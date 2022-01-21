Preparing and executing a football schedule over the course of the last two seasons has been nothing short of exhausting for Horry County’s coaches.
They believe — in theory, at least — that the tide has turned.
Six of the nine local programs have already filled out their 2022 dockets; the three remaining schools are in search of just one non-region game in order to do the same. That’s a considerable statement, especially considering they’re early enough in the academic calendar that the next realignment block has yet to be 100% finalized.
“The region staying the same helped some,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “I will say it’s been easier this time. But it’s still difficult to find games. I had discussions with six different schools about Week 0 and they all turned me down.”
Myrtle Beach — one of the three teams along with Carolina Forest and Aynor still looking for a 10th regular-season game — is on the hunt for a Week 0 contest, either road or away.
Aynor needs to fill one of its two gaps (Week 2 and Week 6) and Carolina Forest is searching to fill either Week 5 or Week 6. Aynor, with two Class 5A games on the schedule already, turned down a chance to play the Panthers in the next two-year cycle.
Even with those three open dates, however, the headway already made is a reprieve from the hectic issues associated with the pandemic changes of 2020 and 2021. That is, if the games hold.
Last fall, for instance, the nine Horry County varsity programs combined to have 19 originally schedule games and even some of their replacements canceled in the first three weeks of the season alone. Those were due to player exposures and quarantines. No one believes next fall will be 100% clear of those types of situations.
However, another issue — weather delays — should be limited.
Carolina Forest, St. James, Socastee and Loris are all scheduled to have new artificial surfaces installed in the coming months. Although exact dates of the renovations have yet to be finalized, Horry County Schools has already approved Contract Construction, Inc., to service the projects as part of a wide-scale athletics plan that is approaching Phase 3. (The other four HCS schools without artificial surfaces will follow in the next two years.)
Three of those new artificial fields will debut in Week 0. Carolina Forest (vs. West Brunswick), Loris (vs. Green Sea Floyds) and St. James (vs. Waccamaw) will open the season at home. Socastee is scheduled to hit the road in Week 0 but will return in Week 1 when it plays host to Aynor.
The combination of games and which schools have turf means all nine Horry County varsity programs will have played an in-county game on an artificial surface by the end of the second week of the 2022 regular season.
"It makes my job a little easier,” Socastee Athletics Director Josh Vinson said. “I don’t have always be concerned what we have scheduled this day or that day. It allows us to open up our field to outside groups. But it’s peace of mind that if a storm comes here or rain there I don’t have move this B-Team or J.V. game. Short of hurricane or lightning delays, if things are scheduled, we should be able to play it.”
Tentatively, all four of those field projects are slated to be completed by Aug. 1.
NO EASY GO OF IT
Even with that scheduling gap, Carolina Forest’s slate isn’t going to be viewed as an easy one.
The Panthers will open at home against West Brunswick before hitting the road for three consecutive weeks. Marc Morris’ team will play at Summerville, Oceanside Collegiate and possibly Region VI-4A favorite South Florence in Weeks 1-3. After that, it’s a home game against fellow Class 5A squad Stratford.
“That makes your team better. Non-conference is nothing more than more practice,” Morris said. “I just had to find games. When we go out and start searching for games, we have a hard time filling six non-conference games. That is the major negative for having [four] region opponents.”
Carolina Forest, Conway, St. James and Socastee will share Region V-5A with Sumter, a squad that will likely be the front runner in the division.
RETURN OF VICTORY BELL?
Mickey Wilson didn’t initially remember the last time his Myrtle Beach team played his alma mater.
At least for now, Conway is back on the schedule. The once-annual Victory Bell rivalry game between is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
“It’s kind of weird. We’ve only played one time in the last four years. It’s kind of like it’s been paused,” said Wilson, who graduated from Conway and played quarterback for the Tigers. “It’ll be interesting when we get closer to that game how our kids respond to it and act with it. For the first time in a long time, it has a different spin to it, a dynamic to it.”
The two teams last met in 2019, when Myrtle Beach won 41-9. The game was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to scheduling changes in both of their respective regions.
The game was also lost in 2018 due to the effect of mass school closures and game cancellations caused by widespread flooding following Hurricane Florence.
Conway leads the all-time series 33-16. However, Myrtle Beach is 8-2 against the Tigers during Wilson’s tenure.
COAST UNITE
In total, Horry County programs will play nine games against teams from the Charleston area.
Carolina Forest’s aforementioned three games — at Summerville, at Oceanside Collegiate and home against Stratford — will be joined by Aynor’s road game at Phillip Simmons, Conway’s game at Ashley Ridge, St. James’ home game against Phillip Simmons, a road game at Ashley Ridge and a home game against Stratford and Socastee’s Week 10 trip to Wando.
Seven of those games will pit teams from the same classification, meaning any could serve as potential playoff previews.
School
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
Aynor
Wilson
@ Socastee
Open
Lakewood
@ Phillip Simmons
@ Conway
Open
@ Dillon
Waccamaw
@ Georgetown
Loris
Carolina Forest
West Brunswick
@ Summerville
@ Oceanside
@ South Florence
Stratford
Open
Open
Conway
@ Sumter
@ Socastee
St. James
Conway
Hartsville
@ Myrtle Beach
@ Ashley Ridge
North Myrtle Beach
@ Loris
Aynor
St. James
@ Carolina Forest
Socastee
Open
@ Sumter
Green Sea Floyds
@ Loris
@ Johnsonville
Mullins
Kingstree
Carvers Bay
@ Andrews
Lake View
@ Lamar
Open
Hannah-Pamplico
@ Latta
Loris
Green Sea Floyds
@ North Myrtle Beach
@ South Columbus
Open
Conway
Lake View
Dillon
@ Waccamaw
@ Georgetown
Open
@ Aynor
Myrtle Beach
Open
Conway
St. James
@ Socastee
Darlington
@ Hartsville
South Florence
West Florence
@ Wilson
Open
@ North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach
Socastee
Loris
@ West Brunswick
@ Conway
@ Wilson
Open
West Florence
@ Darlington
@ Hartsville
South Florence
Myrtle Beach
St. James
Waccamaw
Phillip Simmons
@ Myrtle Beach
@ Lake City
@ Ashley Ridge
Stratford
@ Conway
Socastee
Open
Sumter
@ Carolina Forest
Socastee
@ North Myrtle Beach
Aynor
@ West Florence
Myrtle Beach
Dillon
Open
Sumter
@ St. James
@ Conway
Carolina Forest
@ Wando
