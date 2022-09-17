Nathan Schuessler had one job: catch the ball and get out of bounds.
The Carolina Forest wideout took care of the first task, then he decided to improvise. Instead of running to the Panthers’ sideline to stop the clock, the senior darted back inside, shook off Stratford tacklers and stretched the ball across the goal line, giving his team the lead with just over 30 seconds left in the game.
“I had my team on my back and did it for them,” Schuessler said. “Earlier [this season] against West Brunswick, this same exact play happened and I did the same thing and I scored. So I was just like, ‘Let me try it.’ And it worked.”
Schuessler’s late-game heroics were almost negated by a final Stratford drive that reached the Carolina Forest 24-yard line. But after a dropped pass in the end zone with 1.5 seconds left, Carolina Forest’s RJ Williams blocked what would have been the game-tying field goal to seal the 17-14 win.
“You should be jacked up,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris told his players after the game. “If you’re not, something’s wrong with your blood.”
Both offenses moved the ball well but struggled to score.
Stratford took its opening drive to the Carolina Forest 17 before fumbling. The Panthers recovered at their own 7, then promptly marched down the field and took the lead on an 18-yard touchdown run from Zion Gilbert.
The Knights responded early in the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run from Savionne Jones, tying the game at 7.
Carolina Forest had a chance to extend its lead with 3:32 left in the second quarter, but a J.J. Chadick field goal attempt came up just short. However, the Panthers’ defense again forced a timely turnover, this one an interception from Jamauri Davis.
That set up another field goal attempt, and this time Chadick nailed a 23-yarder to extend the Panthers’ lead to 13-10 with 17.7 seconds before halftime.
Carolina Forest opened the third quarter with a fumble on their first play from scrimmage, but the Panthers’ defense forced a Stratford punt. Carolina Forest then drove all the way to the Stratford 11, but that ended in another missed field goal.
Those fruitless drives looked like they would haunt the Panthers when the Knights finally took the lead with 5:54 left in the game. Stratford quarterback Jalen Barry tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brett Marrs to make it 14-10 Knights.
Carolina Forest responded with a drive deep into Stratford territory, but quarterback Scott Saylor fumbled the ball at the Stratford 30 with just under two minutes left in the game.
Carolina Forest coaches pleaded with the referees — Saylor appeared to be down when the ball came out — but the call stood.
Yet Stratford couldn’t get a first down and Morris burned through his timeouts. The Knights punted and the Panthers got the ball back on their own 15 with 1:46 left in the contest.
“We’ve put our kids in situations [like this] a lot at practice,” Morris said. “The kids have an idea about what we like to do. … Scotty did a great job working the sidelines, still taking what the defense gave us. We were just real fortunate to move the ball in a way to give us a chance down there.”
Saylor worked quickly to move the ball into Stratford territory. The Knights also helped the Panthers with a pass interference penalty that set up Carolina Forest at the Stratford 30 with 48.2 seconds left. Saylor then began looking for the senior Schuessler. One connection got them to the Stratford 16. Saylor then took a shot at the endzone, but it fell incomplete.
Then came Schuessler’s magic.
Although the final offensive play didn’t go as designed, Morris clearly wasn’t upset by the result. In fact, that type of decision-making is something he said the coaches encourage.
“When we work that drill, we make sure they understand when they have a first down, they can do whatever,” he said. “It’s when they’re short of that first down that your butt better get out of bounds. And let’s just be honest, man, we were inside the 15-yard line how many times tonight on short yardage stuff and just couldn’t get it done.”
But the Panthers did get it done when the need was greatest. And for Carolina Forest (2-3), the victory provided a much-needed boost. After three tough road losses, the Panthers came home to a pregame celebration that included a dedication ceremony for the new turf field. Highlighting 25 years of Panther athletics, the event drew school board members, the superintendent, booster club leaders and former athletes.
“It feels good to come back, especially with the ceremony and have all the former athletes here that played on this field,” Schuessler said. “We went out and showed them a great show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.