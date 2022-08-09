Everyone is ready for the full CNB Kickoff Classic to come into view.
The officials at Conway National Bank. The Coastal Carolina University brass. And certainly the participating 10 football teams.
There’s really no other way to say it: The event’s return to Coastal Carolina has yet to get its fair shake.
Until now.
“This is an opportunity that 90% of high school athletes won't get, and that’s [to] play on a college field,” said Socastee head coach Ben Hampton, who also played at CCU before graduating in 2007. “Coastal’s done what they need to do to make this first class. Conway National Bank [has done the same]. This has been something that we can afford our kids that most high school guys can’t.”
Those bells and whistles that players, coaches and fans will appear to all get on Friday were exactly what all involved hoped for in April of 2019 when the factions agreed on a multi-year contract, one that was re-upped last summer. However, the time since the original contract and this year’s event have been anything but smooth.
In 2019, only two of the games were able to be played before a 45-minute lightning delay morphed into an outright cancellation of the final three contests. In 2020, the event was scrapped mid-summer, as schools attempted to navigate a preseason schedule that stayed in flux for the majority of the regular season. Then, in the days leading up to last year's scrimmages, four of the schools withdrew from the event thanks to player quarantines and roster shortages.
It has been anything but the spectacular run that everyone hoped for when the organizers and CCU officials agreed to partner up to move the Classic from a rotation between Myrtle Beach and Conway high schools into an NCAA Division-I stadium built for huge crowds and plenty of excitement.
Tuesday’s news conference, for obvious reasons, felt different.
In a good way.
“It feels like how it was in 2018 and previous years,” CNB vice president and game co-coordinator Terrance Herriott said. “This showcases the university. This is the community’s university. It’s Coastal Carolina University, a Division-I school, right? It’s literally 10-20 minutes from everyone. It’s big for the students. It’s big for the parents. They get to look at this campus.”
Herriott said the long-term benefits could lead to even more attendance at Coastal Carolina games on Saturdays this fall and maybe even a few more academic applications.
In the short term, holding the CNB at Brooks Stadium will jump-start the 2022 football season. The Classic is one of the more reputable jamborees in the state, and the nine Horry County teams and nearby Waccamaw want to take some of the edge off the start to the season under the lights at CCU.
The anticipation is there.
Herriott estimated that 1,200 tickets for the event had already been sold at the bank’s various branches prior to Tuesday morning, with the Little River and Myrtle Beach locations already needing re-stocking. The bank released another 1,000 tickets Tuesday, and online sales (approximately 200 or so) and walk-up sales on game day could push total attendance even higher.
It could lead to a build-up to the event itself, but also add back to what had been a successful run prior. Friday’s Classic will be the 32nd installment (although that figure counts outright weather-based cancellations in 2013 and 2017). Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson has been a part of 26 of those years between his time as a head coach, assistant coach and player; the event launched for his senior season at Conway.
He believes this could be the best one yet.
Finally.
“I just remember how crazy it was. I think we had six different opponents [last season] before we even got on the field,” Wilson said. “Hopefully we can go out and have a good time and get a little better and have some normalcy here.”
