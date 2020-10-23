Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Loris 20 Aynor 38 (Q2)
St. James 21 Carolina Forest 21 (Q2)
West Florence 0 North Myrtle Beach 28 (Q2)
Myrtle Beach 10 Wilson 6 (Q2)
Green Sea Floyds 35 Timmonsville 6 (Q2)
Conway 0 Sumter 14 (Q2)
*The Socastee-Waccamaw game was canceled.
