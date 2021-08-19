FRIDAY’S GAMES
Carolina Forest (0-0) at West Brunswick, N.C. (0-0)
Time | 6 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | A year ago, the similarities between these two teams’ quarterbacks would have been staggering, as Carolina Forest’s Kyle Watkins and West Brunswick’s Monzelle Campbell were both stat stuffers running and throwing. This time around, both have graduated, leaving the focus on a pair of newcomers leading their respective varsity offenses. The Trojans will turn to Javan Mccray, while the Panthers are in Scott Saylor’s hands. Of course, neither is a one-man team, meaning Carolina Forest better keep tabs on speedy West Brunswick receiver J.J. Cobb, and Panthers running back Luke Janack will look to burst into the start of his 2021 campaign.
Lake View (0-0) at Aynor (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Lake View 44, Aynor 8 (2015)
About the game | The Blue Jackets and their group of ball carriers who would be solid options for a fantasy squad are going to put up some numbers. It’s just sort of what they do, and the transition to Garrison Gasque and Ahmad Gerald now leading the way shouldn’t change that much. At the same time, Lake View is a team that rode its defense all the way to Columbia last year for the Class A state championship game. Aynor would probably be comfortable with a shootout, if for no other reason that it means Gasgue, Gerald and the rest of the gang will be getting a lot of touches and have a great chance to get into one of those breakout-style games.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Loris (0-0) at St. James (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | St. James 24, Loris 12 (2020)
About the game | While everyone is concentrating on 6-foot-4 Loris quarterback Jackson Graham and his threats on the outside, the development of running back Jaquan Tisdale could be just as big for the Lions. He only played in four of the team’s six games last year, but he averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He’s been much more influential during the preseason, and second-year coach Greg Mance will want to see what he can do against a St. James defensive line that should provide a nice measuring stick for what Loris will see for much of the rest of the year.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:
1. Myrtle Beach - Is this another big year for the Seahawks?
2. North Myrtle Beach - The Chiefs lost a ton, but return a ton, too.
3. Carolina Forest - We should probably quit being surprised by this program.
4. Aynor - You can’t discount the Blue Jackets’ consistency under Jason Allen.
5. Socastee - Ben Hampton’s Braves can be a wildcard in Region VI-5A.
