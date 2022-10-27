CF-SOC 6.jpeg

Carolina Forest defeated Socastee 56-35 on Friday.

WEEK 10

Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4)

Time | 7:05 p.m. 

Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6

About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that the Chiefs have been gashed with the run more often than not. During region play, it’s been pretty pronounced. North Myrtle Beach gave up 200 to South Florence, 315 to Hartsville, 283 to West Florence and 263 to Wilson. Why is that a potential problem? Because the new-look Myrtle Beach offense is coming to Little River with every intention of showing off its run-first scheme. The Seahawks are coming off a win over Wilson in which Malachi Washington went off for 263 yards and Cam Ward added another 102 of his own. Washington has now rushed for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns while Ward is up to 497 and seven. They’ll both get plenty of carries early and often against the Chiefs.

Green Sea Floyds (1-8, 0-3) at Latta (5-4, 1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Latta 30, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2015)

About the game | For all the things Green Sea Floyds has failed to accomplish this year, spreading the touches around isn’t one of them. Take last week’s loss against Hannah-Pamplico, for instance. The Trojans had three players (DeAndre Simmons, Dakare Smith and Kanye Sweatman) each rush the ball at least 13 times. Quarterback Banks Lovett also attempted 17 passes. You could make a strong case that that strategy didn’t work, as Green Sea Floyds lost by three touchdowns. But if the Trojans are going to beat Latta and make the Class 1A playoffs, letting every offensive player see it if has what it takes in a single game to take over isn’t a bad entry point to the regular-season finale. 

Loris (7-2, 2-2) at Aynor (5-4, 2-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com

Last meeting | Aynor 30, Loris 18 (2021)

About the game | For much of these two teams’ history, Loris has had its way with Aynor. The Lions have gone on long streaks (as many as 20 straight victories) against the Blue Jackets and lead the all-time series 49-15-2. It’s what makes the last four seasons and what Aynor has done that much more impressive. In winning those four consecutive games in the series, coach Jason Allen’s team has rushed for an average of 355 yards against the Lions and put some serious pressure on some of those struggling Loris teams where any possible mistakes were that much more painful. That same M.O. will be what Allen is going for this time around, too. With starting quarterback Jackson Huff out again and Jackson Graham starting in his place, Loris will have to maximize its chances when it is on offense and - maybe just as importantly - find a way to get off the field on defense. Aynor doesn’t throw enough for interceptions to be prevalent, and the Blue Jackets have only fumbled five times in 442 carries. 

Socastee (2-7) at Wando (2-7)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | First meeting in 30+ years

About the game | In a season mostly lacking real victories, Socastee isn’t taking much solace in the morale ones, either. That’s a direct result of seven straight losses and the Braves leaving their playoff hopes up to the Class 5A at-large committee after failing to win a region game. Still, it’ll be difficult for Socastee to get left out of the postseason if it can find a way to get past a Wando team that is in only slightly better playoff positioning heading into this week. Oddly enough, both the Braves and Warriors could make it (Wando still has a chance of finishing in fourth place in Region VI-5A). This one will come down to the Socastee defense and what it can do to get its offense as many opportunities as it can. If the Braves hold the Warriors to 21 points or fewer, they’ve got to feel pretty good about their chances of pulling off the victory and getting at least one week added to the season.

Conway (4-5, 1-2) at Sumter (8-1, 3-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Sumter 15, Conway 7 (2021)

About the game | This is one of those weird games where no matter the outcome, both teams are already locked into their region finish and already know their playoff fates. Sumter has clinched yet another region title against its foes from Horry County and Conway has locked up fourth place. That’s important because while the Gamecocks have just kept leveraging opponent after opponent, whacky moments can follow when there’s nothing to lose (or gain) in the standings. Last year’s game was a good example. Conway was considered a heavy underdog but played Sumter to a one-score final. The Tigers could use anything close to that type of result before heading on the road in the playoffs next week against what is going to be a similarly talented program. 

St. James (5-4, 2-1) at Carolina Forest (5-4, 2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 35, St. James 21 (2021)

About the game | The final game of the regular season seems like a fitting meeting spot for two of the more impactful quarterbacks in Horry County to do their thing against each other. St. James junior Connor Schwalm is coming off a bad game, but it doesn’t take away from his first year as a starter. He’s already thrown for 1,237 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 273 and four more. He has driven the Sharks to new heights and kept them as meaningful as they’ve ever been this late in the year. Meanwhile, what else can we say about the job Scott Saylor has done for Carolina Forest? The county’s front runner for offensive player of the year honors is leading the area with 1,845 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns while rushing for another 482 yards and five more scores. He’s going to add some hardware to his high school career, and a couple more wins in 2022 would only solidify his meaning to his team.

AREA POWER RANKINGS

1. Carolina Forest - Panthers aren’t their normal selves, but still pretty good

2. St. James - A first-round playoff home game? Unprecedented for the Sharks

3. Loris - A promising season has lost some of its luster 

4. Aynor - Blue Jackets are in the playoffs, but Friday’s game may determine for how long

5. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks can pick up an important second region victory on Friday

STAT LEADERS 

PASSING

Player

School

Yards

C-A-I

 Touchdowns

Scott Saylor

CF

1,845

123-185-6

 15

Devin Grainger

CON

1,476

96-165-4

 12

Connor Schwalm

STJ

1,237

110-196-8

 11

Chance Hall

NMB

1,203

91-203-9

 7

Jackson Huff

LOR

961

75-130-2

 9

RUSHING

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Malachi Washington

MB

1,235

194

6.4

16

La’Ontray Knox

LOR

679

135

5.0

9

Quadir Scott

SOC

679

129

5.3

10

Zion Gilbert

CF

546

79

6.9

9

DeQuan Durham

NMB

539

134

4.0

4

Daniel Stanley

AYN

536

84

6.4

2

Devin Grainger

CON

526

83

6.3

2

Cam Ward

MB

497

73

6.8

7

Scott Saylor

CF

482

69

7.0

5

Ashton Hucks

AYN

465

92

5.1

1

RECEIVING  

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Nathan Schuessler

CF

727

39

18.6

8

Randall Bellamy

LOR

604

29

20.8

8

Ben Sandt

STJ

568

41

13.9

5

Aiden Brantley

CON

507

35

14.5

4

Derek Grant

CON

433

20

21.7

4

Jake Doty

MB

398

26

15.3

7

Deontrae Grant

SOC

378

22

17.2

3

Kaden Gore

NMB

367

21

17.5

3

Landon Cloninger

NMB

349

30

11.6

2

Ja’Saan Faulkner

STJ

328

31

10.6

1

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

