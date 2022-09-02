826 NMB Loris football_JM10.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s DeQuan Durham skirts around the line in the game with Loris on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Loris won 15-7. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Loris 46 South Columbus (N.C.) 14 (FINAL)

North Myrtle Beach 42 West Brunswick (N.C.) 26 (FINAL)

Carolina Forest 24 Oceanside Collegiate 28 (FINAL)

Conway 7 Ashley Ridge 23 (FINAL)

Socastee 13 West Florence 54 (FINAL)

St. James 21 Myrtle Beach 37 (FINAL)

Mullins 0 Green Sea Floyds 40 (FINAL)

