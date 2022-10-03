Ben Hampton used his off week two Fridays ago to go see St. James play live.
The Socastee coach wanted to scout some of his best competition for a playoff spot. What he saw was indicative of the seasons each of the four Class 5A teams from Horry County have had to date.
Along with Carolina Forest and Conway, consistency has been a significant struggle, and scouting is doing little more than answering questions about specific in-game situations - not the entire body of work. It’s leading to plenty of confusion and anxiety, knowing that these four teams are likely going to be chasing Region V-5A front runner Sumter and divvying up the region’s three other playoff spots.
“It’s a big thing as far as the region goes,” Hampton said of this week’s game at St. James. “Obviously in our region, there’s one odd man out. It’s big for us for that reason. We’ve got to get it for that reason and that reason only. If you start region play 0-2, it doesn’t look real good for you making a playoff bid.”
Maybe no week of the season during region play will be as influential to the postseason docket as Friday, when the two S.C. 707 teams and two U.S. 501 schools play each other. Carolina Forest, which is coming off its open week, will play host to Conway, which fell in lopsided fashion to St. James last Wednesday. Socastee (0-1 after the region-opening loss to Sumter) will head to St. James.
Of that foursome, only the Sharks have an overall winning record (and a winning region record at 1-0). The team that was preseason leader in the clubhouse to finish second behind Sumter, Carolina Forest, is 3-3 - although its three victories have come against squads that are a combined 3-14.
“I think all the teams have something positive to offer and something negative to offer,” Panthers coach Marc Morris said. “It’s hard to get a read on all the teams. We’ve done some stuff that’s really, really good and really, really average.”
Against Sumter, that hasn’t been good enough. The Gamecocks haven’t lost a region game since a 14-13 defeat to Conway in October of 2017. That streak now lies at 18 straight region victories, not including three additional victories against region opponents last year when the five teams elected to mostly double-up their games to ensure region contests would be played.
Socastee was reminded of that dominance on Wednesday.
Still, for the four Horry County programs, we’ve seen some interesting scores that don’t always equal expectations when they’re playing each other.
Take St. James’ 34-6 win over Conway, for instance. The Tigers defeated Myrtle Beach, which then beat the Sharks the next week. Three weeks after that - immediately prior to the game against Conway, St. James was throttled by Stratford, a Class 5A team that otherwise hasn’t won a game this year.
That head-scratching combination of results solidified Conway coach Carlton Terry’s biggest talking point in recent weeks.
“In my opinion, and this is what I told our kids, we have to focus on Conway. We can’t worry about other teams,” Terry said. “Of course, we study other teams and look for matchups. But I feel like if we can focus on Conway and get Conway straight, everything else would work out.
“Look at St. James. The last two games, they didn’t look like world beaters. But we made them like world beaters Wednesday night.”
St. James held Conway scoreless in the second half en route to a 34-6 rout.
Conway and Socastee will each be looking to avoid 0-2 starts in region play on Friday. If they do both lose, their showdown at The Backyard next week then likely determines which of the two of them will be playoff bound.
For St. James, a win Friday would lock it into a playoff spot and give Sharks their first trip to the playoffs as a member of Class 5A and just the fourth overall in school history.
Would Norwood cease a post-game celebration?
“I won’t say anything to them. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do it,” Norwood said. “They have a right to be proud to be in the playoffs. That’s something St. James hasn’t done very often.”
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Socastee (2-4, 0-1) at St. James (4-3, 1-0)*
Green Sea Floyds (TBD) at Lamar (4-3, 1-0)**
Aynor (3-3, 0-1) at Dillon (6-0, 1-0)
Loris (5-1, 0-1) at Waccamaw (3-3, 1-0)
Myrtle Beach (3-3, 0-1) at Hartsville (3-3, 0-1)
West Florence (6-0, 1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (1-5, 0-1)
Conway (3-4, 0-1) at Carolina Forest (3-3, 0-0)
*Socastee-St. James will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. Friday; it will be the WPDE Game of the Week. All other games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
**Green Sea Floyds plays Lake View at home Monday after last week’s game was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The Trojans will play two games in five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.