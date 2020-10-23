1002 NMB football_JM06.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston takes a handoff from Will Murray in the 35-7 victory over South Florence Friday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Loris 20 Aynor 38 (Q2)

St. James 21 Carolina Forest 21 (Q2)

West Florence 0 North Myrtle Beach 28 (Q2)

Myrtle Beach 10 Wilson 6 (Q2)

Green Sea Floyds 35 Timmonsville 6 (Q2)

Conway 0 Sumter 14 (Q2)

*The Socastee-Waccamaw game was canceled.

