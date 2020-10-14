1009 MB Football_JM11.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger takes the snap in the game with West Florence on Friday. Myrtle Beach won 51-14. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Thursday
 
Green Sea Floyds (2-1, 1-1) at Johnsonville (2-1, 2-1)
Time | 7 p.m. 
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Johnsonville 56, Green Sea Floyds 12 (2013)
About the game | If there is a team poised to not just knock Green Sea Floyds from its two-year mantle atop Class A football but also to stay there, it may be Johnsonville. The Flashes have a freshman quarterback in Malik Shippy who is completing 65% of his pass attempts (for a respectable 240 yards) and a sophomore tailback in Daquan Burroughs who has already rushed for 374 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnsonville’s offense will certainly be a handful for a Green Sea Floyds defense still fitting in a bunch of new pieces. Originally scheduled for Friday, this game has been rescheduled for Thursday. 

Friday

Carolina Forest (2-1, 1-1) at Socastee (2-1, 2-1)

Time | 7:05 p.m. 
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 63, Socastee 0 (2019)
About the game | That overtime loss to Sumter last week likely cost Carolina Forest a chance at a region title in 2020. But the Panthers have little choice but to make sure it doesn’t hit them twice. To do that, Marc Morris’s offense will likely do what it knows best — not messing around with an opponent it can dominate in the trenches. A run-heavy attack behind Kyle Watkins (389 yards, eight touchdowns), Luke Janack (291, five) and Mo Belfield (142) is almost assuredly going to be the play here.
 
Aynor (2-1, 1-1) at Georgetown (1-2, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 43, Georgetown 13 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | Through three games, Aynor is proving to be exactly the type of offense we all expected this fall. The Blue Jackets have already racked up 1,018 yards on the ground on 171 carries (with no fewer than 53 carries in any game so far). The average of 5.95 per carry means Jason Allen’s team is basically getting a first down every two times it tucks it and runs. The cloud-of-dust style is going to keep most of its opponents off-balance and playing from behind in a style that discourages it and forces mistakes. Chances are, it’s what the Bulldogs will have to overcome in this one, too.
 
Myrtle Beach (3-0, 2-0) at Hartsville (1-2, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m. 
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 28, Hartsville 21 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | The Hartsville offense that looked feeble in a Week 1 loss to North Myrtle Beach (the Red Foxes had six turnovers) is slowly improving each Friday. But Jeff Calabrese’s team is going to have to make some major strides to keep up with Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks have crushed their first three opponents by an average of 47 points per game. They’ve done it by setting up the rushing attack with a passing game that few secondaries in the state can match. And if Hartsville isn’t ready early, it could be another blowout etched into the Seahawks’ schedule.
 
North Myrtle Beach (3-0, 3-0) at Darlington (0-3, 0-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m. 
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9 (2019)
About the game | If any game in the 2019 season drove head coach Matt Reel absolutely batty, it was the one-point defeat against the Falcons. The Chiefs were in the middle of a horrendous funk, and it magnified the losses to Wilson, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach. This time around, everything is working magnificently for North Myrtle Beach. Its defense is getting better and better, and it’s finding more than enough pieces on offenses to keep the games looking awfully lopsided. This week should be no different.
 
West Florence (2-1) at Conway (1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m. 
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | West Florence 41, Conway 38 (2019)
About the game | There is no way to sugarcoat the types of offensive struggles Conway has had so far in 2020. The Tigers have accounted for just four touchdowns in the first three games, and three of those came against St. James in the opener. Frankly, Conway is void of some of the weapons that allowed it to hang tough with many of the teams on its schedule in years past. And quarterback Carlton Terry is being asked to steer a ship that is frequently playing from behind. Conway can’t afford to play from behind.
 
Sumter (3-0, 2-0) at St. James (1-2, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | St. James has had several eye-opening moments during its acclimation to the state’s largest classification, and this game against Sumter will likely be another one. The Gamecocks’ roster is loaded with future NCAA Division-I players, starting with the likes of a huge defensive line led by Justus Boone. The Sharks will need to control the clock in any way they can, and that means putting the ball into the hands of tailback Ayron Armstrong (324 yards, two touchdowns) and getting him some room to keep his defensive teammates from staying on the field too long.
 
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks have dispatched everyone with ease
2. North Myrtle Beach - Very little stands in the way of an eventual 6-0 start
3. Carolina Forest - Last Friday was a game the Panthers would certainly like to have back
4. Green Sea Floyds - Win this week and the Trojans are right back in the thick of it
5. Aynor - Friday’s trip to Georgetown should allow for even more big numbers
—As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin

REGION VI-5A

1. SUM 2-0

2. SOC 2-1

3. CF 1-1

4. CON 1-2

5. STJ 0-2

REGION VI-4A

1. NMB 3-0

2. MB 2-0

3. WF 2-1

4. SF 1-1

5. WIL 1-2

6. HART 0-2

7. DAR 0-3

REGION VI-3A

1. LOR 2-0

2. DIL 1-0

3. AYN/GT 1-1

5. WAC 0-3

REGION V-1A

1. LV 2-0

2. JVILLE 2-1

3. GSF 1-1

4. H-P 1-2

5. TVILLE 0-2

AREA STATS LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

PASSING YARDS

COMP-ATT-INT

TDS

Ryan Burger

MB

702

41-60-1

9

Brice Faircloth

LOR

333

29-45-2

2

Jake Marlow

SOC

295

19-42-4

2

Kyle Watkins

CF

211

12-22-3

3

Alex Jones

STJ

198

14-30-3

2

NAME

SCHOOL

RUSHING YARDS

ATTEMPTS

AVERAGE

TDS

Nyliek Livingston

NMB

409

50

8.2

4

Kyle Watkins

CF

389

34

11.4

8

Noah Jones

AYN

363

71

5.1

3

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

353

53

6.6

7

Ayron Armstrong

STJ

324

78

4.2

2

Luke Janack

CF

291

30

9.7

5

Garrison Gasque

AYN

280

40

7.0

1

Aaron Graham

GSF

244

33

7.4

3

Andrew Doss

MB

206

25

8.2

4

Brice Faircloth

LOR

188

36

5.2

1

NAME

SCHOOL

RECEIVING YARDS

RECEPTIONS

AVG

TDS

J.J. Jones

MB

251

12

20.9

4

Adam Randall

MB

234

11

21.3

4

Raykwon Williams

MB

128

7

18.3

2

Justice Williams

STJ

120

6

20.0

1

DJ Admill

CF

118

4

29.5

3

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.