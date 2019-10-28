The rest of the area laughed — and not in a good way — at the thought of a Myrtle Beach football “drought.”
The Seahawks, courtesy of last week’s win over Wilson, clinched their first outright region championship since 2015. Not as if anyone was feeling sorry for them. There was the shared title with North Myrtle Beach and Marlboro County in 2016, and of course the Class 4A state rings the team earned last fall.
Part of the dynamic, however, comes right back to Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson. Pressure to finish first in the region? Not one bit.
“If we don’t win the region championship, we can still win the state title,” he said. “We’ve done that twice now.”
Wilson and his team had a bit of a buffer that prevented it from panicking against the Tigers, despite an early double-digit lead last week. For starters, there is that knowledge of the 2013 and 2018 postseason runs after losing what was initially thought to have been huge games to Socastee and Hartsville, respectively, in those two years. Losing a region game is not a deal-breaker.
Just the same, the Seahawks’ 27th region title since Doug Shaw joined the football staff as an assistant in 1968 (he took over the program as head coach two years later) only illuminated how much of a struggle it has been for the rest of Horry County. Coming into this season, the other eight varsity teams had compiled 32 region championships, including shared regular-season titles, during that same span.
Fifteen times along the way, the Seahawks were the only area team to win a region title, giving credence to the outside opinion that around here it was Myrtle Beach and then everyone else.
All of it — from the Seahawks’ success to the absurdity of the understanding that there could have more championships along the way for Myrtle Beach — further displays another huge point.
What the area as a whole has accomplished this season has been truly special so far, and not just for Mickey Wilson’s team.
Aynor and Green Sea Floyds have also clinched region championships. Later this week, the winner of the Carolina Forest-Conway game will give Horry County a fourth. Each of those four will have prime playoff seeding — with at least two guaranteed home games and the possibility staying in their own digs right on through the lower state championship if even some minimal breaks fall their way.
Naturally, they have to protect their home turf, as upsets do happen. However, the ultra-crucial first step has been or will be reached by teams that have suffered real region droughts.
It’s an unprecedented reality for local teams who have continued to show over and over again just how much they — and the area’s football scene as a whole — have grown in the past decade.
A HISTORY OF HAVES AND HAVE NOTS
A relatively intense bit of research diving into online records was followed by plenty of help from athletics directors and old coaches and even citations from old yearbooks at the nine Horry County high schools. What MyHorryNews.com discovered was exactly which teams could lay claim to regular-season success.
We already knew the area’s two youngest schools, St. James and Carolina Forest, had yet to win a region crown prior to this fall. After some debate about a season in the early 1980s, it was determined that Green Sea Floyds had also never earned one — meaning the Trojans actually won a state championship prior to a region one.
Socastee has only the Hunter Renfrow-led 2012 and 2013 region crowns to its credit. North Myrtle Beach has three region titles all-time, all of which came since the start of the 2006 season.
The bulk of Horry County’s regular-season accomplishments stemmed from the other four teams:
• Conway has 16 regular-season titles but only one in the last decade;
• Since 1976, when long-time Loris radio and stats man Glenn Hardee’s research became viable, the Lions have nine (they are not believed to have any others in the eight seasons prior), although none since 2000;
• Aynor, which did not have one between 1990 and last week, has seven.
Along with Myrtle Beach, their stars rarely aligned at more than two at a time. Only three seasons between 1968-2018 included three Horry County squads winning outright titles in the same year.
Accounting for some serious dry spells in even the Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris and Aynor histories, there have been many lean, lean years when it comes to the county’s combined production.
“Some of it is surreal for us,” said Aynor second-year coach Jason Allen, who previously served as a long-time assistant and also graduated from the school in 1997. “Unless you’re Myrtle Beach, it’s kind of a rare thing. It’s big for our kids and our community.”
A few regular opponents from neighboring counties have been constant road blocks for locals. The likes of Hemingway, Carvers Bay, Dillon, Hartsville and Sumter have all done a number on Horry County programs throughout the last few decades, some more frequently than others.
