Luke Janack has always believed football was meant to be a violent game.
It was the Carolina Forest senior’s M.O. — whether he was playing defense or offense or both. Smack a guy hard enough, maybe he’s not as interested in a repeat the next time around.
“They’re not going to want to come back. With that intensity, you can beat them, even if you’re weaker than them,” said Janack, the MyHorryNews.com All-County Defensive Player of the Year. “People don’t want to get hit. If you hit them … you get that advantage. They’re not going to play their best game.”
In his first season on varsity as a sophomore, Janack applied that method to defense, where he was a starting linebacker. Then, in 2020, he played mostly offense and saw his defensive snaps cut to a minimum.
This year, he was asked to do both. In six of the team’s nine games this year, Janack had at least seven carries on offense and seven tackles from his spot in the middle of the defense.
In smaller classifications, that type of two-way production is more normal. In Class 5A? Not so much.
“He’s done it for us for three years at the varsity level,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “He plays a real physical type of game. He’s really fast. He plays all out, whether he’s at linebacker or running back. He’s set the tone for us the last three years. You don’t see that at the 5A level. He’s a special player.”
Janack proved the strategy effective more often than not in 2021. This fall, he had 88 solo tackles and 36 assisted stops. He also rushed for 706 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Take away either responsibility, and his stats from one side of the ball or the other rise dramatically.
However, that wasn’t his role — not this year.
The Panthers’ much-depleted roster from last year was in need of stars. Janack fit the bill.
Times two.
After all, he’d already done plenty of both.
As a sophomore — the last full season for Carolina Forest — Janack had 131 solo tackles. Carolina Forest doesn’t typically track assisted tackles but did in 2021 for the purpose of this story; therefore, his exact career total isn’t known. But his career figures are still something to behold. In 31 games on defense, he put up 265 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions and recovered a fumble.
That went along with 1,870 yards and 29 touchdowns in 18 games of offense.
It’s why he was a Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection — both nods given for his play as a linebacker. His impact on defense, though, was clearly impacted by his time on the other side of the ball.
“There have been times when I wondered how far I could have gone [just playing linebacker] or just running back,” he said. “But it’s really shaped me as an athlete to understand both sides of the ball and how everything fits. I know where the hole is going to be before the ball is snapped. I know where everyone is going to fit.”
Plus?
“I wouldn’t be able to help the team as much.”
MYHORRYNEWS.COM ALL-COUNTY DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Luke Janack
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas honoree accounted for 88 solo tackles and 106 total stops and added a pair of sacks and a forced fumble during his final year in a Panthers uniform.
Gene King
School | Conway
Position | Defensive end
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Tigers defensive end put up 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks this fall. Had 108.5 tackles in 23 games on varsity over three seasons.
Tre Phillips
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Defensive end
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Led the Seahawks with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks while recovering three fumbles, forcing another and accumulating 21 solo tackles and 35 total stops.
Cade Lewis
School | Aynor
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Edge-rushing linebacker accumulated 39 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Region VII-3A runner-up Blue Jackets.
Ben Thompson
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Sophomore
Year in review | A first-year starter, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound linebacker put up 76 total tackles in nine games for the Region V-1A runner-up Trojans.
Cameron Faircloth
School | Loris
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Finished the season with 74.5 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in helping the Lions back to the playoffs.
John Henry Douglas
School | Socastee
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | In only eight games, racked up 66.5 total tackles, including 52 solo stops, and seven tackles for loss while roaming the middle of the defense.
T.J. Cox
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Three-year starter ended his career with 148.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles from his spot in the middle of the Chiefs’ defense.
Garrison Gasque
School | Aynor
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Two-way standout put up 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven pass break-ups and an interception while also playing quarterback for most of the year.
Chandler McCall
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | In addition to his return skills, he ended his Chiefs’ career with 110 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Josh Gunn
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | In nine games, put up 44.5 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery from his spot in the secondary.
Austin Damron
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Trojans' safety and H-Back ended had 57 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery to go along with 231 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Eleftherios Kontos
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Punter
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Averaged 35.8 yards per punt during his first year as a starter, with nine of his 24 punts pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.