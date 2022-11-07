At Carolina Forest, the standard for quarterbacks has started and ended with Will Brunson and Mason Garcia.
Brunson was a pass-happy quarterback that was at the reins at the beginning of the Marc Morris era. And Garcia was a transformative figure who was the first to gain major traction in terms of wins on the big stage.
Scott Saylor has expanded that top two into a big three.
The Carolina Forest senior on Friday became the first signal caller in school history to throw and rush for a combined 3,000 yards in a single season in the win over River Bluff. This fall, he’s thrown for 2,509 yards while rushing for another 562 yards.
“A lot of it is the responsibility we give him. He makes good decisions with the offense and puts the ball where he wants to put it,” Morris said. “He made a couple of great throws Friday that were unreal. We’ve put a good supporting cast around him, too. He’s done a great job distributing the ball to a bunch of different people.”
Brunson put up 6,953 yards in his three seasons between 2012-2014, while Garcia went for 5,305 from 2017-2019 (Garcia was a back-up his sophomore season but saw some limited snaps).
Saylor enters Carolina Forest’s second-round game at Goose Creek with 4,529 career yards and 41 total touchdowns.
Brunson did most of his damage through the air. In 2013 - Drew Hummel’s final season as head coach - the then-junior led the area with 2,967 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes (he ended the year with minus-13 rushing yards, giving him the single-season total yards mark of 2,954). Then, as a senior, in Morris’ first season, Brunson passed for 1,846 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for another 314 yards and six scores.
Garcia’s best statistical season was in 2019, when he threw for 2,149 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 761 and 14 touchdowns (2,910 yards, second-best in school history prior to this year). He was limited for much of the year because the Panthers went 11-2, with each of the wins coming by double digits and Garcia was frequently on the bench or simply handing it off to burn clock.
Carolina Forest would almost certainly need at least two more games, but Saylor could surpass Brunson’s single-season passing yards mark from 2013 or Garcia’s total touchdowns mark (33) from 2019.
POTENTIAL PLAYOFF GAME CHANGES
The area’s two remaining playoff teams could possibly play their second-round games on Thursday or Saturday.
Myrtle Beach-West Florence and Carolina Forest-Goose Creek are each weighing their options and have indicated a potential move is likely. However, neither of the two games will be finalized until Tuesday morning. And much like the last major schedule shift, this one is in anticipation of high winds and rains associated with Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make its way up the coast later in the week.
Myrtle Beach’s first game this year against the Region VI-4A foe Knights was moved up to Wednesday, Sept. 28, due to Hurricane Ian’s arrival later that week.
JOANNE LANGFITT JUNIOR SHOWCASE SPOTS
The final rosters for the second annual Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase were announced Monday, with three players from Horry County making the cut.
The event, which is made up of a skills competition, will this year include six teams that will compete against each other using a points system for the various challenges. The teams are made up of some of the top players in the Class of 2026, and it will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 9, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in conjunction with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Myrtle Beach offensive lineman Brady Pickett and tailback Malachi Washington and St. James receiver Ja’Saan Faulkner were all selected. Other players from Horry County were initially invited but did not accept.
