ThursdayGreen Sea Floyds (2-1, 1-1) at Johnsonville (2-1, 2-1)Time | 7 p.m.Broadcast | NoneLast meeting | Johnsonville 56, Green Sea Floyds 12 (2013)About the game | If there is a team poised to not just knock Green Sea Floyds from its two-year mantle atop Class A football but also to stay there, it may be Johnsonville. The Flashes have a freshman quarterback in Malik Shippy who is completing 65% of his pass attempts (for a respectable 240 yards) and a sophomore tailback in Daquan Burroughs who has already rushed for 374 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnsonville’s offense will certainly be a handful for a Green Sea Floyds defense still fitting in a bunch of new pieces. Originally scheduled for Friday, this game has been rescheduled for Thursday.
Friday
Carolina Forest (2-1, 1-1) at Socastee (2-1, 2-1)Time | 7:05 p.m.Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WSEA-FM, 100.3Last meeting | Carolina Forest 63, Socastee 0 (2019)About the game | That overtime loss to Sumter last week likely cost Carolina Forest a chance at a region title in 2020. But the Panthers have little choice but to make sure it doesn’t hit them twice. To do that, Marc Morris’s offense will likely do what it knows best — not messing around with an opponent it can dominate in the trenches. A run-heavy attack behind Kyle Watkins (389 yards, eight touchdowns), Luke Janack (291, five) and Mo Belfield (142) is almost assuredly going to be the play here.Aynor (2-1, 1-1) at Georgetown (1-2, 1-1)Time | 7:30 p.m.Broadcast | NoneLast meeting | Aynor 43, Georgetown 13 (2019 playoffs)About the game | Through three games, Aynor is proving to be exactly the type of offense we all expected this fall. The Blue Jackets have already racked up 1,018 yards on the ground on 171 carries (with no fewer than 53 carries in any game so far). The average of 5.95 per carry means Jason Allen’s team is basically getting a first down every two times it tucks it and runs. The cloud-of-dust style is going to keep most of its opponents off-balance and playing from behind in a style that discourages it and forces mistakes. Chances are, it’s what the Bulldogs will have to overcome in this one, too.Myrtle Beach (3-0, 2-0) at Hartsville (1-2, 0-2)Time | 7:30 p.m.Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 28, Hartsville 21 (2019 playoffs)About the game | The Hartsville offense that looked feeble in a Week 1 loss to North Myrtle Beach (the Red Foxes had six turnovers) is slowly improving each Friday. But Jeff Calabrese’s team is going to have to make some major strides to keep up with Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks have crushed their first three opponents by an average of 47 points per game. They’ve done it by setting up the rushing attack with a passing game that few secondaries in the state can match. And if Hartsville isn’t ready early, it could be another blowout etched into the Seahawks’ schedule.North Myrtle Beach (3-0, 3-0) at Darlington (0-3, 0-3)Time | 7:30 p.m.Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.comLast meeting | Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9 (2019)About the game | If any game in the 2019 season drove head coach Matt Reel absolutely batty, it was the one-point defeat against the Falcons. The Chiefs were in the middle of a horrendous funk, and it magnified the losses to Wilson, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach. This time around, everything is working magnificently for North Myrtle Beach. Its defense is getting better and better, and it’s finding more than enough pieces on offenses to keep the games looking awfully lopsided. This week should be no different.West Florence (2-1) at Conway (1-2)Time | 7:30 p.m.Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5Last meeting | West Florence 41, Conway 38 (2019)About the game | There is no way to sugarcoat the types of offensive struggles Conway has had so far in 2020. The Tigers have accounted for just four touchdowns in the first three games, and three of those came against St. James in the opener. Frankly, Conway is void of some of the weapons that allowed it to hang tough with many of the teams on its schedule in years past. And quarterback Carlton Terry is being asked to steer a ship that is frequently playing from behind. Conway can’t afford to play from behind.Sumter (3-0, 2-0) at St. James (1-2, 0-2)Time | 7:30 p.m.Broadcast | NoneLast meeting | First meetingAbout the game | St. James has had several eye-opening moments during its acclimation to the state’s largest classification, and this game against Sumter will likely be another one. The Gamecocks’ roster is loaded with future NCAA Division-I players, starting with the likes of a huge defensive line led by Justus Boone. The Sharks will need to control the clock in any way they can, and that means putting the ball into the hands of tailback Ayron Armstrong (324 yards, two touchdowns) and getting him some room to keep his defensive teammates from staying on the field too long.HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks have dispatched everyone with ease2. North Myrtle Beach - Very little stands in the way of an eventual 6-0 start3. Carolina Forest - Last Friday was a game the Panthers would certainly like to have back4. Green Sea Floyds - Win this week and the Trojans are right back in the thick of it5. Aynor - Friday’s trip to Georgetown should allow for even more big numbers
—As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
REGION VI-5A
1. SUM 2-0
2. SOC 2-1
3. CF 1-1
4. CON 1-2
5. STJ 0-2
REGION VI-4A
1. NMB 3-0
2. MB 2-0
3. WF 2-1
4. SF 1-1
5. WIL 1-2
6. HART 0-2
7. DAR 0-3
REGION VI-3A
1. LOR 2-0
2. DIL 1-0
3. AYN/GT 1-1
5. WAC 0-3
REGION V-1A
1. LV 2-0
2. JVILLE 2-1
3. GSF 1-1
4. H-P 1-2
5. TVILLE 0-2
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
702
41-60-1
9
Brice Faircloth
LOR
333
29-45-2
2
Jake Marlow
SOC
295
19-42-4
2
Kyle Watkins
CF
211
12-22-3
3
Alex Jones
STJ
198
14-30-3
2
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
409
50
8.2
4
Kyle Watkins
CF
389
34
11.4
8
Noah Jones
AYN
363
71
5.1
3
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
353
53
6.6
7
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
324
78
4.2
2
Luke Janack
CF
291
30
9.7
5
Garrison Gasque
AYN
280
40
7.0
1
Aaron Graham
GSF
244
33
7.4
3
Andrew Doss
MB
206
25
8.2
4
Brice Faircloth
LOR
188
36
5.2
1
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
J.J. Jones
MB
251
12
20.9
4
Adam Randall
MB
234
11
21.3
4
Raykwon Williams
MB
128
7
18.3
2
Justice Williams
STJ
120
6
20.0
1
DJ Admill
CF
118
4
29.5
3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.