Socastee defeated Silver Bluff 21-0 Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

WEEK 3

Carolina Forest (1-2) at South Florence (3-0)

Time | 7 p.m.

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4)

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14 (2020)

About the game | There’s no telling what type of quarterbacks Carolina Forest will see if it expectedly makes the Class 5A playoffs. But as far as the regular season goes, there’s little to show that the Panthers will face anyone as talented as Bruins senior LaNorris Sellers. The Syracuse commitment is jumping up recruiting boards all over the country — leading to speculation that he’ll go to an even better Power 5 program — after putting up 11 combined touchdowns in his first three games. Sellers has a huge arm, but he’s just as apt to tuck it and run, meaning the Carolina Forest defense is going to be charged with keeping its collective head on a swivel. 

Kingstree (0-3) at Green Sea Floyds (1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | The C.E. Murray-Kingstree merger put a whole bunch of athletes together into one Class 2A program. Clearly the Blazers have had some growing pains — not helped much by an on-field fight and a forfeiture of their game against Aynor two weeks ago. However, the talent on Brian Smith’s roster makes this squad dangerous. Eventually, quarterback Ja’Shaun Dorsey (302 yards passing, 70 yards rushing), pass catchers Nic Brown (153 yards) and Khamis Wilson (119 yards) and a defense led by Brown, Amond Myers and Terrance Scott are going to start tying it together. Green Sea Floyds probably doesn’t have the athletes to match Kingstree’s potential, but it does have a fluidity with its scheme that started to show in last week’s lopsided win over Mullins.

Lakewood (2-1) at Aynor (1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 8, Lakewood 6 (2020)

About the game | When Blue Jackets coach Jason Allen said his offense is going to go back to its core, we don’t really need him to specify more. After attempting to ramp up the playbook some with some different blocking schemes, Aynor may very well go back to its double-tight end sets and just see how much damage its ball carriers can do with a misdirection offense that can not only chew up yardage but bleed clock. Considering that quarterback Daniel Stanley got 23 carries in Week 0 against Wilson, a “return” to old-school Aynor football might very well mean that Stanley is flirting with 30-plus carries this week.

St. James (2-1) at Lake City (2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | St. James 42, Lake City 34 (2017)

About the game | If Lake City has proven anything, it’s that its defensive line is pretty good at stopping the run. Even against a powerful West Florence squad, the Panthers held the Knights below their season average. What does that mean for St. James? Well, a team that hasn’t exactly carved out its niche running the ball is going to do what’s led to some early success. Expect quarterback Connor Schwalm (who is second in the area in passing yards) to roll out of the pocket and away from Lake City’s big interior linemen and work the outer portions of the field. There, receivers Ben Sandt and Ja’Saan Faulkner could find plenty of breathing room and keep the chains moving in the right direction.

North Myrtle Beach (1-2) at Conway (1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7 (2019)

About the game | Giving up a big rushing total to Hartsville in the season opener was understandable. The Red Foxes are going to do that to just about everyone they face this year. However, Conway has shown that if it is susceptible anywhere on defense, it’s up front. The Tigers have given up at least 200 rushing yards in all three games in 2022 and are coming up on a North Myrtle Beach team that just showed it could open some holes. The Chiefs ran for 266 yards against West Brunswick, including 162 alone from big tailback DeQuan Durham. For all the other things these teams are trying to accomplish, that one faction of the game likely plays a huge role in which squad comes out of this game with a win. 

Myrtle Beach (1-2) at Socastee (2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9; WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 37, Socastee 0 (2019)

About the game | Myrtle Beach has traditionally dominated this game, going 8-3 against the Braves during Mickey Wilson’s tenure. And Socastee is clearly a different team than it was even 14 days ago. With Rocco Wojcik (collar bone) out and Quadir Scott taking over behind center, the Braves are a much more heavy running offense. Scott did pile up 124 rushing yards in a big loss to West Florence last week, but he also only threw for 5 yards. The ultra-athletic junior is going to have no choice but to find more production with his left arm, and coach Ben Hampton is happy he’s got a few more non-region games to get that part of the offense back up and working before the most important portion of the schedule launches at the end of the month. 

AREA POWER RANKINGS

1. Loris - Lions hit their off week riding a wave of momentum

2. Myrtle Beach - New-look Seahawks can even their record this week

3. Carolina Forest - Panthers showed their weapons are there, even in a loss

4. St. James - Sharks have the pieces in place for a really strong next five weeks 

5. Aynor - Blue Jackets have been sitting idle, yes, but simultaneously replenishing the tank

Compiled by MyHorryNews.com reporter Ian Guerin

STAT LEADERS
 
PASSING
 

Player

School

Yards

C-A-I

Touchdowns

Scott Saylor

CF

588

42-56-1

6

Connor Schwalm

STJ

554

40-62-1

6

Jackson Huff

LOR

506

39-63-0

6

Chance Hall

NMB

384

24-52-0

1

Devin Grainger

CON

374

35-53-0

3

 
RUSHING
 

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Devin Grainger

CON

305

31

9.8

1

Malachi Washington

MB

267

44

6.1

3

La’Ontray Knox

LOR

266

48

5.5

4

DeQuan Durham

NMB

242

59

4.1

3

Trey Dunn

MB

217

32

6.8

4

Scott Saylor

CF

205

20

10.3

1

Quadir Scott

SOC

177

29

6.1

2

Rocco Wojcik

SOC

173

22

7.9

1

Kalil Johnson

CF

172

36

4.8

1

Caden O’Keefe

SOC

154

28

5.5

0

 
RECEIVING
 

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Ben Sandt

STJ

231

14

16.5

2

Randall Bellamy

LOR

220

9

24.4

4

Nathan Schuessler

CF

220

10

22.0

2

Ja’Saan Faulkner

STJ

155

11

14.1

1

Kaden Gore

NMB

143

8

17.9

0

Aiden Brantley

CON

135

11

12.3

0

Steven Greene

SOC

129

2

64.5

2

Anthony Aponte

CF

124

9

13.8

2

Jason Nash

MB

112

11

10.2

0

Jake Doty

MB

111

7

15.9

1

