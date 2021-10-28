Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2020)
About the game | This isn’t the same Lake View team that played for the Class A state championship a year ago, and this also clearly isn’t the same Green Sea Floyds squad that missed the playoffs in its first year under Joey Price. Put them together, and this has the makings for a huge game that will eventually dictate the make-up for the lower state playoffs that will begin next week. The Trojans and their power running game can either lock up the Region V-A title and secure a minimum of three home games, or Lake View can create a three-way tie atop the region (with Hannah-Pamplico) and leave all three teams cranking numbers next week.
North Myrtle Beach (4-3, 2-3) at Myrtle Beach (6-1, 5-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 37, Myrtle Beach 10 (2020 lower state championship)
About the game | Of all the things we’ve discovered about North Myrtle Beach this year, nothing may be more statistically relevant to the Chiefs’ success than how they play in the opening quarter of games. In games when they’ve outscored opponents in the first, they’ve won. In games when they haven’t, they've lost. The reason for it is actually fairly simple. North Myrtle Beach is a team that does well when it can run downhill, and not so much when it gets turned into a one-dimensional offense. Coincidentally, Myrtle Beach — for all of its strengths — is actually a team that gets stronger as the games go on, not one that usually blows the doors off good opponents from the get go. So, if Mickey Wilson’s team jumps out to a lead early, it may be safe to assume what’s going to happen the rest of the way.
Socastee (1-5) at Waccamaw (1-6)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Waccamaw 24, Socastee 20 (2009)
About the game | A game borne out of necessity and proximity will take place a year late, with both the Braves and Waccamaw trying to get in one more tune-up before hitting the road for the playoffs. And if there is anything Socastee coach Ben Hampton needs to see here, it is some offensive consistency. The Braves got some good production last week against Carolina Forest, even if they couldn’t overcome a performance for the ages by Panthers senior Luke Janack. Waccamaw will offer up much less resistance, which should equate to Socastee gaining some much-needed confidence. They’re going to need it, as the Braves are going to be playing as heavy underdogs next week to start the playoffs if they can sneak into the postseason.
Sumter (7-1, 3-0) at Conway (3-3, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Sumter 34, Conway 7 (Sept. 17)
About the game | Ask any coach in the region, and chances are he’ll tell you that Conway and Sumter are the two best-looking teams getting off the bus every Friday night. They’re big, athletic and look like squads with serious potential. The difference, however, is that Sumter has produced throughout the year (save for a loss to then-top ranked Class 4A squad A.C. Flora) and Conway hasn’t come on until the last two weeks. The Tigers have the athletes to play with Mark Barnes’ bunch. And even with a victory, Conway appears headed for a third-place finish in the region. What three straight victories heading into the postseason could do, though, means to the world to a Conway team that is still hoping to really turn the corner. A win against Sumter could be the pivot point.
Carolina Forest (4-4, 2-1) at St. James (3-3, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 70, St. James 28
About the game | Marc Morris has coached seven games against St. James since taking over the Panthers’ job in 2014. Not only is he a perfect 7-0 against the Sharks, his teams have shredded them in the process. Six of the seven games were decided by five touchdowns or more, and the average point differential in those contests was 39 points. Much of it can be attributed to Carolina Forest having above-average offensive and defensive lines — St. James’ biggest issue — year after year. Either way, that’s not a good sign for a Sharks squad that has no choice but to win this game if it wants to make the playoffs.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Region VI-4A champs believe this is their year for something greater
2. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans can add a region crown of their own this week
3. Carolina Forest - Panthers need to continue any semblance of momentum they can
4. Aynor - Playoff-bound Jackets have one more week to prep for the real thing
5. Conway - Back-to-back wins mean something to this bunch
REGION STANDINGS
Region VI-5A
1. SUM 3-0**
2. CF 2-1*
3. STJ 1-2
3. CON 1-2
5. SOC 1-3
** - Clinched region title
* - Clinched playoff berth
This week: SUM-CON; CF-STJ
Region VI-4A
1. MB 5-0**
1. SF 4-1*
3. HART 3-2*
3. WF 3-2*
5. NMB 2-3*
6. WIL 1-5
7. DAR 0-5
** - Clinched region title
* - Clinched playoff berth
This week: SF-WF; DAR-HART; NMB-MB
Region VII-3A
1. DIL 4-0*
2. AYN 3-1*
3. LOR 2-2*
4. WAC 1-3*
5. GT 0-4
* - Clinched playoff berth
Region play is completed
Region V-1A
1. GSF 3-0*
2. LV 2-1*
3. JVL 2-2*
4. HP 1-2
5. TMV 0-3
* - Clinched playoff berth
This week: GSF-LV; TMV-HP
HORRY COUNTY STAT LEADERS
PASSING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
1,477
104-143-2
17
Devin Grainger
CON
1,279
68-120-4
8
Scott Saylor
CF
1,108
80-124-6
7
Cam Freeman
NMB
753
50-105-3
6
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
696
47-97-5
9
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
822
94
8.7
13
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
820
134
5.9
7
Dan Johnson
GSF
649
70
9.3
6
Luke Janack
CF
647
73
8.9
12
Adam Graham
AYN
588
83
7.1
4
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
553
93
6.0
12
Malachi Washington
MB
546
102
5.4
5
Khalil Johnson
CF
511
103
5.0
6
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
500
57
8.8
7
Rodney Huggins
CON
496
64
7.8
8
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
780
40
19.5
8
Carlton Terry
CON
711
27
26.3
6
Nathan Schuessler
CF
317
17
18.7
1
Kris Webb
NMB
298
21
14.2
3
Cameron Alston
CON
268
12
22.3
2
T’Mars McCallum
CF
259
14
18.5
2
Jake Doty
MB
250
18
13.9
6
KJ Stanley
NMB
223
14
15.9
2
Wesley Eason
SOC
205
10
20.5
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
204
19
10.7
2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.