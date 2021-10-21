THURSDAY
Aynor (5-1) at Lamar (5-2)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | In this very space last week, we mentioned how Aynor’s ability to protect the football was one of its strengths. It was, quite frankly, arguably the best part of the Hammer offense that is next to impossible to duplicate for opposing defenses. Then, the Blue Jackets went out and put the ball on the ground three times in a 30-18 win over Loris. Jason Allen’s team is good. But it isn’t good enough where a repeat of the fumble-itis won’t be ultra costly come playoff time. Aynor has two weeks to get firing on all cylinders. And a tough non-region game against Class A power Lamar could help set things right.
Loris (3-5) at Kingstree (2-4)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Kingstree 34, Loris 21 (2007)
About the game | The aforementioned loss to Aynor included, Loris has started to play much more consistent football over the last four games. The Lions are 3-1 in that stretch, and some things are starting to look how they should. Still, there are mistakes that need to be fixed. Loris is committing far too many penalties — it had 14 for 120 in that narrow loss last week — and is still struggling to find an identity on offense. From one series to the next, and with two or possibly three players at quarterback each night, flow is a problem. Translation: with its pre-playoff fate sealed, this is the perfect time to play Kingstree, a squad that isn’t lights out on defense.
FRIDAY
Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 2-0) at Hannah-Pamplico (3-2, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Hannah-Pamplico 12 (2020)
About the game | For the better part of two weeks, Green Sea Floyds has been cranking out the details on Hannah-Pamplico. The Trojans get to prove if they took advantage of another break like they did some ones earlier in the season real soon. Mended up from mid-season bumps and bruises, coach Joey Price’s team can take the good vibes from having a player selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and see if it can magnify it. A win over Hannah-Pamplico locks up a home playoff game, and wins in the next two games give the Trojans the region crown.
Myrtle Beach (5-1, 4-0) at South Florence (7-1, 4-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 38, South Florence 14 (2020)
About the game | Bruins’ back-up quarterback Quincy Rhodes has played wonderfully while stepping in for LaNorris Sellers. The sophomore (a safety by trade, mind you) has rushed for 346 yards, thrown for another 301 and tallied 10 touchdowns in a very short period of time. He is clearly a credit to what Drew Marlowe is building at South, and about the only knock on the team’s offense heading into the biggest game of the regular season within this region is that the Bruins are much more one-dimensional than when Sellers is under center. Myrtle Beach has proven that it can slow down top-end tailbacks in run-first schemes, something the Seahawks have already done against Hartsville. Do it again against Rhodes and tailbacks Malik Terry and Tyae McWhite, and the post-game highs will be even more emphatic.
Georgetown (0-7) at Conway (2-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 40, Georgetown 8 (2017)
About the game | For the first time since 2019, Conway is going to enter a game as a heavy favorite by just about anyone with a football pulse. A Georgetown team that has struggled against everyone coupled with the Tigers’ performance last week at Socastee in a region game that kept them alive for a playoff bid will do that. But the bigger item at play here is if Carlton Terry’s team can string together four quarters of football. This was a team that piled up 11 penalties last week. A couple of those were detrimental to the offense and/or took points off the board. Cleaning those up in this game would mean so much toward generating any type of rhythm and possibly being just enough to push the Tigers into the playoffs.
St. James (3-2, 1-1) at Sumter (6-1, 2-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Sumter 33, St. James 14 (Sept. 24)
About the game | Since losing to A.C. Flora in a last-minute pickup back in August, Sumter has rolled through, over and by all of the region opponents that lined up against it. Yes, a couple of those games included teams that were depleted by COVID-19 exposures, but it hasn’t really mattered much when teams were whole. The average score for the Gamecocks in those five games against regular region foes — although only two counted in the region standings — was 32-9. That’s a bad sign for a St. James team that has no choice but to play its final two region foes (Sumter and Carolina Forest) extremely well or risk missing out on the postseason thanks to the region’s tie-breaker policy that currently isn’t helping the Sharks dig themselves out of a couple of early holes.
Socastee (1-4, 1-2) at Carolina Forest (3-4, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 41, Socastee 6 (2020)
About the game | Since losing to Socastee in his first year back in 2014, Marc Morris has watched as his squad systematically mauled the Braves. The Panthers have won five straight in the series, with the closest game of the bunch being decided by three touchdowns, and often much more. This has been a mojo game for Carolina Forest, and that’s exactly what the Panthers need right now. The win is important toward staying in the conversation of a home playoff game. Getting the victory with some emphasis, though, may be just as big. No one wants to limp into the Class 5A playoffs this year. It won’t end well for anyone who does.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks a Friday victory away from winning a region title
2. Green Sea Floyds - Why the big jump? The Trojans’ ceiling got higher during the off week
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers have no choice but to rebound after a tough loss
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets are winning ugly, and that’s not exactly what they normally do
5. Conway - Opposing Region VI-5A teams are starting to talk about Conway as a dark horse
REGION STANDINGS
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-5A
1. SUM 2-0*
2. CF 1-1
2. STJ 1-1
4. SOC 1-2
4. CON 1-2
This week: SOC-CF; STJ-SUM
Region VI-4A
1. MB 4-0*
1. SF 4-0*
3. HART 2-2
3. WF 2-2
5. NMB 2-3
6. WIL 1-4
7. DAR 0-4
This week: WF-DAR; WIL-HART; MB-SF
Region VII-3A
1. DIL 4-0*
2. AYN 3-1*
3. LOR 2-2*
4. WAC 1-3*
5. GT 0-4
Region play is completed; only non-region games remain
Region V-1A
1. GSF 2-0*
2. LV 2-1*
3. H-P 1-1
4. JVL 1-2
5. TMV 0-2
This week: GSF-H-P; TMV-JVL
PASSING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
1,441
97-130-2
17
Devin Grainger
CON
1,079
59-108-4
4
Scott Saylor
CF
930
72-113-5
7
Cam Freeman
NMB
753
50-105-3
6
Joey McMenamin
STJ
477
45-95-9
3
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
820
134
5.9
7
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
668
74
9.0
11
Dan Johnson
GSF
570
49
11.6
5
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
529
86
6.2
12
Adam Graham
AYN
506
68
7.4
3
Malachi Washington
MB
494
91
5.4
5
Elijah Vereen
NMB
486
45
10.8
10
Daniel Stanley
AYN
454
36
12.6
4
Khalil Johnson
CF
406
77
5.3
4
Rodney Huggins
CON
377
57
6.6
7
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
768
38
20.2
8
Carlton Terry
CON
566
23
24.6
3
Kris Webb
NMB
298
21
14.2
3
Jake Doty
MB
238
16
14.9
6
Cameron Alston
CON
226
10
22.6
1
T’Mars McCallum
CF
225
13
17.3
2
KJ Stanley
NMB
223
14
15.9
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
204
19
10.7
2
Nathan Schuessler
CF
183
11
16.6
1
Trace Hall
NMB
165
11
17.9
2
