Allendale Fairfax (3-4) at Green Sea Floyds (5-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years

About the game | Colby Thorndyke has been a blessing for a Green Sea Floyds squad that finished one win shy of a Region V-1A title and a top playoff seed. And now that the Trojans are back in the postseason after a one-year absence, Thorndyke could be the trigger to keeping Joey Price’s team around. In seven games this year, the senior has rushed for an area-best 917 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Considering that teammate Dan Johnson (707 yards, 6 TDs, 8.9 ypc) is living up to his own preseason expectations, and Green Sea Floyds has the type of one-two punch that could shake up the lower state bracket.

Loris (4-5) at Gilbert (8-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7

Last meeting | First meeting between schools

About the game | Greg Mance knew the rebuild at Loris was going to take some time, and it’s become apparent that he’s going to bring the future to the here and now. Week by week, more and more responsibilities have been falling on younger players; the most-recent change has been to get freshman quarterback Jackson Huff more reps behind center. He got the bulk of the snaps and threw a pair of touchdowns against Kingstree. The chemistry between Huff and players like junior receiver/running back Duke Bellamy and sophomore tailback La’Ontray Knox is building. And now that trio is about to get some valuable playoff experience for the first time. It could be a huge next step for a program that is showing some defined growth.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (5-5) at Aynor (6-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting between schools

About the game | For everything Aynor has accomplished since Jason Allen took over the program prior to the 2018 season — from winning some 83% of its games and finishing in the top two of the region each season — the Blue Jackets’ postseason success has been somewhat lacking. Consider it by the numbers: Of the team’s six losses under Allen, three have come in the playoffs in either the first (2018, 2019) or second round (2020). Having yet to put together that deep run has prevented Aynor from climbing the ladder of Class 3A. It will be a tough road, especially as a No. 2 seed with only one guaranteed playoff game. And, oddly enough, the opener against Orangeburg-Wilkinson will come without Allen, who is serving the back half of a two-game suspension for an ejection, on the sidelines.