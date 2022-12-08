Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks.
In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Now, he’ll be considered among the most influential people in the state’s high school athletics scene.
On Thursday, Earley was named the next executive director of the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association after a vote by that organization’s board. He’ll formally take over the position for Shell Dula after a short acclimation period. At that time, the soon-to-be-retired football coach will go all in on what he called uniting the state.
“The No. 1 thing I want to accomplish is to poll our stakeholders - that’s the 11,000-plus coaches in the state of South Carolina," he said. "I want to give everyone equal input, and I want to take this association where they want to go. Everybody has a voice. Create diversity. Everybody’s voice counts the same.”
Earley clarified by saying that a varsity football coach’s “vote” will be the same as a junior varsity tennis assistant, assuming that person is an SCACA dues-paying member, of course.
But while his conversation with MyHorryNews.com Thursday included some of the expected talking points, it’s also impossible to ignore that Earley is taking over the position at a time when certain factions of the state have felt unheard for years.
A growing segment of the coaches have become increasingly vocal in regards to the increase in success of private and charter schools, continuing to absorb lessons from pandemic and even the oft-perceived rift between the football coaches association and/or the SCACA and the South Carolina High School League.
Not coincidental to the timing of the SCACA’s board vote Thursday, another topic of conversation is the state’s football all-star games - the Touchstone Energy Bowl and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
In the early part of 2022, MyHorryNews.com received copies of emails from members of the North Carolina Coaches Association declaring that the Shrine Bowl was all but over. Not long after, North Carolina announced that beginning in 2023 its East-West All-Star Football game would move to the same weekend typically associated with the Shrine Bowl. Previously, that game was played at the completion of the academic calendar. One of the growing hopes for South Carolina’s side, then, was that it somehow join forces with the Touchstone Energy Bowl to create a mega-week of all-star action in a place that could house it all.
Doubling the size of visitors this week every year would clearly be a financial boon to the Grand Strand, and Earley said that isn’t off the table.
“The Shrine Bowl is one of the most traditional all-star games in the country,” Earley said. “We have had discussions about [moving it to Myrtle Beach] and that’s something a majority of the people in our state would want. But I’m not sure North Carolina feels the same way.”
Earley, who has been either directly or indirectly in charge of most of the operations of the Touchstone Energy Bowl since 2002, will remain involved in that game moving forward either way.
However, by the time he spoke on the SCACA vote on Thursday, he had already informed his assistant coaches and players at Westside that his time there and as a head football coach was over.
Earley got his first head coaching position at Myrtle Beach, where he was from 2000-2008. After leading the Seahawks to the Class 3A state championship in his final season, he then spent one year at Chapin and three at Lexington. After initially accepting a job in Florida that didn’t pan out, he ended up at Westside in 2014.
Despite the Rams suffering through six losing seasons prior to his arrival, that happened only one time in his nine seasons in Anderson.
Yet, Earley was thinking bigger, and his rise continued.
“The timing of this whole thing isn’t great for me,” Earley said. “I’m three years away from retirement. I’ve got a great team coming back. I feel like I’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the country coming back. After going 10-3, I feel like we could achieve at Westside what we achieved [at Myrtle Beach]. But it’s not on my time. It’s on God’s time. If I don’t take this job today, it doesn’t come open again for 20 years. I feel like I’ve been trained for this.”
