Loris (2-0, 2-0) at Aynor (3-1, 2-1)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Aynor 30, Loris 24 (2019)
About the game | Due to a lack of games — not to mention low-level opponents — it’s difficult to get a good read on this Loris team under first-year coach Greg Mance. Senior Brice Faircloth is producing as both a passer and rusher, but there are still a ton of questions we need answered. That’s where the next two weeks come into play. The Lions will play Aynor and then Dillon, the top two teams in Region VII-3A, and it will take at least one win in those two games to extend the season into the playoffs.
Green Sea Floyds (2-2, 1-2) at Timmonsville (0-3, 0-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8 (2019)
About the game | The back-to-back Class A state champions now know that they won’t make the playoffs. We’re about to see what that does to the psyche of a team that was just dealt a huge blow. Keep in mind that the Trojans handedly disposed of the Whirlwinds a year ago and still have two of the better players in the classification in Jaquan Dixon and Aaron Graham. But getting the type of production to start ending the season on better notes will take more than just two players.
Myrtle Beach (4-0, 3-0) at Wilson (2-2, 2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 43, Wilson 30 (2019)
About the game | It would be easy to call this a trap game for Myrtle Beach. The Tigers played Mickey Wilson’s team pretty well a year ago but have ebbed and flowed this year while the Seahawks cruised into last week’s game against Hartsville before escaping with a late comeback. Myrtle Beach used a lot of energy in that one, and with a high-profile game against North Myrtle Beach ahead, it would be logical for the team to be looking well beyond a quick trip to Florence.
West Florence (3-1, 2-1) at North Myrtle Beach (4-0, 4-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | West Florence 25, North Myrtle Beach 17 (2003 playoffs)
About the game | Over the summer, tailback Nyliek Livingston took hold of the No. 1 spot. He hasn’t let up. Through four games, the senior has rushed for 520 yards, averaged 7.9 yards per carry and racked up seven touchdowns. Maybe most importantly is that he’s only been stopped behind the line of scrimmage twice in all four of those games. The line is getting a decent push, and Livingston is hitting the holes at the right time to make the most of them.
Conway (1-3, 1-2) at Sumter (4-0, 3-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Sumter 34, Conway 10 (2018)
About the game | The two one-time big-class powerhouses have been on different trajectories the last few years. And the difference between them this season starts and stops in the trenches. The Conway offensive and defensive lines have been a point of contention for this team this season, struggling to protect the backfield when it has the ball and slow to stop the opposing attacks. That will be evident again this week against Sumter, a team loaded with NCAA-level talent, especially on the defensive line.
Waccamaw (0-4) at Socastee (2-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Waccamaw 24, Socastee 20 (2009)
About the game | The Warriors showed some fight late in a lopsided loss to Dillon last week, putting up 21 second-half points to finally get their offense going for the first time all season. But doing so against back-ups on a 3A program is much different than doing it against starters from a Class 5A team looking to make the most of its season under a first-year head coach. Socastee has an opportunity to lock down a winning record in 2020, but the Braves must take care of this one in order for that to happen.
St. James (1-3, 0-2) at Carolina Forest (3-1, 2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 56, St. James 7 (2019)
About the game | The Panthers have not gotten so much as a mild test from St. James the last four seasons. The average score of those games has been 49-5. Carolina Forest has basically run downhill against the Sharks, jumping out to a big lead and then just using a fairly vanilla version of its offense to keep things rolling while the defense does its thing. There’s little reason to think that won’t happen again here.
AREA STANDINGS
REGION VI-5A
1. SUM 3-0
2. CF 2-1
3. SOC 2-2
4. CON 1-2
5. STJ 0-3
REGION VI-4A
1. NMB 4-0
2. MB 3-0
3. WF 2-1
4. WIL 2-2
5. SF 1-2
6. HART 0-3
7. DAR 0-4
REGION VII-3A
1. LOR/DIL 2-0
3. AYN 2-1
4. GT 1-2
5. WAC 0-3
REGION V-1A
1. LV 3-0
2. JVILLE 3-1
3. GSF/H-P 1-2
5. TVILLE 0-3
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks got their scare in Hartsville, but won the game nonetheless
2. North Myrtle Beach - Biggest test to date comes this Friday at home
3. Carolina Forest - Is another blowout on deck for Panthers against St. James?
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets can clinch a playoff berth with win Friday against Loris
5. Loris - Lions hoping extra seven days to prepare will help at Aynor this week.
-As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
989
60-89-1
12
Brice Faircloth
LOR
333
41-60-1
9
Cam Freeman
NMB
304
19-38-1
3
Kyle Watkins
CF
295
17-31-3
4
Alex Jones
STJ
198
14-30-3
2
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
520
66
7.9
7
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
482
74
6.5
7
Kyle Watkins
CF
451
45
10.0
8
Noah Jones
AYN
391
84
4.7
4
Luke Janack
CF
377
37
10.2
8
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
353
92
3.8
2
Garrison Gasque
AYN
324
49
6.6
1
Andrew Doss
MB
317
38
8.3
4
Aaron Graham
GSF
264
37
7.1
3
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
190
31
6.1
4
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Adam Randall
MB
368
17
21.7
5
J.J. Jones
MB
342
18
19.1
5
Adam Janack
CF
167
7
23.9
1
Justice Williams
STJ
162
8
20.3
2
Raykwon Williams
MB
152
11
13.8
3
