Allendale Fairfax (3-4) at Green Sea Floyds (5-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years
About the game | Colby Thorndyke has been a blessing for a Green Sea Floyds squad that finished one win shy of a Region V-1A title and a top playoff seed. And now that the Trojans are back in the postseason after a one-year absence, Thorndyke could be the trigger to keeping Joey Price’s team around. In seven games this year, the senior has rushed for an area-best 917 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Considering that teammate Dan Johnson (707 yards, 6 TDs, 8.9 ypc) is living up to his own preseason expectations, and Green Sea Floyds has the type of one-two punch that could shake up the lower state bracket.
Loris (4-5) at Gilbert (8-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Greg Mance knew the rebuild at Loris was going to take some time, and it’s become apparent that he’s going to bring the future to the here and now. Week by week, more and more responsibilities have been falling on younger players; the most-recent change has been to get freshman quarterback Jackson Huff more reps behind center. He got the bulk of the snaps and threw a pair of touchdowns against Kingstree. The chemistry between Huff and players like junior receiver/running back Duke Bellamy and sophomore tailback La’Ontray Knox is building. And now that trio is about to get some valuable playoff experience for the first time. It could be a huge next step for a program that is showing some defined growth.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (5-5) at Aynor (6-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | For everything Aynor has accomplished since Jason Allen took over the program prior to the 2018 season — from winning some 83% of its games and finishing in the top two of the region each season — the Blue Jackets’ postseason success has been somewhat lacking. Consider it by the numbers: Of the team’s six losses under Allen, three have come in the playoffs in either the first (2018, 2019) or second round (2020). Having yet to put together that deep run has prevented Aynor from climbing the ladder of Class 3A. It will be a tough road, especially as a No. 2 seed with only one guaranteed playoff game. And, oddly enough, the opener against Orangeburg-Wilkinson will come without Allen, who is serving the back half of a two-game suspension for an ejection, on the sidelines.
North Myrtle Beach (4-4) at May River (8-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | It may not have felt like it at the time — mainly because North Myrtle Beach lost big to West Florence three weeks back — but the Chiefs' play against Knights quarterback Orlando Hudson was actually better than most. Hudson threw for 116 yards in the victory, but what Hudson didn't do was break off a handful of long runs. That is important this week because May River's Garvin Douglas is the most athletic quarterback North Myrtle Beach has faced all season. The senior has run for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games, part of the reason he was one of four quarterbacks selected for the Touchstone Energy Bowl. Contain Douglas, and the Chiefs have a shot.
Midland Valley (1-9) at Myrtle Beach (7-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Midland Valley 28, Myrtle Beach 14 (2015 lower state championship)
About the game | Looking at Midland Valley by the numbers is rough. The Mustangs are giving up 37 points per game and weren’t all that competitive in their first four games. What the numbers don’t show, though, is how far this team has come in a short period of time. Earl Chaptman is the team’s fourth coach in seven years, and Midland Valley is starting to develop its squad top to bottom. It’s why Chaptman applied for and received one of the two at-large berths for the playoffs. He understood that it would likely mean a long bus trip to Doug Shaw to face the top-ranked Seahawks. In a year or two, why he did that might make even more sense.
Socastee (2-5) at Dutch Fork (8-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Even the most optimistic fans have to know that Socastee hasn’t been this much of an underdog in years — even as bad as some of the past six seasons were. The Braves’ one region victory and some help from a tie-breaker pushed them into the playoffs and a trip to Dutch Fork. If Ben Hampton’s team wants to do what no other in-state program has done in some 50-plus games, it will need to find a way to control the football, cut down on clock and keep it within striking distance late. Even that has been too difficult for most, as the Silver Foxes are basically blowing out everyone early. Tom Knotts’ team is the flag-bearer for the state, and not just because of titles and a national ranking from maxpreps.com. Dutch Fork is as dominant a big-class football team as the state has probably ever seen.
Conway (3-4) at Lexington (7-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years
About the game | Folks keep waiting for Conway to put it all together in a big game. And while the victory at Socastee (one that pushed the Tigers to the playoffs) was a good one, those program-turning wins didn’t happen against Carolina Forest or Sumter. Lexington offers yet another opportunity. The Wildcats, though, also offer another challenge. They have a corner in Blake Smith capable of covering the Tigers’ most explosive player (Carlton Terry II) and a type of smash-mouth linebacker in Grady Johnson to slow down Conway’s rushing attack. Altogether, Perry Woolbright’s defense has already piled up 60.5 tackles for loss, 42 sacks, 13 interceptions and eight forced fumbles this season.
Chapin (7-3) at Carolina Forest (5-4)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Chapin’s roster is loaded with future college players. There’s Appalachian State commit Zavier Short at receiver, future North Carolina State running back Bennett Galloway and quarterback Jayden Bradford, who will have his pick of a wide range of schools in another couple of years (he’s only a sophomore). Yet, the biggest tipping point in this game may be how much Panthers’ star Luke Janack (ankle) can contribute. After all, this is a player who with one good game could eclipse 250 tackles, 2,000 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns for his career.
HORRY COUNTY STAT LEADERS
PASSING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
1,760
117-163-2
22
Devin Grainger
CON
1,312
75-136-4
8
Scott Saylor
CF
1,214
88-135-6
8
Cam Freeman
NMB
837
61-127-3
7
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
696
47-97-5
9
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
917
117
7.8
14
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
842
147
5.7
7
Dan Johnson
GSF
707
79
8.9
6
Luke Janack
CF
706
83
8.5
12
Malachi Washington
MB
591
113
5.2
5
Adam Graham
AYN
588
83
7.1
4
Elijah Vereen
NMB
583
59
9.9
10
Kalil Johnson
CF
574
128
4.5
10
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
553
93
6.0
12
Luke Bozard
SOC
505
92
5.5
9
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
1,035
50
20.7
13
Carlton Terry
CON
715
30
23.8
6
Kris Webb
NMB
395
28
14.1
4
Nathan Schuessler
CF
363
20
18.2
1
T’Mars McCallum
CF
300
17
17.7
3
Cameron Alston
CON
268
12
22.3
2
Jake Doty
MB
250
18
13.9
6
KJ Stanley
NMB
237
17
13.9
2
Wesley Eason
SOC
205
10
20.5
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
204
19
10.7
2
