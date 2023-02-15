The roundabout search to find the next football coach at Conway High School appears to be over.
According to multiple sources close to the process, Lamar’s Josh Pierce was selected by a search committee to take over the program. His name will be formally presented to the Horry County Board of Education on Monday for final approval. No one who spoke to MyHorryNews.com believed there would be a snag prior to the board meeting.
Pierce, District Athletics Director Jason Cox, Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll and Conway Principal Tanika McKissick either could not be reached or refused to comment.
However, according to sources, Pierce’s two interviews and his experience as a strength and conditioning coach elevated him to the top of the committee’s list after Monday’s second-round interviews.
Pierce has only been the head coach at Lamar for 11 months. However, as the Silver Foxes’ defensive coordinator and strength coach in the three years prior, he was instrumental in helping the Silver Foxes to back-to-back state championship game appearances in 2020 and 2021. One of the biggest critiques of Conway football in the last decade has been progress in the weight room.
Additionally, Pierce was named Lamar’s Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. He was promoted to the program’s top spot after previous coach Chad Wilkes left for Oceanside Collegiate in early 2022.
With Pierce at the helm last fall, Lamar went 9-4 overall, swept Region VI-1A competition and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. Before heading to Lamar in 2019, the Coastal Carolina University graduate spent time at Marlboro County and Dillon.
His experience led to a bevy of calls of support from numerous heavy hitters in the profession.
Assuming Pierce is approved as expected, it will end a nearly three-month process to replace Carlton Terry, who was fired Nov. 17 after six seasons.
Terry, who spent 23 seasons as an assistant to Chuck Jordan, took over the program on an interim basis in 2017 before having the tag removed in January of 2018. Altogether, he was 23-34 as the team’s head coach before his dismissal in November. The Tigers were 4-7 last fall and lost their last two games by a combined score of 93-0.
The position was initially posted in mid-December. That led to eight interviews on Jan. 12. After that round of interviews, the search committee named a top four, with West Florence head coach Jody Jenerette at the top of the list. Jenerette told MyHorryNews.com he was offered the position on Jan. 17. He turned it down the next morning, citing his admiration for his current position.
By the afternoon of Jan. 18, the job was reposted on the district’s employment portals.
That led to a second “first round” of interviews last Wednesday. On Monday, three candidates, including Pierce, were brought back for a second meeting with the committee and two district officials. Only one of the final three candidates from the second set of interviews was included in the top four of the committee’s voting the first time around.
Horry County Schools traditionally doesn’t fulfill a Freedom of Information Act request from MyHorryNews.com for the names of finalists for top-level athletics jobs until after a hire is approved by the board. However, the two other candidates who advanced to the second round of interviews included a Class 4A offensive coordinator and a longtime assistant at the college and high school levels.
Both have ties to Conway High School.
