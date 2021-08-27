0721 football scrimage_JM20.JPG

North Myrtle Beach and Green Sea high schools scrimmage in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coastal SC event at St. James High School on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated during the games.

FRIDAY

Carolina Forest 13 Fort Dorchester 28 (HALFTIME)

Green Sea Floyds 8 Blacksburg 8 (HALFTIME)

SATURDAY

North Myrtle Beach at Loris

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

