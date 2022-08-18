A few weeks back, Arber Lekani spent his Saturday night helping out at his parents’ restaurant in Surfside Beach.
He begged off early - after cranking out one more load of dishes - so he could head home and get some shuteye. The Socastee linebacker had a big morning ahead that included a 165-mile drive to Catawba College for a one-day skills camp.
He got home, threw his helmet and cleats in a bag, set out some shorts, a tee shirt and a pair of socks and put his head on the pillow. By 5 a.m. he and coach Ben Hampton were on the road, and it didn’t take long for the duo to catch a mistake.
“He had one job,” Hampton joked. “He wanted to put on his best showing.”
Lekani didn’t pack a change of clothes, didn’t even so much as pack a towel to wipe down with after a three-hour camp. Sure enough, it turned into fall football weather in July, with temps dropping into the 60s and plenty of rain to boot.
Lekani was soaked minutes into the camp and might as well have been wearing used sponges on his feet by the end of it. Conveniently, Hampton’s brother lives in Salisbury, North Carolina, too, so they swung by for some loaners.
As funny as the entire trip was to the Braves’ third-year coach, he also described it as a microcosm of his middle linebacker’s entire mentality. Focus on the task at hand, cross any other bridge when you get to it.
Lekani wears the commentary from his coach as a badge of honor.
“As cocky as that sounds, I think that’s on lockdown,” the 6-foot, 180-pound senior said. “When I’m sitting in the locker room before a game, all I’m thinking about is how we can win that game. I don’t like all the extra stuff that comes with football. I like the old style. Those guys were there just because they liked it.”
Lekani will get an opportunity to prove he belongs to that type of crowd.
After recording 40.5 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks last year while playing outside linebacker, he was moved into the middle of the defense this year to replace last year’s starter, John Henry Douglas.
And much like Douglas was, Lekani is now expected to be the “ringleader” of the Braves’ defense. Lekani also loves that distinction, too.
After all, this was a player who two years ago was still on the junior varsity squad and had to prove himself to the then-new head coach. Consider that part handled.
“This kid, the biggest thing for us is toughness. He’s played every year with something broken,” Hampton said. “Last year, he played four games with a cast on his hand. His unrelenting determination is a big thing. He straps that helmet on and another side of him comes out.”
