WEEK 10
Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6
About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that the Chiefs have been gashed with the run more often than not. During region play, it’s been pretty pronounced. North Myrtle Beach gave up 200 to South Florence, 315 to Hartsville, 283 to West Florence and 263 to Wilson. Why is that a potential problem? Because the new-look Myrtle Beach offense is coming to Little River with every intention of showing off its run-first scheme. The Seahawks are coming off a win over Wilson in which Malachi Washington went off for 263 yards and Cam Ward added another 102 of his own. Washington has now rushed for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns while Ward is up to 497 and seven. They’ll both get plenty of carries early and often against the Chiefs.
Green Sea Floyds (1-8, 0-3) at Latta (5-4, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Latta 30, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2015)
About the game | For all the things Green Sea Floyds has failed to accomplish this year, spreading the touches around isn’t one of them. Take last week’s loss against Hannah-Pamplico, for instance. The Trojans had three players (DeAndre Simmons, Dakare Smith and Kanye Sweatman) each rush the ball at least 13 times. Quarterback Banks Lovett also attempted 17 passes. You could make a strong case that that strategy didn’t work, as Green Sea Floyds lost by three touchdowns. But if the Trojans are going to beat Latta and make the Class 1A playoffs, letting every offensive player see it if has what it takes in a single game to take over isn’t a bad entry point to the regular-season finale.
Loris (7-2, 2-2) at Aynor (5-4, 2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Aynor 30, Loris 18 (2021)
About the game | For much of these two teams’ history, Loris has had its way with Aynor. The Lions have gone on long streaks (as many as 20 straight victories) against the Blue Jackets and lead the all-time series 49-15-2. It’s what makes the last four seasons and what Aynor has done that much more impressive. In winning those four consecutive games in the series, coach Jason Allen’s team has rushed for an average of 355 yards against the Lions and put some serious pressure on some of those struggling Loris teams where any possible mistakes were that much more painful. That same M.O. will be what Allen is going for this time around, too. With starting quarterback Jackson Huff out again and Jackson Graham starting in his place, Loris will have to maximize its chances when it is on offense and - maybe just as importantly - find a way to get off the field on defense. Aynor doesn’t throw enough for interceptions to be prevalent, and the Blue Jackets have only fumbled five times in 442 carries.
Socastee (2-7) at Wando (2-7)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | First meeting in 30+ years
About the game | In a season mostly lacking real victories, Socastee isn’t taking much solace in the morale ones, either. That’s a direct result of seven straight losses and the Braves leaving their playoff hopes up to the Class 5A at-large committee after failing to win a region game. Still, it’ll be difficult for Socastee to get left out of the postseason if it can find a way to get past a Wando team that is in only slightly better playoff positioning heading into this week. Oddly enough, both the Braves and Warriors could make it (Wando still has a chance of finishing in fourth place in Region VI-5A). This one will come down to the Socastee defense and what it can do to get its offense as many opportunities as it can. If the Braves hold the Warriors to 21 points or fewer, they’ve got to feel pretty good about their chances of pulling off the victory and getting at least one week added to the season.
Conway (4-5, 1-2) at Sumter (8-1, 3-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Sumter 15, Conway 7 (2021)
About the game | This is one of those weird games where no matter the outcome, both teams are already locked into their region finish and already know their playoff fates. Sumter has clinched yet another region title against its foes from Horry County and Conway has locked up fourth place. That’s important because while the Gamecocks have just kept leveraging opponent after opponent, whacky moments can follow when there’s nothing to lose (or gain) in the standings. Last year’s game was a good example. Conway was considered a heavy underdog but played Sumter to a one-score final. The Tigers could use anything close to that type of result before heading on the road in the playoffs next week against what is going to be a similarly talented program.
St. James (5-4, 2-1) at Carolina Forest (5-4, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 35, St. James 21 (2021)
About the game | The final game of the regular season seems like a fitting meeting spot for two of the more impactful quarterbacks in Horry County to do their thing against each other. St. James junior Connor Schwalm is coming off a bad game, but it doesn’t take away from his first year as a starter. He’s already thrown for 1,237 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 273 and four more. He has driven the Sharks to new heights and kept them as meaningful as they’ve ever been this late in the year. Meanwhile, what else can we say about the job Scott Saylor has done for Carolina Forest? The county’s front runner for offensive player of the year honors is leading the area with 1,845 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns while rushing for another 482 yards and five more scores. He’s going to add some hardware to his high school career, and a couple more wins in 2022 would only solidify his meaning to his team.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Carolina Forest - Panthers aren’t their normal selves, but still pretty good
2. St. James - A first-round playoff home game? Unprecedented for the Sharks
3. Loris - A promising season has lost some of its luster
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets are in the playoffs, but Friday’s game may determine for how long
5. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks can pick up an important second region victory on Friday
STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1,845
123-185-6
15
Devin Grainger
CON
1,476
96-165-4
12
Connor Schwalm
STJ
1,237
110-196-8
11
Chance Hall
NMB
1,203
91-203-9
7
Jackson Huff
LOR
961
75-130-2
9
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
1,235
194
6.4
16
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
679
135
5.0
9
Quadir Scott
SOC
679
129
5.3
10
Zion Gilbert
CF
546
79
6.9
9
DeQuan Durham
NMB
539
134
4.0
4
Daniel Stanley
AYN
536
84
6.4
2
Devin Grainger
CON
526
83
6.3
2
Cam Ward
MB
497
73
6.8
7
Scott Saylor
CF
482
69
7.0
5
Ashton Hucks
AYN
465
92
5.1
1
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
727
39
18.6
8
Randall Bellamy
LOR
604
29
20.8
8
Ben Sandt
STJ
568
41
13.9
5
Aiden Brantley
CON
507
35
14.5
4
Derek Grant
CON
433
20
21.7
4
Jake Doty
MB
398
26
15.3
7
Deontrae Grant
SOC
378
22
17.2
3
Kaden Gore
NMB
367
21
17.5
3
Landon Cloninger
NMB
349
30
11.6
2
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
328
31
10.6
1
