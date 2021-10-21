THURSDAY

Aynor (5-1) at Lamar (5-2)

Time | 7 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting between schools

About the game | In this very space last week, we mentioned how Aynor’s ability to protect the football was one of its strengths. It was, quite frankly, arguably the best part of the Hammer offense that is next to impossible to duplicate for opposing defenses. Then, the Blue Jackets went out and put the ball on the ground three times in a 30-18 win over Loris. Jason Allen’s team is good. But it isn’t good enough where a repeat of the fumble-itis won’t be ultra costly come playoff time. Aynor has two weeks to get firing on all cylinders. And a tough non-region game against Class A power Lamar could help set things right.

Loris (3-5) at Kingstree (2-4)

Time | 7 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7

Last meeting | Kingstree 34, Loris 21 (2007)

About the game | The aforementioned loss to Aynor included, Loris has started to play much more consistent football over the last four games. The Lions are 3-1 in that stretch, and some things are starting to look how they should. Still, there are mistakes that need to be fixed. Loris is committing far too many penalties — it had 14 for 120 in that narrow loss last week — and is still struggling to find an identity on offense. From one series to the next, and with two or possibly three players at quarterback each night, flow is a problem. Translation: with its pre-playoff fate sealed, this is the perfect time to play Kingstree, a squad that isn’t lights out on defense.

FRIDAY

Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 2-0) at Hannah-Pamplico (3-2, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Hannah-Pamplico 12 (2020)

About the game | For the better part of two weeks, Green Sea Floyds has been cranking out the details on Hannah-Pamplico. The Trojans get to prove if they took advantage of another break like they did some ones earlier in the season real soon. Mended up from mid-season bumps and bruises, coach Joey Price’s team can take the good vibes from having a player selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and see if it can magnify it. A win over Hannah-Pamplico locks up a home playoff game, and wins in the next two games give the Trojans the region crown.