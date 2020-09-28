The Joey Price era at Green Sea Floyds started with a 28-14 loss to rival Lake View Monday night.
Despite the defeat, the new coach was proud of the team's effort.
"We kept fighting," Price said.
This game originally got underway Friday night, but a lightning delay at the 10:28 mark pushed the game back to Monday.
Senior running back Jaquan Dixon said he was glad to finally be back on the field after everything that happened in the offseason with COVID-19.
"Felt good to be back with my boys," he said. "It's great to be back playing football."
Following a Dixon touchdown to give GSF a brief lead, the Wild Gators scored 20 points to build a 13-point advantage going into the half.
Dixon, who had over 2,000 total yards last season and helped guide the Trojans to a second straight Class A state title, brought Green Sea Floyds within six after a touchdown from 20 yards out.
Following a great defensive stop that held the Wild Gators within their own 5-yard line, the Trojans defense forced a punt. However, that's when the officials ruled that the ball bounced off senior Aaron Graham and the Wild Gators recovered.
"I thought that was a big turning point in the game," Price said. "Our defense did a great job down there on the goal line. If we get that ball at midfield, it may be a different ballgame. It didn't happen, so it is what it is."
Lake View tacked on one more touchdown and a two-point conversion for good measure to make it 28-14 and the Trojans just couldn't bounce back.
Dixon finished the night with 18 carries for only 58 yards.
While it always stings to lose to a rival, Dixon did have a message for the Wild Gators of Lake View.
"I told their running back Ja'Carreous Ford that we would see them again in the playoffs," Dixon said.
The loss puts the defending state champions at 0-1 to start 2020.
The Trojans will host Hannah-Pamplico this Friday. Last season, Green Sea Floyds shut out the Raiders 47-0. Dixon said he's looking forward to playing them again.
"We're going to get the job done," he said. "We're going to come back from this game with a better attitude, work harder and get back on our path."
Price shares Dixon's passion for righting the ship.
"I'm looking forward to seeing us get better at what we do," he said. "We can't help [what Hannah-Pamplico] does, we can only help with what we can do and we got to get better at what we do."
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Green Sea Floyds Friday.
