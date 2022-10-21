Scores will be updated throughout the night.
South Florence 46 North Myrtle Beach 0 (FINAL)
Carolina Forest 56 Socastee 35 (FINAL)
Sumter 42 St. James 14 (FINAL)
Loris 0 Manning 26 (FINAL)
Myrtle Beach 61 Wilson 58 (FINAL)
Aynor 50 Georgetown 22 (FINAL)
Hannah-Pamplico 42 Green Sea Floyds 21 (FINAL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.