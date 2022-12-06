The readers of MyHorryNews.com recognized the top football talent in Horry County this week with the 2022 Fans’ Choice Awards.
Each year, the website’s readers vote for their top players in the county. Fans also choose the best band, best mascot and best dance team, among other categories.
The staff of MyHorryNews.com and area sponsors recognized those winners at a special ceremony in Conway Monday night. The contest is separate from the all-county offensive and defensive teams.
Here are the honorees:
Best quarterback: Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest
Best running back: Kalil Johnson, Carolina Forest
Best wide receiver: Kaden Gore, North Myrtle Beach
Best defensive lineman: Landon Connor, Loris
Best linebacker: Omar Johnson, Loris
Best offensive lineman: Ja’Landon Dozier, Loris
Best kicker: JJ Chadick, Carolina Forest
Best tight end: Hayden Cotton, Carolina Forest
Best school spirit: Carolina Forest
Best band: Carolina Forest
Best mascot: Carolina Forest
Best cheer squad: Carolina Forest
Best dance team: St. James
Best equipment manager: John Boggs, Myrtle Beach
Best athletic director: Ina Thompson, Carolina Forest
Best head coach: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest
Best assistant coach: Adrain Grady, Loris
Best defensive line coach: Kevin Campbell, Carolina Forest
Best offensive line coach: Ken Shoemaker, Carolina Forest
Best athletic trainer (tie): Mackenzie Heck, Carolina Forest
Best athletic trainer (tie): Lauren Gray, Carolina Forest
