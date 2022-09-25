Ed Piotrowski didn’t even make it out of the weekend before five area football coaches started asking for advice on Friday’s games.
The longtime WPDE meteorologist isn’t able to deliver better news.
Due to the likely effects of Hurricane Ian and a high-pressure system to the north, Piotrowski said he believes it’s doubtful anyone along the coast will be able to play as scheduled.
“Based on what I’m seeing right now, they are guaranteed good weather Wednesday night but it’s iffy on Thursday night,” Piotrowski said Sunday. “Friday does look like a washout right now.”
Piotrowski broke down the specifics of it as such:
“Whether a rapidly weakening Ian comes over the Carolinas or not, we are going to get rain and wind,” he said. “The combination of high pressure over New England and Ian to the south will produce a stiff east and north east wind. Meanwhile, tropical moisture riding over the dome of cool air will ring out widespread and potentially heavy rainfall - most likely late Thursday evening through the day on Friday and then moving out on Saturday. Several inches of rain are likely and the winds could gust between 30-40 mph.”
That’s not a good sign for teams in Horry County and all the way down the South Carolina coast, especially with this week’s games serving as the opening games of the all-important region play.
If these were non-region games, programs would likely take much more of a wait-and-see approach and then simply cancel the game if necessary. However, these contests are required to be played to determine playoff berths and seeding, meaning schools have no choice but to get them in sometime in the next week or so.
And given Piotrowski’s forecast, it won’t be as simple as moving them up one day. Even if no evacuations are ordered, those high winds and rains could present safety issues for players, coaches and fans.
Because of that possibility, Conway-St. James already moved their game to Wednesday in an effort to beat the two weather systems. Other programs were discussing doing the same, although it didn’t appear as if anyone else had made that official as of Sunday.
As North Myrtle Beach Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn pointed out, playing region openers with two days of prep is considerably less than ideal. For eight of the nine teams in Horry County, that will be on the table (Carolina Forest is idle).
If teams don’t move to Wednesday and Thursday and Friday are taken out of the equation, natural grass fields might also not be game ready until Monday. That would leave teams playing two region contests with just three days between.
Multiple regions were intending to meet Monday in an effort to keep teams playing on uniform dates to keep everyone on equal footing.
Despite the weather system's impact on football games, an Horry County Schools spokeswoman said it is too early to say if local schools will be closed. Although school district officials expect heavy rain later in the week, as of Sunday the class schedule remained unchanged.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Lake View (4-2) at Green Sea Floyds (1-5)
Aynor (3-2) at Manning (4-1)
Dillon (5-0) at Loris (5-0)
North Myrtle Beach (1-4) at Wilson (4-1)
West Florence (5-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-2)
Sumter (5-1) at Socastee (2-3)
St. James (3-3) at Conway (3-3)*
IDLE: Carolina Forest
*Moved to Wednesday
SCBCA ELITE CAMP INVITES
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association is ready to take its Elite Camp to the bigger heights with more players.
In total, 15 Horry County boys and girls will participate in the largest such event to date.
Taking place Saturday and Sunday, the SCBCA Elite Camp will feature many of the state’s top standouts at the North Charleston Athletic Center. Some 280 hoopsters were initially confirmed for the two-day event.
SCBCA Elite Camp Horry County Selections
Boys
Jamie Brooks, So., North Myrtle Beach
Devin Grainger, Jr., Conway
Deontrae Grant, Sr., Socastee
Ryan Repik, Sr., Socastee
Preston Smith, Sr., Socastee
Jake Wright, Sr., Carolina Forest
Girls
Faith Farmer, So., North Myrtle Beach
Jazlyn Goodrum, Jr., Green Sea Floyds
Mackenzie Massey, Sr., Socastee
Mari’Asia Moody, So., Loris
Teanna Perry, So., Loris
Anna Reese Pratt, Jr., Socastee
Sailor Rearden, Sr., Socastee
Janiya Richburg, So., Loris
Destinee Vereen, So., North Myrtle Beach
