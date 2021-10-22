Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Socastee 31 Carolina Forest 34 (Q3)
Myrtle Beach 14 South Florence 10 (Q3)
Green Sea Floyds 22 Hannah-Pamplico 18 (Q3)
St. James 0 Sumter 17 (HALFTIME)
Georgetown 12 Conway 21 (HALFTIME)
Thursday games
Loris 35 Kingstree 6 (FINAL)
Aynor 12 Lamar 6 OT (FINAL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.