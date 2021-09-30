917 GSF football_JM02.JPG

Green Sea Floyds’ Dan Johnson rushes in the win over South Columbus on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Trojans won 14-13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Johnsonville (1-2, 0-1) at Green Sea Floyds (2-1, 0-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 32, Johnsonville 14 (2020)

About the game | Green Sea Floyds is quietly getting to a confidence level that will help it compete for a playoff spot and maybe even some better-than-expected seeding. The Trojans are doing it with an offense centered around tailbacks Dan Johnson (326 yards, three touchdowns) and Colby Thorndyke (274 yards, two TDs) and a defense that is preventing the long, sustained drives that keep those two from doing their thing. Against Johnsonville, those three biggest strengths could inch Green Sea Floyds one step closer to a playoff berth, something it can lock down with victories in the next two games against the Flashes and then Timmonsville next Friday.

Aynor (2-1, 0-1) at Waccamaw (1-3, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14 (2020)

About the game | Coming off that humbling loss to Dillon, Aynor is in need of a rebound game. Waccamaw should do the trick. Last week against Loris — a team without the run-game acumen of the Blue Jackets — Waccamaw gave up 355 yards on the ground. Aynor, meanwhile, is averaging 330 per game, and that’s after being held in check by the region front-runners last week. Re-establishing its efforts behind a big offensive line and with Ahmad Gerald, Garrison Gasque and a handful of others will be necessary to ensure that the loss to Dillon was the anomaly during Region VII-3A play. 

Loris (1-4, 1-1) at Georgetown (0-4, 0-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7

Last meeting | Loris 19, Georgetown 13 (2020)

About the game | It took 11 games, but Loris finally put up the type of victory that Lions fans hoped for under coach Greg Mance. For as much as last season’s two wins (against Waccamaw and Georgetown) were, they were narrow victories against squads with much less firepower. Loris, then, showed off something more in beating Waccamaw 35-13 last Friday. Those positive feelings should continue this week against Georgetown, especially if the Lions can continue to get the type of offensive production out of running backs La’Ontray Knox and Randall Bellamy that they did a week ago.

Myrtle Beach (2-1, 1-0) at West Florence (4-1, 1-1) 

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14 (2020)

About the game | The scary part of Myrtle Beach’s offense isn’t that the Seahawks are putting up big point totals and yardages. Yes, they’re doing that with Ryan Burger and Adam Randall and Jake Doty and others — having averaged 471 yards and 46 points per game. But consider something else: Typically, high-powered spread offenses typically have turnover issues early in the season. Not the case with Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks’ 19 offensive touchdowns significantly dwarf the team’s one giveaway, an opening game interception in which Burger threw a pass behind Randall and ended up in the hands of an Oceanside Collegiate player. That’s the extent of the team’s turnovers, and it’s going to be a problem for opposing teams.

Wilson (1-3, 1-1) at North Myrtle Beach (2-2, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7 (2020)

About the game | North Myrtle Beach’s loss to South Florence last week knocked the Chiefs down a peg in a stacked region, one that is looking much more daunting since Matt Reel’s team also lost against Hartsville the week before. However, there is reason for optimism in the knowledge of what North Myrtle Beach needs to fix. Offensively, nothing has been more detrimental than how much pressure Cam Freeman is seeing. He was sacked four times last week and has gone down seven times this year after being sacked 11 times all of last season. Either by moving him around more or getting the line more up to speed, the Chiefs could turn this around quickly because all of the other pieces are there.

Socastee (0-2, 0-0) at Sumter (4-1, 0-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | Sumter 24, Socastee 7 (2020)

About the game | Fresh off a game in which Socastee gave up 305 rushing yards and four ground touchdowns, the Braves have next to no time to improve their defense — and against the type of team who can make it feel so much worse. Sumter is averaging 284 yards rushing per game against some pretty good teams, including the defending Class 4A state champs. Keion Brown, Jabari Tiller, Zyeir Gamble, Jeremiah Horace and Ryan McCants have all rushed for at least 100 yards this year, meaning Socastee will have little breathing room even when it knows what’s coming at it. 

Conway (1-1, 0-0) at St. James (2-1, 0-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; www.team1prep.com/sc

Last meeting | St. James 28, Conway 7 (2020)

About the game | The rest of Region VI-5A has been waiting for Conway to break out of its shell, knowing the Tigers are among the most athletic teams in the region just waiting to put it all together. Carolina Forest was down a bunch of players last week, but Rodney Huggins’ four-touchdown performance was a signal to the rest of the region that maybe Conway is closer to a return than anyone thought. Huggins, quarterback Devin Grainger and receivers Carlton Terry Jr. and Cameron Alston give Conway four offensive spark plugs capable of flipping the script on a bad few years where points were few and far between.

HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:

1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks still appear to be the best team in a loaded region.

2. Carolina Forest - As odd as it sounds, Panthers are well-positioned for a run.

3. Aynor - Blue Jackets won’t win their region, but can do some damage.

4. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans have a chance to surprise everyone. 

5. Conway - Can the Tigers’ comeback happen earlier than even its fanbase hoped?

STAT LEADERS: 

RUSHING

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Elijah Vereen

NMB

486

45

10.8

10

Tavarius Hooks

NMB

458

75

6.1

2

Dan Johnson

GSF

326

30

10.9

3

Khalil Johnson

CF

323

59

5.5

3

Ahmad Gerald

AYN

281

46

6.1

6

Colby Thorndyke

GSF

274

34

8.1

2

Luke Janack

CF

246

34

7.2

4

Daniel Shirley

AYN

200

17

11.8

1

Rodney Huggins

CON

180

25

7.2

5

Malachi Washington

MB

172

35

4.9

2

PASSING 

Player

School

Yards

C-A-I

Touchdowns

Ryan Burger

MB

841

52-74-1

12

Scott Saylor

CF

730

58-89-5

6

Cam Freeman

NMB

523

30-67-2

2

Devin Grainger

CON

419

26-47-1

1

Joey McMenamin

STJ

344

34-66-6

3

RECEIVING 

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Adam Randall

MB

436

19

23.0

6

T’Mars McCallum

CF

220

12

18.3

2

Anthony Aponte

CF

204

19

10.7

2

KJ Stanley

NMB

201

11

18.3

1

Carlton Terry

CON

159

8

19.9

1

Nathan Schuessler

CF

130

9

14.4

0

Trace Hall

NMB

130

5

26.0

1

Ben Sandt

STJ

121

10

12.1

2

Antonio Brown

MB

115

7

16.4

1

Cameron Alston

CON

109

5

21.8

0

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.