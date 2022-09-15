WEEK 4
Conway (2-2) at Loris (3-0)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4)
Last meeting | Conway 38, Loris 0 (1985)
About the game | As we wrote earlier in the week, Conway quarterback Devin Grainger is coming into his own. Not only is he keeping up with the athletic standard that allows him to tuck and run; he’s also showing off an increasingly dangerous left arm that is making better and better throws by the week. The same can be said - albeit with this right arm - of Loris sophomore Jackson Huff. Through three games, he’s also completed north of 61% of his passes for 506 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. If either of these two gets into a rhythm, his individual team is that much stronger. If both quarterbacks start doing their thing, get ready for some fireworks.
Carvers Bay (1-3) at Green Sea Floyds (1-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Carvers Bay 28, Green Sea Floyds 0 (2015)
About the game | While few teams on the Trojans’ schedule will have someone like Kingstree’s Nic Brown - who caught seven passes for 155 yards and a touchdown - nor will many upcoming squads be equipped to throw it 25 times per game, Carvers Bay presents some of the same problems for a Green Sea Floyds defense that has struggled to limit those chunk-yardage plays. The Bears are just fine putting the ball in the air and seeing what receiver Tony Bell or RJ Bromell can do with it. And seeing as both players might have a speed advantage, the Trojans are going to have to maintain their angles better than they have been.
Aynor (2-1) at Philip Simmons (3-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Two offenses couldn’t look much different with their pre-snap sets. Aynor, which briefly tinkered with fewer double-tight looks, went back to that against Lakewood and showed that old-Aynor was plenty effective enough. The Blue Jackets rushed the ball 65 times - that’s not a typo - for 512 yards (neither is that) for six touchdowns last week. Meanwhile, the Iron Horses are a true spread, almost always using three or four receivers lined up outside in an effort to get its playmakers in space. Eight Philip Simmons players have already caught a pass through four games, and all that noise on the outside has opened things for a trio of tailbacks who have all gone over 150 yards on the ground.
St. James (3-1) at Ashley Ridge (2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | In what could be a possible playoff preview between two Class 5A lower state foes, this game will pit two teams who maybe don’t do too many flashy things during games but also don’t make many major mistakes. Each defense is led by sure-fire players like Alex Ledford and Christian Garland for Ashley Ridge and Grayson Gollie and Issiah Brown for St. James. That will put even more pressure on the game’s quarterbacks, Xavier Proctor-Floyd (383 passing yards, 106 rushing, five total touchdowns) and Connor Schwalm (690, 136, 10) to continue to play smart football. Whichever offense that can limit mistakes and keep its offense on the field will have a great chance to adding to its win total.
Stratford (0-3) at Carolina Forest (1-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Stratford, a one-time big-class powerhouse, appears to be heading toward its seventh losing record in its last eight seasons. But as Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris will tell you, the Panthers are too busy trying to right their own ship before worrying about anyone else’s. And that means finding a way to get the running game that typically drives Carolina Forest’s offense working sooner rather than later. After going off for 428 yards against West Brunswick in the season opener, the Panthers have tallied all of 347 in the last three games — all losses. Many of those 347 were by back-ups late in games. Getting production there will be the key moving forward, beginning in this game.
Dillon (3-0) at Socastee (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | Socastee: WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Dillon 42, Socastee 19 (2005)
About the game | When Ben Hampton immediately jumped to the miscues his team made against Myrtle Beach following last week’s loss, his mind couldn’t have been far from what a team like Dillon might do if the Braves repeat that type of effort. Socastee committed 10 penalties for 90 yards, piled up three turnovers and committed a bad snap on a punt that equated to another field-position uphill battle. The Seahawks aren’t a bad team by any means, but they’re also certainly not as developed as the No. 2 team in Class 3A. The Wildcats are averaging 47 points per game and scored six touchdowns in the second half alone of their come-from-behind win over Hartsville and have the look of a team that will challenge for a state title this fall.
IDLE: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Horry County’s lone undefeated team aims to keep it that way
2. Myrtle Beach - Open week could be difference maker for team showing potential
3. St. James - Sharks searching for second 4-1 start in program history
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets’ running game coming off best output since 2020 regular season finale
3. Carolina Forest - Next two games are extremely winnable contests for Panthers
Compiled by MyHorryNews.com reporter Ian Guerin
STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
777
60-82-2
8
Connor Schwalm
STJ
690
51-79-1
7
Devin Grainger
CON
601
47-72-0
5
Chance Hall
NMB
589
40-79-0
3
Jackson Huff
LOR
506
39-63-0
6
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
524
77
6.8
8
Devin Grainger
CON
321
37
8.7
1
DeQuan Durham
NMB
272
74
3.7
3
Quadir Scott
SOC
267
52
5.1
2
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
266
48
5.5
4
Trey Dunn
MB
251
42
6.0
4
Scott Saylor
CF
235
24
9.8
1
Daniel Stanley
AYN
197
35
5.6
0
Kalil Johnson
CF
190
47
4.0
2
Cam Ward
MB
189
35
5.4
2
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
275
14
19.6
3
Ben Sandt
STJ
262
17
15.4
3
Randall Bellamy
LOR
220
9
24.4
4
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
216
15
14.4
1
Kaden Gore
NMB
216
12
18.0
2
Landon Cloninger
NMB
209
15
13.9
0
Aiden Brantley
CON
205
15
13.7
1
Steven Greene
SOC
202
4
50.5
3
Derek Grant
CON
175
8
21.9
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
156
13
12.0
2
