The Horry County contingent of quarterbacks in Region V-5A didn’t all win their season openers.
But the signal callers at Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James each put on a show to kick off 2022.
Socastee’s Rocco Wojcik, Conway’s Devin Grainger, St. James’s Connor Schwalm and Carolina Forest’s Scott Saylor combined for 1,121 yards and 12 offensive touchdowns last weekend, a promising sign for a region that is expected to have a true five-way competition for its four playoff spots come November.
With Sumter’s victory at Lakewood, Conway was the only team to fall against a non-region foe in Week 0, and that loss came against Hartsville, a Class 4A state championship contender with one of the most potent offenses around.
Still, Grainger put up some electric rushing totals.
The junior ran for 185 yards and a touchdown and passed for a score and another 61 yards, a figure that could have been much higher had it not been for a few ill-timed drops. Wojcik (138 yards, two touchdowns rushing) and Saylor (118) weren’t far behind Grainger’s ground yardage. Wojcik also threw for 143 yards and two scores against North Myrtle Beach, while Saylor again lit up West Brunswick (N.C.) through the air, throwing for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
The fourth quarterback, St. James’s Schwalm, made the most of his first start, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another 28 and a touchdown.
Sumter’s Pate Merchant, also making his first career start, threw for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Gamecocks’ lopsided win. It was a solid start for the five quarterbacks in the region who could be putting up consistent numbers throughout the season.
THE RETURN OF THE VICTORY BELL
After three cancellations in the last four attempts to play the Conway-Myrtle Beach rivalry game, the Battle for the Victory Bell finally appears ready to resume.
The two teams will play Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in the first meeting between the teams since 2019 and only the second time in the last five seasons. The 2020 and 2021 games were cancelled after scheduling conflicts related to the pandemic. Additionally, the 2018 game was scrapped due the school closures due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.
This will also be one of the earliest meetings in the season between the two. Since the teams met to open the 2007 season, every other Victory Bell game has been played no earlier than the third week of September. That typically allowed both teams to gear up for each other. Most seasons, it would also mark the end of each team’s non-region slate.
That led to some exciting games along the way, maybe none more impressive than the one that happened 10 years ago.
In 2012, Myrtle Beach won 56-55 after Tyler Keane threw for a state-record eight touchdowns passes, Conway’s Mykal Moody rushed for 153 yards and passed for another 165 - in the process becoming just the third player in state history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards in a career - and the Tigers failed on a two-point conversion attempt with 73 seconds to go that would have changed the outcome.
The 2014 game, a 49-42 Seahawk win, also netted more than 90 points despite being one-score game. The 2006, 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contests were also determined by a touchdown or less.
Conway leads the all-time series 33-16. However, Myrtle Beach is 8-2 against the Tigers in the last 10 meetings, the span of Seahawk coach Mickey Wilson’s tenure. Carlton Terry is 0-2 in the series.
Both teams will enter the game 0-1, with Myrtle Beach losing at Class 3A No. 2 Camden last week, while Conway fell at home against Class 4A power Hartsville.
NEEDING TO REBOUND
Several area programs have an opportunity to bounce back from disappointing Week 0 results.
More than some of the others, Green Sea Floyds (24-0 loss to Loris), Conway (42-17 to Hartsville) and Myrtle Beach (42-13 to Camden) all fell by three-plus touchdowns in their season openers. They weren’t the only local squads who lost last week.
However, the need to make the necessary adjustments comes with a bigger sense of urgency after those lopsided losses.
Conway coach Carlton Terry could get a boost with the return of two of his better players, safety/receiver Cam Alston and running back Rodney Huggins, two starters who missed the game against Hartsville while recovering from injuries.
“We should have two of our better players on the field,” Terry said. “Our chances improve drastically. The mental and the physical presence of those guys being on the field, it elevates the other players, like they’re playing with the best of Conway football team.”
Green Sea Floyds, looking to bounce back from its rivalry loss, will head to Johnsonville, a team the Trojans beat 32-20 last year but who is currently ranked No. 8 in Class 1A.
