Loris (2-0) at South Columbus (1-1)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Loris 15, South Columbus 6 (2019)
About the game | Loris was able to resume each of its three biggest non-region rivalries this year, getting games against Green Sea Floyds, North Myrtle Beach and South Columbus back on the schedule. Moving to 3-0 against that crowd would be a huge step forward in terms of confidence for a squad that is clearly as talented as it has been in years. The addition of Randall Bellamy back to this offense also showed how important he was against the Chiefs last week. He caught four passes for 125 yards and put renewed faith into this team that it could stretch the field. In turn, that will do wonders for the Lions’ running game.
North Myrtle Beach (0-2) at West Brunswick (0-2)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick 10 (2018)
About the game | Even if the Chiefs can’t get on to the right side of the W-L column, this game might just be exactly what coach Greg Hill ordered. So far, North Myrtle Beach’s offense has been a shell of what made it so dominant. It has struggled to run the ball with much consistency and averaged fewer than 90 yards per game in losses to Socastee and Loris. Quarterback Chance Hall has thrown for 264 yards, but it hasn’t come with any real efficiency, as he’s completing less than 40% of his attempts. None of that is a huge surprise given the personnel losses. However, the production has to come at some point, and this will be the last lighter game before the rest of the schedule starts throwing haymakers.
Mullins (0-2) at Green Sea Floyds (0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Mullins 31, Green Sea Floyds 6 (2009)
About the game | The Trojans’ offense is struggling. There’s no other way to say that after the team has now gone eight regular-season quarters (and the CNB Kickoff Classic) without reaching the end zone. But here's the silver lining: The next few weeks are going to come against some teams who are a little closer to Green Sea Floyds’ level. Beginning with this game against still-winless Mullins, the Trojans’ ever-rotating ground game should be able to start getting things moving in a positive direction. That will mean getting a slightly better clip on its carries than they got against Loris and Johnsonville.
St. James (2-0) at Myrtle Beach (0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 73, St. James 0 (2017)
About the game | Based upon the history of these two teams, no one would be surprised if Myrtle Beach won its first game of the season while the Sharks dropped their first. After all, the Seahawks are 14-0 against St. James all time, and all but one of those games could be considered blowouts. Yet, it’s also safe to say that no Sharks team entered what used to be a region contest against the Seahawks with this type of confidence. St. James is not only 2-0, but it is coming off a double-overtime victory against a Philip Simmons team that is no slouch. Going on the road and winning at Myrtle Beach, for the first time ever, would mean everything to St. James.
Conway (1-1) at Ashley Ridge (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Ashley Ridge 27, Conway 7 (2020)
About the game | The last time these two squared up, the game couldn’t have meant less. It was a last-minute pickup for a bowl-style game after the two schools were each eliminated from postseason contention during an abbreviated playoff year. This time around, it has the looks of what might be. Both the Swamp Foxes and Tigers have a slew of talent with college-level potential and are hoping to start establishing themselves in Class 5A. Ashley Ridge has a trio of defensive standouts in T.J. Wilson, Alex Ledford and Christian Garland who will be prominent in this game. Meanwhile, we don’t need to remind anyone what Devin Grainger, Rodney Huggins and the rest of the Conway offense is now capable of. Not after last week.
Carolina Forest (1-1) at Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | After a lopsided loss to Summerville last week, Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said the Green Wave reminded him of some of the Fort Dorchester teams from earlier in his career: sheer size. Against Oceanside this week, Morris knows that he’s got a different challenge. While the Landsharks do have some bigger guys in the trenches (namely Monroe Freeling and Timmy Castain), Morris has been highly impressed with how well everyone on the Oceanside roster “does their job.” The technical side of things clearly helped the Landsharks dispatch Gray Collegiate already this year and allowed them to hang tight with Class 4A South Florence. Oceanside might only be a Class 2A program about to play the third-largest school in the state, but Carolina Forest doesn’t have any time to be thinking about beating up on the small team.
Socastee (2-0) at West Florence (2-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | West Florence 24, Socastee 6 (2019)
About the game | West Florence coach Jody Jenerette didn’t take every part of his offense from Aynor with him when he headed for the Pee Dee. But if one thing has remained true, it’s that West is going to run the football. In a pair of victories over Lexington and Lake City, the Knights have run a total of 105 plays. Some 72% of those have been runs. Tailback Darren Lloyd (244 yards, three TDS) and quarterback Deuce Hudson (146 yards, two TDs) are the prime ball carriers this year so far. Hudson will throw a little, too - as he’s already passed for 273 yards and three scores. But Jenerette will want to keep the sticks moving and the clock running, hoping to limit Socastee’s own offense from getting into any sort of a rhythm.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Rivalry swing has been good to the Lions so far
2. Socastee - Braves will have to rely on defense while offense adjusts to a new QB
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers have already seen the ups and the downs of big-boy football
4. St. James - Hard to discount a 2-0 start, with a win over a defending state quarterfinalist
5. Conway - Complete Tiger squad is a much different Tiger squad
Compiled by MyHorryNews.com reporter Ian Guerin
STAT LEADERS
Passing
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Connor Schwalm
STJ
416
26-36-1
4
Jackson Huff
LOR
317
23-35-0
2
Scott Saylor
CF
292
19-27-1
4
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
283
8-18-0
5
Chance Hall
NMB
264
16-41-0
0
Rushing
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Devin Grainger
CON
269
23
11.7
1
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
182
33
5.5
2
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
173
22
7.9
1
Malachi Washington
MB
156
23
6.8
1
Caden O’Keefe
SOC
154
28
5.5
0
Kalil Johnson
CF
140
20
7.0
1
Scott Saylor
CF
126
10
12.6
0
Cam Ward
MB
105
25
4.2
1
Ethan Hamilton
CF
105
7
15.0
2
Daniel Stanley
AYN
88
23
3.8
0
Receiving
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Ben Sandt
STJ
152
8
19.0
1
Kaden Gore
NMB
143
8
17.9
0
Steven Greene
SOC
129
2
64.5
2
Randall Bellamy
LOR
125
4
31.3
0
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
109
6
18.2
0
Nathan Schuessler
CF
106
4
26.5
2
Aiden Brantley
CON
82
8
10.3
0
Kenny Brown
MB
80
3
26.7
0
Jake Doty
MB
77
6
12.8
1
Jace Shropshire
STJ
71
4
17.8
1
