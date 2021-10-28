Green Sea Floyds (5-1, 3-0) at Lake View (6-2, 2-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2020)

About the game | This isn’t the same Lake View team that played for the Class A state championship a year ago, and this also clearly isn’t the same Green Sea Floyds squad that missed the playoffs in its first year under Joey Price. Put them together, and this has the makings for a huge game that will eventually dictate the make-up for the lower state playoffs that will begin next week. The Trojans and their power running game can either lock up the Region V-A title and secure a minimum of three home games, or Lake View can create a three-way tie atop the region (with Hannah-Pamplico) and leave all three teams cranking numbers next week.

North Myrtle Beach (4-3, 2-3) at Myrtle Beach (6-1, 5-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com; WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 37, Myrtle Beach 10 (2020 lower state championship)

About the game | Of all the things we’ve discovered about North Myrtle Beach this year, nothing may be more statistically relevant to the Chiefs’ success than how they play in the opening quarter of games. In games when they’ve outscored opponents in the first, they’ve won. In games when they haven’t, they've lost. The reason for it is actually fairly simple. North Myrtle Beach is a team that does well when it can run downhill, and not so much when it gets turned into a one-dimensional offense. Coincidentally, Myrtle Beach — for all of its strengths — is actually a team that gets stronger as the games go on, not one that usually blows the doors off good opponents from the get go. So, if Mickey Wilson’s team jumps out to a lead early, it may be safe to assume what’s going to happen the rest of the way.

Socastee (1-5) at Waccamaw (1-6)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3

Last meeting | Waccamaw 24, Socastee 20 (2009)

About the game | A game borne out of necessity and proximity will take place a year late, with both the Braves and Waccamaw trying to get in one more tune-up before hitting the road for the playoffs. And if there is anything Socastee coach Ben Hampton needs to see here, it is some offensive consistency. The Braves got some good production last week against Carolina Forest, even if they couldn’t overcome a performance for the ages by Panthers senior Luke Janack. Waccamaw will offer up much less resistance, which should equate to Socastee gaining some much-needed confidence. They’re going to need it, as the Braves are going to be playing as heavy underdogs next week to start the playoffs if they can sneak into the postseason.

Sumter (7-1, 3-0) at Conway (3-3, 1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Sumter 34, Conway 7 (Sept. 17)

About the game | Ask any coach in the region, and chances are he’ll tell you that Conway and Sumter are the two best-looking teams getting off the bus every Friday night. They’re big, athletic and look like squads with serious potential. The difference, however, is that Sumter has produced throughout the year (save for a loss to then-top ranked Class 4A squad A.C. Flora) and Conway hasn’t come on until the last two weeks. The Tigers have the athletes to play with Mark Barnes’ bunch. And even with a victory, Conway appears headed for a third-place finish in the region. What three straight victories heading into the postseason could do, though, means to the world to a Conway team that is still hoping to really turn the corner. A win against Sumter could be the pivot point.

Carolina Forest (4-4, 2-1) at St. James (3-3, 1-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; www.team1prep.com/sc

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 70, St. James 28

About the game | Marc Morris has coached seven games against St. James since taking over the Panthers’ job in 2014. Not only is he a perfect 7-0 against the Sharks, his teams have shredded them in the process. Six of the seven games were decided by five touchdowns or more, and the average point differential in those contests was 39 points. Much of it can be attributed to Carolina Forest having above-average offensive and defensive lines — St. James’ biggest issue — year after year. Either way, that’s not a good sign for a Sharks squad that has no choice but to win this game if it wants to make the playoffs.

AREA POWER RANKINGS

1. Myrtle Beach - Region VI-4A champs believe this is their year for something greater

2. Green Sea Floyds - Trojans can add a region crown of their own this week

3. Carolina Forest - Panthers need to continue any semblance of momentum they can

4. Aynor - Playoff-bound Jackets have one more week to prep for the real thing

5. Conway - Back-to-back wins mean something to this bunch

REGION STANDINGS

Region VI-5A

1. SUM 3-0**

2. CF 2-1*

3. STJ 1-2

3. CON 1-2

5. SOC 1-3

** - Clinched region title

* - Clinched playoff berth

This week: SUM-CON; CF-STJ

Region VI-4A

1. MB 5-0**

1. SF 4-1*

3. HART 3-2*

3. WF 3-2*

5. NMB 2-3*

6. WIL 1-5

7. DAR 0-5

** - Clinched region title

* - Clinched playoff berth

This week: SF-WF; DAR-HART; NMB-MB

Region VII-3A

1. DIL 4-0*

2. AYN 3-1*

3. LOR 2-2*

4. WAC 1-3*

5. GT 0-4

* - Clinched playoff berth

Region play is completed

Region V-1A

1. GSF 3-0*

2. LV 2-1*

3. JVL 2-2*

4. HP 1-2

5. TMV 0-3

* - Clinched playoff berth

This week: GSF-LV; TMV-HP

HORRY COUNTY STAT LEADERS

PASSING LEADERS

Player School Yards C-A-I Touchdowns Ryan Burger MB 1,477 104-143-2 17 Devin Grainger CON 1,279 68-120-4 8 Scott Saylor CF 1,108 80-124-6 7 Cam Freeman NMB 753 50-105-3 6 Rocco Wojcik SOC 696 47-97-5 9

RUSHING LEADERS

Player School Yards Carries Average Touchdowns Colby Thorndyke GSF 822 94 8.7 13 Tavarius Hooks NMB 820 134 5.9 7 Dan Johnson GSF 649 70 9.3 6 Luke Janack CF 647 73 8.9 12 Adam Graham AYN 588 83 7.1 4 Ahmad Gerald AYN 553 93 6.0 12 Malachi Washington MB 546 102 5.4 5 Khalil Johnson CF 511 103 5.0 6 La’Ontray Knox LOR 500 57 8.8 7 Rodney Huggins CON 496 64 7.8 8

RECEIVING LEADERS