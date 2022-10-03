Ben Hampton used his off week two Fridays ago to go see St. James play live.

The Socastee coach wanted to scout some of his best competition for a playoff spot. What he saw was indicative of the seasons each of the four Class 5A teams from Horry County have had to date.

Along with Carolina Forest and Conway, consistency has been a significant struggle, and scouting is doing little more than answering questions about specific in-game situations - not the entire body of work. It’s leading to plenty of confusion and anxiety, knowing that these four teams are likely going to be chasing Region V-5A front runner Sumter and divvying up the region’s three other playoff spots.

“It’s a big thing as far as the region goes,” Hampton said of this week’s game at St. James. “Obviously in our region, there’s one odd man out. It’s big for us for that reason. We’ve got to get it for that reason and that reason only. If you start region play 0-2, it doesn’t look real good for you making a playoff bid.”

Maybe no week of the season during region play will be as influential to the postseason docket as Friday, when the two S.C. 707 teams and two U.S. 501 schools play each other. Carolina Forest, which is coming off its open week, will play host to Conway, which fell in lopsided fashion to St. James last Wednesday. Socastee (0-1 after the region-opening loss to Sumter) will head to St. James.

Of that foursome, only the Sharks have an overall winning record (and a winning region record at 1-0). The team that was preseason leader in the clubhouse to finish second behind Sumter, Carolina Forest, is 3-3 - although its three victories have come against squads that are a combined 3-14.

“I think all the teams have something positive to offer and something negative to offer,” Panthers coach Marc Morris said. “It’s hard to get a read on all the teams. We’ve done some stuff that’s really, really good and really, really average.”