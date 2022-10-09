When Tommy Norwood made his way to St. James in 2017, he had no idea what he was getting into.
Didn’t know the Sharks were 38-96 during their first 14 years of varsity football and that they’d made the playoffs just three times in that span. What he was focused on was moving to the coast, serving as Joey Price’s defensive coordinator and getting a few more years out of the game with his North Carolina retirement in full gear.
“When I came here, I didn’t know anything about St. James,” Norwood said. "Coach Price asked me to come and I came. But I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about the school. I had never been to the South Strand but one time in my life.”
The following spring, Price resigned, Norwood was given the job on an interim basis (that tag was removed shortly after) and the fifth coach in Sharks history was charged with crafting something that hadn’t been done before.
Create winning tendencies.
At 5-3 overall and 2-0 in Region V-5A, no one is going to paint St. James as a championship contender. But in securing the program’s fourth-ever playoff berth already, it’s easy to see there has been some clear-cut progress.
New territory, indeed.
“I’ve been on varsity since sophomore year, and even sophomore year there was not a single person on the team who thought we were going to go to the playoffs,” senior receiver Ben Sandt said after Friday’s playoff-clinching victory over Socastee. “It’s a whole different team, a whole different atmosphere. Everyone wants to win. Everyone knows we’re going to win.”
That mindset clearly starts with Norwood.
After going 222-138 between his two stops at North Carolina schools Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford, finding out St. James’ less-than-impressive history was a bit of a blow.
Norwood’s first four teams were 12-21 overall, with three of those four seasons shortened due to Hurricane Florence and then the pandemic, two events that didn’t exactly help the program’s development.
But he stuck with it.
“My goal was to make this the best football program I could make it,” Norwood said. “As you get into it, naturally one of your goals is to make the playoffs. I didn’t have a clue until I started looking how few times they’d made it. [Doing so this year] is huge. It’s a lot of self-satisfaction for me and our coaches and a bunch of young men.”
St. James is idle this week and then will be at home Oct. 21 against Sumter before wrapping up the regular season at Carolina Forest in Week 10. As it stands, the Sharks are now staring not only at a guaranteed playoff berth, but a likely home game as well.
This year, the amended Class 5A brackets delve out playoff home openers to the top-three finishers in Region V. Only an unlikely three-way tiebreaker could prevent the Sharks from finishing in that window. Beat Sumter or Carolina Forest, and St. James is a likely No. 2 seed.
That’s exactly the type of scenario Norwood wanted for this program.
Even if he didn’t know back when he took the job just how far that meant this program had come.
DENEEN, GILLARD NAMED TO SHRINE BOWL ROSTER
Myrtle Beach linebacker/safety Mike Gillard and St. James kicker/punter Daniel Deneen were each named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Sunday.
The game is scheduled to be played Dec. 17 in Spartanburg. The Shrine Bowl was not played in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
While Gillard joins a long line of Seahawks picked for the game, Deneen is the first player in the 19-year history of St. James football to be selected for either the Shrine Bowl or the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, the top two all-star events for South Carolina’s seniors.
Deneen, who drilled a 48-yard field goal in the crucial 17-14 win over Socastee on Friday, is five-of-nine on the year in field goals and 22-of-24 on extra points. Additionally, he’s averaging 40.7 yards per punt and has put 12 of his 26 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Through the first six games of the year, Gillard had piled up 33 solo tackles, 34 assisted stops, 9.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and a defensive touchdown. Unofficially, he then had 20 total tackles in the blowout loss to Hartsville on Friday, as well. He did not play as a sophomore before becoming a starter for his junior year.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Georgetown (0-6, 0-2) at Loris (6-1, 1-1)
Waccamaw (3-4, 1-1) at Aynor (3-4, 0-2)
North Myrtle Beach (1-6, 0-1) at Hartsville (4-3, 1-1)
South Florence (7-0, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-4, 0-2)
Carolina Forest (4-3, 1-0) at Sumter (6-1, 1-0)
Socastee (2-5, 0-2) at Conway (3-5, 0-2)
IDLE: St. James, Green Sea Floyds
