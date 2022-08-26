Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Loris 15 North Myrtle Beach 7 (HALFTIME)
St. James 14 Philip Simmons 16 (Q3)
Carolina Forest 0 Summerville 17 (Q3)
Silver Bluff 0 Socastee 21 (Q3)
Saturday
Conway at Myrtle Beach
Thursday
Johnsonville 28 Green Sea Floyds 0 (FINAL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.