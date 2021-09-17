Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Hartsville 45 North Myrtle Beach 20 (Q4)
Loris 13 Dillon 40 (Q4)
South Columbus 13 Green Sea Floyds 14 (FINAL)
Hannah-Pamplico 6 Aynor 41 (Q4)
Myrtle Beach 69 Darlington 0 (Q4)
Conway 7 Sumter 28 (Q3)
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
