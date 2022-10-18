While it clearly hasn’t been a banner year for Horry County football programs as a whole, all nine teams enter Week 9 of the regular season alive for a playoff spot.
Yes, some of that is attributed to the altered playoff system in two classifications.
But the teams, for the most part, have either done enough to stay in the hunt, have an opportunity to get on the right side of their respective region standings or could pick up a crucial late non-region victory to put them into consideration for an at-large berth.
Maybe no situation is as close as what’s happening in Region V-5A.
There, Sumter and St. James have already punched their playoff tickets after winning each of their first two region contests. However, what’s going on below them is far from settled. Carolina Forest (1-1 in region), Conway (1-2) and Socastee (0-3) currently sit third, fourth and fifth in the region. Two of those teams will secure automatic berths. If Carolina Forest defeats Socastee this week, the Panthers and Conway will earn those with a week to go in the regular season.
However, if Socastee beats Carolina Forest, it will simultaneously open the door for a potential three-way tie for third and only increase the chances that all three teams make the Class 5A playoffs.
Either way, it’s looking good for the Braves, Panthers and Tigers to all make the playoffs.
In addition to the automatic berths, at least one team from the three lower state regions will receive an at-large bid. Coaches or administrators from Carolina Forest, Conway and Socastee have all said they would apply for an at-large bid if it came to that. Additionally, whichever of the three teams finishes fifth would likely edge out the fifth-place finishers from Region VI and Region VII, if either of them even apply.
Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have each likely been reduced to the role of spoiler for better teams in Class 4A. However, the Seahawks and Chiefs are both alive for the playoffs for multiple reasons.
Before addressing how those teams’ final two weeks of the regular season go, however, it’s important to break down the Class 4A lower state playoff bracket. In each of the three regions, the top four seeds receive automatic berths.
What’s more, there are four at-large bids handed out to teams that finished in either fifth or sixth place in their respective division. Schools wishing to be considered for an at-large spot must apply, and Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have indicated they will submit that application if either of them finish bottom two in the region.
The next two weeks, then, will be crucial in seeing if either team needs to apply for an at-large berth. North Myrtle Beach (0-3 in region) faces Class 4A No. 1 South Florence this week at home before getting Myrtle Beach at home to close out the regular season. The Chiefs would need to win both games to finish top four and receive and automatic berth. Likewise, Myrtle Beach (0-3) would need to win both of its games (at Wilson, at North Myrtle Beach) to do the same.
If the Seahawks, Chiefs and Tigers could also finish in a three-way tie for fourth place at 1-5, it would be broken by defensive points allowed between the three teams. If that happens, it’s likely that at least two, if not all three, make the playoffs.
However, if North Myrtle Beach loses out, the Chiefs would likely be edged out by the sixth-place finisher in Region V (Richland Northeast or Westwood) for the final playoff berth.
The local teams in Class 3A are also anything but settled heading into the final two weeks. Loris (2-1 in Region VII-3A) and Aynor (1-2) will have their head-to-head showdown next week. However, if Loris beats Manning this week, it could set up a three-way tie for second place behind presumptive region champion Dillon. (The Wildcats have already defeated those three teams and should be considered heavy favorites over remaining opponents Waccamaw and Georgetown.) If Aynor, Loris and Manning finish in a three-way tie at 3-2, the tie would be broken by defensive points allowed between those three teams.
If Manning knocks off Loris this Friday (and Aynor beats Georgetown, as expected), then next week’s winner between the Lions and Blue Jackets will almost assuredly finish third while the loser will finish fourth.
While most eyes this week will be on the de facto Region VI-1A championship game between Lamar and Lake View, the path to the playoffs for Green Sea Floyds is simple. The Trojans (1-7 overall, 0-2 region) must win one of their last two games. They play host to Hannah-Pamplico (0-2 region) this Friday before heading to Latta (1-2) next week.
If Green Sea Floyds loses both games, it will finish fifth in the region and miss the postseason since there are no at-large considerations. However, if coach Joey Price’s team can find a way to win both games, it would clinch third place in the region.
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL SELECTIONS
Multiple Horry County football players are expected to be named to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Wednesday, when the 88-man rosters for the 2022 event are released.
Last week, Myrtle Beach linebacker Mike Gillard and St. James kicker/punter Daniel Deneen were named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina.
THIS WEEK’S HORRY COUNTY GAMES
Hannah-Pamplico (3-5, 0-2) at Green Sea Floyds (1-7, 0-2)
Loris (7-1, 2-1) at Manning (6-2, 2-1)
Aynor (4-4, 2-1) at Georgetown (0-7, 0-3)
Carolina Forest (4-4, 1-1) at Socastee (2-6, 0-3)
Myrtle Beach (3-5, 0-3) at Wilson (5-3, 1-2)
South Florence (8-0, 3-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-7, 0-3)
Sumter (7-1, 2-0) at St. James (5-3, 2-0)
IDLE: Conway
AREA REGION STANDINGS
*- Denotes clinched playoff berth
Note: Head-to-head tie-breakers have not been utilized yet
REGION V-5A
1. SUM 2-0*
1. STJ 2-0*
3. CF 1-1
4. CON 1-2
5. SOC 0-3
This week: SUM at STJ; CF at SOC
REGION VI-4A
1. SF 3-0*
1. WF 3-0*
3. HART 2-1
4. WIL 1-2
5. MB 0-3
5. NMB 0-3
This week: MB at WIL; SF at MB; HART at WF
REGION VII-3A
1. DIL 3-0*
2. MAN 2-1
2. LOR 2-1
4. AYN 1-2
4. WAC 1-2
6. GT 0-3
This week: LOR at MAN; AYN at GT; DIL at WAC
REGION VI-1A
1. LAM 3-0*
1. LV 3-0*
3. LAT 1-2
4. H-P 0-2
4. GSF 0-2
This week: LV at LAM; H-P at GSF
