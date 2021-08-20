The S.C. Department of Commerce gave everyone the go ahead.
Horry County Schools is taking advantage.
One year after reduced regular seasons and seating restrictions in football and basketball led to a countywide athletics budget shortfall of $270,000, HCS has removed seating capacity limits for the 2021-2022 academic year. Immediately, it will be noticeable with football and volleyball, followed by basketball this winter.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 having already forced mass quarantines and game cancellations, though, there is debate as to whether the district should take this approach.
“Right now, I'm not particularly comfortable with full-capacity anything, but I think that ship has sailed in regards to going back to any restrictions, especially here in South Carolina,” said Conway Athletic Trainer Jim Berry, who is in his 31st year in the district and 37th overall in the profession.
“If folks who are not vaccinated would get vaccinated, wear masks in confined places, and make some effort to social distance at least a little bit, it would certainly help mitigate my concerns and the spread of the virus. I'm more comfortable with football than I am with volleyball simply because football is outside whereas volleyball is confined within a gymnasium.”
Berry, a member of the Mid-Atlantic Region Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame, was one of the 21 local athletic trainers in December who asked the district to consider pausing sports during another high point of positive tests and hospitalizations in the area. HCS soon after enacted a three-week suspension of activities.
When athletes returned, there were still fewer faces in the crowds, thanks to the Department of Commerce restrictions.
That won’t be the case this fall, here or across the state.
Horry County is one of the districts in South Carolina that has fully removed athletics attendance limits in conjunction with five-day-a-week, in-person instruction and the elimination of statewide athletics restrictions. Still, a select few continued caps on sports for the foreseeable future.
Nearby Florence 1 Schools, which is unveiling new on-campus football stadiums at West Florence, South Florence and Wilson in the coming weeks, has limited ticket sales to 50%, or roughly 2,500 fans. Charleston County School District, which made headlines this week for defying Gov. Henry McMaster’s ban on mask mandates, is capping its football stadiums at approximately 33%.
CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt added that schools will be instructing fans to all remain in small pods to promote social distancing.
That 33% mark in Charleston would be about the equivalent to the max figure for any Horry County football program last year. The final number varied from school to school, with variables such as staffing and ability to space out on the home and visitor bleachers both taken into account.
The game-day routine also included a strict online ticketing protocol that many schools fell in love with due to its data-gathering and no-touch capabilities. Every Horry County school will continue to utilize that this year. Coaches have also specified that fans will not be allowed to gather on the field or near locker rooms this year in an attempt to limit exposure risks.
Many other details will be analyzed on a week-to-week and school-to-school basis. Carolina Forest Athletics Director Tripp Satterwhite said his school would stick with whatever HCS recommends in regards to ticket sales.
North Myrtle Beach Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn said he and Principal Teresa Todd would gauge safety protocols after each game and amend anything — including possible seating limitations — if necessary.
“Any time you have hundreds or thousands of people together, it makes you nervous,” Heilbronn said. “[Fans] don’t have to come. It’s not like they’re being forced to come. If you want to come, great. If you want to stay home, we understand that as well.”
That goes for those with COVID-19 transmission concerns, yes, but also the ebbs and flows of fandom.
Very few games in Horry County, even in football and basketball, actually reach capacity crowds. Most games at the 3A, 4A and 5A levels here draw in the 1,500-2,500 ticketed range, with teams, bands and game day personnel tacking on no more than another couple hundred bodies inside the stadium.
The 5,100 tickets sold for the high-profile 2019 Myrtle Beach-Carolina Forest football game was an extreme outlier. That payday for Carolina Forest was a boon, but it wasn’t as if it was stashed away to stockpile the coffers.
It was immediately earmarked for something else.
“Clearly, if you generate more revenue, it makes it easier to pay your bills,” Satterwhite said. “Everything we make, we spend. It’s not like we’re making a bunch of money. That’s the revenue aspect of it.”
The budgeting for the county’s athletics programs is relatively straightforward in that regard. And it’s why HCS proposed and then received board-approved payments to the schools for their shortfalls from last school year. Projections for the two revenue sports, football and basketball, are made using a rolling five-year average. Whatever a team made per game (and season), with some wiggle room, is then budgeted to be made for the upcoming year.
Using those figures, Horry County’s varsity football teams “lost” in excess of $157,000 last fall. Including junior varsity and B-team deficits, the football programs as a whole were down more than $180,000. After another $89,000 and change from basketball, the nine athletics program budgets were short a grand total of $270,058.83.
The district subsidized those losses for each school.
North Myrtle Beach, the top earner for varsity football and basketball the last five years, received $55,335.47 from HCS. Conway, No. 2 in football and No. 3 in basketball at the varsity levels, received $51,294.22.
St. James, which nearly met its varsity basketball average and was at the lowest end of varsity football losses, needed the least at just under $11,000.
With the seating restrictions lifted — even with several teams still searching for regular-season football games and the chance of quarantines on every coach’s mind — the need for reimbursements likely won’t happen this year.
The other part of the conversation, though, won’t go away.
“For us, to have full capacity means we can make up some of that lost revenue,” Heilbronn said. “With COVID restrictions, you were lucky to break even. I know the district gave us that five-year average back. Having a full regular season helps. It’s nice to know. But at what risk is it worth making that money?”
