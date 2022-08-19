Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019)
About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
Either way, expect a couple of run-heavy schemes while both teams get up to 100% strength.
Wilson (0-0) at Aynor (0-0)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4)
Last meeting | First meeting in school history
About the game | The area’s most unusual offense (by today’s standards, anyway) might be the most polished heading into the 2022 season. Aynor’s misdirection, hidden ball trick power running game is better known as Hammer. But what folks need to know is this rendition of it blends a ton of speed from quarterback Daniel Stanley and running backs Wyatt Cody and Gavin Kirby and some much needed bulk in full back Emmanuel Deas and linemen Austin Tanyon, Malikhi Dozier and Dock Hillburn, among others. Wilson is going to be a much-improved team from the one that finished sixth in Region VI-4A a year ago. But Aynor looks ready to roll now.
Myrtle Beach (0-0) at Camden (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Camden 49, Myrtle Beach 7 (2002 Class 3A playoffs, third round)
About the game | Camden is a team coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A state championship game, has a player in defensive tackle Xavier McLeod slated to decide between three SEC schools later this week and has the type of schedule this year to prevent any type of shell-shock from playing a high-quality team from a higher division. Myrtle Beach, a work in progress in a number of regards, will likely have to find a way to protect the pocket around expected starting quarterback Wyatt Cannon, a back-up from last season who threw 22 passes in anything but high-pressure situations.
St. James (0-0) at Waccamaw (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Waccamaw 26, St. James 24 (2020)
About the game | The Sharks are going to be able to build off their CNB Kickoff Classic win over North Myrtle Beach against another opponent who will allow Tommy Norwood’s squad to continue to acclimate to the season against an opponents similarly built in the trenches. Both squads will attempt to take advantage of their speed in the front seven defensively and allow quarterbacks Connor Schwalm and Jaret Yonker to get the ball out quickly so outside receivers can do some damage.
Socastee (0-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-0)
Time | Game moved to 7 p.m. Saturday
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Socastee 0 (2019)
About the game | Maybe no season opener in the area shows how much can change in a single four-year cycle. The last time these teams met, Socastee was shut out for the third consecutive week and North Myrtle Beach was every bit the rising power in its class.
This time around, Socastee will likely be favored by just about every metric, the most important one being how much experience the Braves’ most influential players have compared to a bunch of Chiefs who have basically not seen a varsity playing field.
West Brunswick (0-0) at Carolina Forest (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 70, West Brunswick 41 (2021)
About the game | For obvious reasons, all eyes are going to be on Panthers’ quarterback Scott Saylor. That’s to be expected after his six-touchdown, 268-total-yard game against West Brunswick to open last season. Carolina Forest, though, is going to want to establish not only some rhythm in the passing game amid a slew of receivers, but also tailbacks Kalil Johnson and Zion Gilbert. Coach Marc Morris will want to see what his offensive line can do to open the necessary holes heading into the three difficult road games to follow.
Hartsville (0-0) at Conway (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Hartsville 17, Conway 6 (2019)
About the game | Conway will see plenty of squads with strong running games this season, but maybe no one as prolific as what Hartsville will present. Senior tailback J’Shawn Anderson verbally committed to Georgia Southern last weekend after running for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. Backfield mate Carmello McDaniel, who has Power 5 offers, was even better, running for 1,400 yards and 22 scores. The Red Foxes’s line is stacked again and Conway’s defense will have to play near-perfect assignment football to slow down Hartsville.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Carolina Forest - Panthers could be special if the breaks fall their way
2. Aynor - Door is open for the Blue Jackets to make a nice run
3. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks are a build in process, but potential is there again
4. Loris - Speed at most spots can be a huge difference maker
5. Socastee - Probably the most complete Braves’ team in eight
