV is looking, how the community is supporting these kids, really things are turning. Our kids are taking pride in how they practice and how they look on these Friday nights.
“I’m really happy for these seniors. You want to send them out on their Senior Night with a win and we were able to do that tonight.”
Georgetown, which hasn’t won a game this season, may not have offered the year’s most grueling challenge for Mance’s team, but it may have been perfect timing for such a game.
With Huff sidelined, Graham was provided with somewhat of a “get up to speed” outing before the final two region games of the year.
And with Friday’s dominant performance, it’s safe to say that Mance’s squad capitalized.
Graham looked like he hadn’t missed a beat leading the Lions offense, starting from the game’s opening drive. He led a quick trip down the field to begin the night that was capped with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Duke Bellamy. From there, Graham captained a pair of scoring drives (of 10 and 11 plays respectively) to take control of a game where the field never tilted in Georgetown’s direction.
The Lions offense looked as dominant as it has all season long, rolling into halftime with a 41-0 lead after Bellamy scored on a 50-yard punt return as time winded down in the second quarter.
Friday marked the fourth week in a row that Georgetown allowed at least 40 points.
“It was exciting for our offense. Any time you never punt, it’s a good night,” Mance said. “Jackson Graham has been really good. He gives you that element where he can run, but also get the ball out and make good decisions… You have La’Ontray Knox and Jordan Vancise who had some runs tonight, and then you have [Duke Bellamy] outside there, he’s just a special kid.”
While the offense captured the attention for much of the evening, the Loris defense continued to showcase that it is one of the best in the area.
In the first half, Georgetown ran 17 plays for a total of -5 yards.
Things wouldn’t get much better for the visitors in the second half, something Mance said is a welcomed sign of things progressing as the regular season takes a turn down the stretch.
Loris has now allowed 14 points or fewer in seven of its eight games this season.
“This does act as a momentum-builder,” Mance said. “Our kids feed off of a shutout. They were all screaming and yelling at the backups that they better not let them in. Georgetown has speed and size… but, we really rallied from side to side. Overall, this defense has been on point all season.”
The second half featured a running clock and much of the same story for the third and fourth quarters. The Loris defense continued to roll and the offense tacked on a second-half touchdown drive to carry momentum through the final whistle for the team’s seventh win of the season.
Loris will finish the remainder of the regular season on the road. The Lions will play a pair of away games to wrap up the region slate, including next Friday night at Manning. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.