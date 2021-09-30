924 MB football_JM11.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Josh Gunn yanks Forth Dorchester’s Trey Ryan down in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach, Aynor and North Myrtle Beach all fell slightly in the state football polls following losses last week.
The Seahawks, which lost to Class 5A power Fort Dorchester, are No. 3 in the latest Class 4A rankings. Aynor dropped three spots to No. 9 in Class 3A after its home defeat to region foe Dillon. And North Myrtle Beach went from the first team out in the receiving votes category in Class 4A down to the seventh team in that portion of the listings.
All three teams are favored to win their respective games this week, and all three will be playing region opponents.
 
Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Riverside

7. Dorman 

8. Sumter 

9. Spring Valley

10. Mauldin

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington, Woodmont, Ridge View

910 NMB football_JM01.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s Cam Freeman spins out of one tackle after another in the win over Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (18)

2. Greenville 

3. Myrtle Beach 

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence 

7. West Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Indian Land

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: York, Hartsville, Lancaster, Clover, Greer, Fort Mill, North Myrtle Beach

917 Aynor football 2

The Aynor Blue Jackets won 43-6 against the Hannah-Pamplico Red Raiders on Sept. 17, 2021. Photo by Keith Jacobs/info@myhorrynews.com

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon 

3. Clinton 

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce 

7. Gilbert 

8. Powdersville

9. Aynor 

10. Lower Richland 

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Chester, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Wake Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Newberry, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Southside Christian (18)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Lake View

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lewisville

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Estill, Johnsonville

This week’s voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow Rock Hill Herald

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.