COLUMBIA | Before Green Sea Floyds made its second straight trip to Columbia for the final weekend of the SCHSL football season, Donnie Kiefer said his team was in a spot where anything less than a championship would be a disappointment.
There was no disappointment.
His Trojans jumped out to an early lead over Ridge Spring-Monetta and never relented, winning the state title with a 48-12 victory at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. It ended any doubt that the current kings of Class A football come from Horry County. And to say the Trojans did so in a physical and dominating fashion would be an understatement.
Throughout the night, Kiefer’s offense and defense took on a feel of pure annihilation.
“When a player goes down, it’s an advantage for us to go after them harder and harder, just to crush them,” junior tailback Jaquan Dixon said. “Just to see what we can put on the board and what we can accomplish. They’re losing hope.”
Indeed, moments into a lengthy second half in which Kiefer’s team extended an early three-touchdown advantage, it was clear all that time necessary before the final horn was only delaying the inevitable. Unofficially, 15 opposing players needed to be helped off the field.
Ridge Spring-Monetta dressed 31.
There was cramping, to be expected in a football game. But there were also more significant injuries that knocked several of the “other” Trojans out of the game. At multiple points during the game, the RS-M training staff was attending to multiple players simultaneously.
Simply, the entire starting point for a Green Sea Floyds program that not all that long ago was considered an afterthought on just about any level had taken hold. Kiefer’s team had taken all the emphasis it had put into the weight room and was laying some serious wood.
“I don’t think it’s so much them actually seeing them getting hurt. But with our guys being able to play that physical and see the result of our physicality, it’s a big thing,” Kiefer said. “They don’t rejoice in someone getting injured. But they also know when they’re playing physical like that, it gets taxing. They get tired of taking those shots over and over and over again. That’s a good thing for us.”
It showed in the final score.
And it definitely contributed to it.
Green Sea Floyds rushed for 335 yards. Dixon had three touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Bubba Elliott added two more. And Anwain Graham punched in one late long after the game was decided.
As a whole, the Trojans averaged just shy of seven yards a carry as a team, some of that boosted by chunk yardage after key RS-M defensive starters Tre Dean, Collier Sullivan and Nemo Brooks had all been forced out of the game.
Collier was the first, needing medical assistance in the second quarter. By then, the Green Sea Floyds M.O. for the evening had been established.
“Even though they were moving the ball on us, we kept fighting hard,” junior Aaron Graham said. “We kept trying to stop them.”
Said fellow defensive back Dan Johnson: “Communication is key. We hype each other up. We study what we have to do.”
Ridge Spring-Monetta had moved the ball somewhat efficiently early. However, a pair of Johnson interceptions were joined by Graham’s pick-six. At halftime, it was 21-0.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Dixon added another score. Three more in the fourth quarter made it all the more lopsided.
This was just more of the same for a Trojans team that had destroyed its like-sized opponents all season. Since losing to Aynor in a county showdown back on Sept. 20, Green Sea Floyds systematically beat down each of its Class A foes. The regular-season games against McBee, Baptist Hill, Timmonsville, Lake View and Hemingway were all ugly. The first two playoff wins — against St. Johns and C.E. Murray were more of the same. Only the lower state championship win over Lake View was relatively close, and that was a 15-point Green Sea Floyds victory. The average score of the team’s nine games against Class A teams was 41.5 points.
The last influence to that figure was the exclamation point on the best season in school history, a statement considering this was the team’s second straight championship. The team that was ranked in the top three of the state media poll from start to finish was standing on the Johnson Stadium turf hoisting another trophy.
It felt lighter this time.
It felt expected.
“Everything [short] of a state championship is a failure,” Dixon said. “We trained every day to be where we need to be. Just going out there every day and seeing what the outcome is, it’s amazing.
“It puts Green Sea on the map. Green Sea had a losing season a couple seasons ago. We had a chance to turn things around. And that’s what we did. It’s an amazing feeling. Not a lot of teams have a chance to do this. But we did.”
