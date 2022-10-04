Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night.
“It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said.
The Trojans controlled the entire first quarter, starting off with a stellar drive that was aided with several penalties against the Wild Gators.
Trojans quarterback Banks Lovett found Dakare Smith from 5 yards out to open the scoring with a TD.
The Trojans defense then stood tall, only allowing the Wild Gators to get one yard on their first possession and forcing them to punt.
Lake View saw their first and only punt of the night go off the back of their own player and into the hands of the Trojans.
While Lovett would give the ball back two plays later via an interception, the Trojans defense once again held their ground and forced a turnover on downs.
Through smashmouth football, the Trojans took advantage of the turnover on downs as Lovett muscled his way into the end zone to put Green Sea Floyds up 14-0.
“We took that first drive and stuffed it down their throats,” Price said.
Going into the second, the flood gates opened for the Wild Gators.
Lake View scored three touchdowns in less than seven minutes to start the second quarter.
“They’ve been beat by wide receivers all year long that were bigger and that can outrun us and it started happening and it started to inflate them and our bubble was busted,” Price said.
The Wild Gators would tack on a fourth touchdown in final 10 seconds of the first half to make it 32-14 at the break.
Lake View continued their scoring run on their opening possession of the second half, making it 40-14.
The Trojans finally stopped the bleeding with a touchdown of their own with less than five minutes to go in the third.
Lake View would score two more touchdowns to extend their lead to 55-22 early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans would not quit.
“We kept doing what we got to do to score,” Price said.
GSF would tack on two more touchdowns on the night to make it 55-37 before Lake View ultimately took a knee and let the clock run out.
“We speak to them all the time about not quitting," Price said. "There’s been no quit in them all year long except maybe for the first half in the Andrews game. But other than that, we’ve played to the very end. We try to row that boat, so to speak, 'til the very end.”
The Trojans now have a quick turnaround as they travel to Lamar on Friday.
“We got to get back to work tomorrow. That’s all we can do,” Price said. “We’re in a fight, that’s what we’re in.”
Kickoff between Lamar and Green Sea Floyds is set for 7:30 p.m.