Sumter, for instance, finished first or second in what is now Region VI-5A seven times in the decade it was a part of it prior to departing prior to 2018. Dillon’s 52-game region winning streak — which directly affected Aynor and Loris for a decade — wasn’t snapped until two weeks ago when the Blue Jackets sent shock waves through the state.
Hartsville has spent a chunk of the last 14 years besting Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, not to mention Conway and Carolina Forest, while shifting around numerous regions during realignment seasons.
A shifting football landscape is also why we dug through records beginning in 1968. That was the year that South Carolina moved to four football classifications (Shaw’s hiring at Myrtle Beach was just coincidental, but it did make for easier records searches, as he was one of the first to keep real annual tallies).
Still, even after the Palmetto State went to four classes, Horry County was often confined to fewer. During the first two-year cycle, Conway and Myrtle Beach were 3A, while Aynor and Loris were 2A. In 1970, North Myrtle Beach joined the 2A fray, but Loris and Conway each bumped up a classification.
It wasn’t until 1978, when Aynor dropped down to Class 1A, that the county had a chance at four distinct region championships. In fact, even three region titles didn’t happen until 1984, when Conway (4A), Myrtle Beach (3A) and Aynor (1A) finally did it. Conway, Loris and Aynor repeated the feat in 1988, and then the 1991 season saw Conway, Myrtle Beach and Loris each do it.
Since then? It has only happened once, in 2006, and that’s when Conway was joined by Region VI-3A co-champions Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach shared the title (the Chiefs got the better playoff seeding thanks to a head-to-head win over the Seahawks that year).
Four seasons back, another shift happened, as the South Carolina High School League enacted a five-class system for the 2016-2017 school year. Horry County was spread across four classifications, still. However, it was clear even then that a simultaneous improvement for local teams was starting to take hold.
In 2014, for instance, the area as a whole had a losing record. Last fall? They combined to win better than 58 percent of their games. So far in 2019, Horry Couty teams have won 60 percent of their regular-season games and should be able to improve upon that figure in the playoffs barring a complete collapse.
The improved playoff hopes started with what’s already happened. Physical growth in school size — Horry County has four Class 5A programs and two more that are in Class 4A — has increased roster depth, while youth programs that were non-existent a decade or two ago are now thriving.
“We have more bigger schools, so we can play each other in region or non-region, and still have better competition,” Conway coach Carlton Terry said. “You don’t have to go down to Charleston or over to Columbia or up to the Upstate to play teams who can get you ready for the postseason.”
Now, it’s time to make good on it.
PLAYING IT FORWARD
It’s hard to make an all-or-nothing comparison to what the area has accomplished as a whole during the regular season when what is remembered down the line matters begins next week.
Translation: Region championships are nice. Playoff success is sweet.
If not relatively absent.
Of Horry County’s 11 state football titles all-time, only Aynor’s in 1951 and Green Sea Floyds’ last season belong to someone not named Myrtle Beach. Even those who have been known to make deep playoff runs from time to time have found something of a benefit to the increased level of play locally.
“There were years where in our region games or non-region, we didn’t have a lot of competition,” said Conway’s Carlton Terry, who was also a longtime assistant at the school. “Part of that is that people wouldn’t play us. There were teams that wouldn’t play us because of our reputation of being extremely competitive. When you play better teams, it gives you an opportunity to evaluate your talent so you can move people around.”
This season is a good example of that.
Of the nine opponents the Tigers will play in the regular season, five are Horry County teams, and three of those five are playoff bound (St. James is in the running for an at-large spot).
Overall, at least six of the nine county programs will be included in the playoff brackets when they are released this weekend, and five of those teams — Conway, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Green Sea Floyds — will have guaranteed first- and/or second-round home games.
That is important, as statewide history shows.
Through the first two rounds of playoff games in 2018 across all five classes, there were only 30 seeding/home-site upsets out of 135 games in the first two rounds, meaning higher seeds or teams who held bracket positioning won just shy of 78 percent of their games.
That means Horry County’s impact will likely be felt statewide starting next week.
Four region titles will have had quite a bit to do with it.
“To me, that’s just a great thing,” Myrtle Beach’s Wilson said. “I would have never thought [four Horry County region champions] had never happened before. It says a lot about the growth of football in the last five-10 years. Teams and coaches are getting better.”
