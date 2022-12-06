812 kickoff classic_JM27.JPG

Green Sea Floyds and Aynor face off in the CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina University on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event featured 10 area high schools. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The readers of MyHorryNews.com recognized the top football talent in Horry County this week with the 2022 Fans’ Choice Awards. 

Each year, the website’s readers vote for their top players in the county. Fans also choose the best band, best mascot and best dance team, among other categories.  

The staff of MyHorryNews.com and area sponsors recognized those winners at a special ceremony in Conway Monday night. The contest is separate from the all-county offensive and defensive teams.

Here are the honorees:

Best quarterback: Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest

Best running back: Kalil Johnson, Carolina Forest

Best wide receiver: Kaden Gore, North Myrtle Beach

Best defensive lineman: Landon Connor, Loris

Best linebacker: Omar Johnson, Loris

Best offensive lineman: Ja’Landon Dozier, Loris

Best kicker: JJ Chadick, Carolina Forest 

Best tight end: Hayden Cotton, Carolina Forest

Best school spirit: Carolina Forest

Best band: Carolina Forest

Best mascot: Carolina Forest

Best cheer squad: Carolina Forest

Best dance team: St. James

Best equipment manager: John Boggs, Myrtle Beach

Best athletic director: Ina Thompson, Carolina Forest

Best head coach: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest

Best assistant coach: Adrain Grady, Loris

Best defensive line coach: Kevin Campbell, Carolina Forest

Best offensive line coach: Ken Shoemaker, Carolina Forest

Best athletic trainer (tie): Mackenzie Heck, Carolina Forest

Best athletic trainer (tie): Lauren Gray, Carolina Forest

