Johnsonville (1-2, 0-1) at Green Sea Floyds (2-1, 0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 32, Johnsonville 14 (2020)
About the game | Green Sea Floyds is quietly getting to a confidence level that will help it compete for a playoff spot and maybe even some better-than-expected seeding. The Trojans are doing it with an offense centered around tailbacks Dan Johnson (326 yards, three touchdowns) and Colby Thorndyke (274 yards, two TDs) and a defense that is preventing the long, sustained drives that keep those two from doing their thing. Against Johnsonville, those three biggest strengths could inch Green Sea Floyds one step closer to a playoff berth, something it can lock down with victories in the next two games against the Flashes and then Timmonsville next Friday.
Aynor (2-1, 0-1) at Waccamaw (1-3, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14 (2020)
About the game | Coming off that humbling loss to Dillon, Aynor is in need of a rebound game. Waccamaw should do the trick. Last week against Loris — a team without the run-game acumen of the Blue Jackets — Waccamaw gave up 355 yards on the ground. Aynor, meanwhile, is averaging 330 per game, and that’s after being held in check by the region front-runners last week. Re-establishing its efforts behind a big offensive line and with Ahmad Gerald, Garrison Gasque and a handful of others will be necessary to ensure that the loss to Dillon was the anomaly during Region VII-3A play.
Loris (1-4, 1-1) at Georgetown (0-4, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Loris 19, Georgetown 13 (2020)
About the game | It took 11 games, but Loris finally put up the type of victory that Lions fans hoped for under coach Greg Mance. For as much as last season’s two wins (against Waccamaw and Georgetown) were, they were narrow victories against squads with much less firepower. Loris, then, showed off something more in beating Waccamaw 35-13 last Friday. Those positive feelings should continue this week against Georgetown, especially if the Lions can continue to get the type of offensive production out of running backs La’Ontray Knox and Randall Bellamy that they did a week ago.
Myrtle Beach (2-1, 1-0) at West Florence (4-1, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14 (2020)
About the game | The scary part of Myrtle Beach’s offense isn’t that the Seahawks are putting up big point totals and yardages. Yes, they’re doing that with Ryan Burger and Adam Randall and Jake Doty and others — having averaged 471 yards and 46 points per game. But consider something else: Typically, high-powered spread offenses typically have turnover issues early in the season. Not the case with Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks’ 19 offensive touchdowns significantly dwarf the team’s one giveaway, an opening game interception in which Burger threw a pass behind Randall and ended up in the hands of an Oceanside Collegiate player. That’s the extent of the team’s turnovers, and it’s going to be a problem for opposing teams.
Wilson (1-3, 1-1) at North Myrtle Beach (2-2, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7 (2020)
About the game | North Myrtle Beach’s loss to South Florence last week knocked the Chiefs down a peg in a stacked region, one that is looking much more daunting since Matt Reel’s team also lost against Hartsville the week before. However, there is reason for optimism in the knowledge of what North Myrtle Beach needs to fix. Offensively, nothing has been more detrimental than how much pressure Cam Freeman is seeing. He was sacked four times last week and has gone down seven times this year after being sacked 11 times all of last season. Either by moving him around more or getting the line more up to speed, the Chiefs could turn this around quickly because all of the other pieces are there.
Socastee (0-2, 0-0) at Sumter (4-1, 0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Sumter 24, Socastee 7 (2020)
About the game | Fresh off a game in which Socastee gave up 305 rushing yards and four ground touchdowns, the Braves have next to no time to improve their defense — and against the type of team who can make it feel so much worse. Sumter is averaging 284 yards rushing per game against some pretty good teams, including the defending Class 4A state champs. Keion Brown, Jabari Tiller, Zyeir Gamble, Jeremiah Horace and Ryan McCants have all rushed for at least 100 yards this year, meaning Socastee will have little breathing room even when it knows what’s coming at it.
Conway (1-1, 0-0) at St. James (2-1, 0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | St. James 28, Conway 7 (2020)
About the game | The rest of Region VI-5A has been waiting for Conway to break out of its shell, knowing the Tigers are among the most athletic teams in the region just waiting to put it all together. Carolina Forest was down a bunch of players last week, but Rodney Huggins’ four-touchdown performance was a signal to the rest of the region that maybe Conway is closer to a return than anyone thought. Huggins, quarterback Devin Grainger and receivers Carlton Terry Jr. and Cameron Alston give Conway four offensive spark plugs capable of flipping the script on a bad few years where points were few and far between.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks still appear to be the best team in a loaded region.
2. Carolina Forest - As odd as it sounds, Panthers are well-positioned for a run.
3. Aynor - Blue Jackets won’t win their region, but can do some damage.
4. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have a chance to surprise everyone.
5. Conway - Can the Tigers’ comeback happen earlier than even its fanbase hoped?
STAT LEADERS:
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Elijah Vereen
NMB
486
45
10.8
10
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
458
75
6.1
2
Dan Johnson
GSF
326
30
10.9
3
Khalil Johnson
CF
323
59
5.5
3
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
281
46
6.1
6
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
274
34
8.1
2
Luke Janack
CF
246
34
7.2
4
Daniel Shirley
AYN
200
17
11.8
1
Rodney Huggins
CON
180
25
7.2
5
Malachi Washington
MB
172
35
4.9
2
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
841
52-74-1
12
Scott Saylor
CF
730
58-89-5
6
Cam Freeman
NMB
523
30-67-2
2
Devin Grainger
CON
419
26-47-1
1
Joey McMenamin
STJ
344
34-66-6
3
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
436
19
23.0
6
T’Mars McCallum
CF
220
12
18.3
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
204
19
10.7
2
KJ Stanley
NMB
201
11
18.3
1
Carlton Terry
CON
159
8
19.9
1
Nathan Schuessler
CF
130
9
14.4
0
Trace Hall
NMB
130
5
26.0
1
Ben Sandt
STJ
121
10
12.1
2
Antonio Brown
MB
115
7
16.4
1
Cameron Alston
CON
109
5
21.8
0
