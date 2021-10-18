1008 MB Hartsville football_JM12.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger tosses off to Adam Randall in the 47-14 win over Hartsville on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The game that typically served as the secondary state all-star football game is taking center stage.

And it’s going to happen with five Horry County athletes playing one last prep game on or near their home turf.

Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall and Ryan Burger, Conway’s Carlton Terry, Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack and Green Sea Floyds’ Jesus Gutierrez were among the 88 players selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl North vs. South game. It will take place Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

With the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas — typically considered the top game for the state’s seniors — still on hold, the Touchstone Energy Bowl had first crack at the Palmetto State’s best players.

And for Burger and Randall, it means one more home game.

“We were on the way back from Darlington [when they heard Shrine was canceled] and both of those guys got super excited because they get a chance to play at their home stadium,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said of his two selections. “They were happier, to be honest.”

Randall, who is verbally committed to Clemson, leads Horry County with 768 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in six games.

Burger, the area’s top passer, has already thrown for 1,441 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s also been highly efficient, completing just shy of 75% of his passes with only two interceptions. Burger is verbally committed to Appalachian State.

1015 CF sumter football_JM07.JPG

Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack hands the ball to Kalil Johnson in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Janack, who was selected as a running back but is also a standout linebacker, has rushed for 366 yards and seven touchdowns with limited carries this season. Defensively, he’s put up 67 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

1126GSF weights_JM07.JPG

Jesus Gutierrez lifts in the weight room at Green Sea Floyds High School. The Trojans will be facing Ridge Spring-Monetta in the Class 1A state championship game Friday at Benedict College in Columbia. The kickoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Gutierrez has been instrumental in pushing Green Sea Floyds to the top of Region V-1A. The offensive lineman opened plenty of holes for Trojans running backs Colby Thorndyke and Dan Johnson, who currently sit in second and third place among Horry County’s rushing leaders.

1001 st james conway football_JM14.JPG

Conway’s Carlton Terry II rushes in the game at St. James on Friday. St. James won 15-13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

And Terry, who just switched to receiver this year after starting at quarterback as a sophomore and junior, is behind only Randall among the Horry County leaders with more than 550 receiving yards.

The Touchstone game initially started in 1948, with last year’s suspension due to COVID-19 being the only gap in the event’s history. The Shrine Bowl announced in September that it would suspend its game for the second consecutive season, citing safety concerns.

The organizers were criticized by many of the state’s coaches for making the decision when they did. Within 24 hours of the Shrine Bowl announcement, Touchstone Energy Bowl director Scott Earley said his game would continue as planned as long as he and medical experts he consulted believed it was safe to do so.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

