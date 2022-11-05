Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing.
Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry Auntay Campbell forced a fumble inside the red zone to survive May River 24-21 on Friday and advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“Really proud of our seniors, they continue to battle and grind,” Wilson said. “To come on the road, travel this far and get a win, it’s huge.”
Myrtle Beach trailed 21-10 in the third quarter after backup May River quarterback Garrett Diemel found the end zone from two yards out, but the Seahawk offense returned to life thanks to a methodical 12-play drive. Quarterback Wyatt Cannon connected with Jason Nash for a pair of completions before Cam Ward and Malachi Washington took over on the ground. Washington punctuated the drive from the two-yard line to cut the Shark lead to 21-17.
But the Seahawks had to put a stop to May River’s hard-nosed ground game in order to mount the comeback.
They did it early in the fourth quarter, stuffing three straight runs before containing Diemel on fourth-and-4 just outside the 10. Then, with the season on the line, Wilson’s offense conjured up something magical.
Led by the clutch play of both McGee and Cannon, Myrtle Beach converted three consecutive fourth-down passes and marched inside the Shark 20 with under four minutes to go.
McGee delivered the go-ahead heroics on a second-down pass, finding Doty on a dazzling lob over the outstretched arms of a defender to nab the 24-21 lead.
But the Seahawks still had some work to do, and it got dicey in an instant after Diemel delivered a 29-yard gem to Andrew Johnson inside the MB 35. May River was on the verge of snatching the game right back, but an unheralded Seahawk sophomore dealt the final punch to slay the Sharks.
Diemel slung a pass to Gage Duncan, but Auntay Campbell was there to knock the ball loose and force the game-clinching fumble in his first start of the year.
“We worked so hard, we just refused for this to be our last game ever,” Doty said. “I ran to the corner, I saw the ball, I knew it came down to that moment, and I captured it.”
Doty caught four passes for 51 yards and the game-winning score, while Kenny Brown added five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown on a 44-yard pass from Cannon in the second quarter.
Jaiden Jones led May River’s offense, rushing for 176 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns on 27 attempts.
Myrtle Beach (5-6) earned a rematch at West Florence in the second round of the playoffs next week.
