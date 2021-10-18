The game that typically served as the secondary state all-star football game is taking center stage.

And it’s going to happen with five Horry County athletes playing one last prep game on or near their home turf.

Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall and Ryan Burger, Conway’s Carlton Terry, Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack and Green Sea Floyds’ Jesus Gutierrez were among the 88 players selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl North vs. South game. It will take place Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

With the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas — typically considered the top game for the state’s seniors — still on hold, the Touchstone Energy Bowl had first crack at the Palmetto State’s best players.

And for Burger and Randall, it means one more home game.

“We were on the way back from Darlington [when they heard Shrine was canceled] and both of those guys got super excited because they get a chance to play at their home stadium,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said of his two selections. “They were happier, to be honest.”

Randall, who is verbally committed to Clemson, leads Horry County with 768 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in six games.

Burger, the area’s top passer, has already thrown for 1,441 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s also been highly efficient, completing just shy of 75% of his passes with only two interceptions. Burger is verbally committed to Appalachian State.

Janack, who was selected as a running back but is also a standout linebacker, has rushed for 366 yards and seven touchdowns with limited carries this season. Defensively, he’s put up 67 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Gutierrez has been instrumental in pushing Green Sea Floyds to the top of Region V-1A. The offensive lineman opened plenty of holes for Trojans running backs Colby Thorndyke and Dan Johnson, who currently sit in second and third place among Horry County’s rushing leaders.