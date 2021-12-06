All South Carolina. All the stars.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will be played Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. And that’s where the majority of the state’s postseason all-star focus will be.
“It can be a defining moment that hopefully our 73-year past can be proud of and add excitement moving forward because we’re the only sanctioned game in the state,” game director Scott Early said. “We have all-star players, all-star trainers, all-star officials, all-star chain crews. I think it can be a big deal. I hope everyone leaves happy and thinks of what can happen with this game in the future.”
In many ways, the Touchstone Energy Bowl is feeding off of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas cancellation. The Touchstone coaches were given first picks for the North and South rosters. While there were some caveats to each region being represented and a small number of player withdraws due to injury, by and large, the best talent in the state will play in this game.
And that includes five Horry County athletes who had outstanding senior seasons.
Green Sea Floyds offensive linemen Jesus Gutierrez, Conway receiver Carlton Terry, Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger and receiver Adam Randall and Carolina Forest linebacker Luke Janack are among the 44 players who were chosen to play for the South team.
They’ll line up against their counterparts from the North team, represented by players from Upper State schools. Together, it has been universally considered the best Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in decades — dating well into the years when it was called the North-South All-Star Football game. (Touchstone Energy Cooperatives took over as the title sponsor and changed the name in 2013.)
Gutierrez, playing primarily left tackle, was a driving force in a run-heavy Green Sea Floyds offense that helped the team finish second in Region V-1A and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Burger threw for 2,281 yards and 32 touchdowns in 11 games, while his favorite target, Randall, put up 1,267 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 325 yards and seven touchdowns. Janack, selected as a linebacker, led Carolina Forest in tackles for the second time in two years while also piling up just shy of 1,900 career rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Terry made the switch from quarterback to receiver and put up 787 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this fall.
AMENDED SCHEDULE
With respect to COVID-19 precautions, the practice week was cut by two full days this year in an effort to limit potential exposures and increase the game’s likelihood of being played.
Players will check in on Tuesday afternoon and participate in team meetings that evening.
On Wednesday, they’ll hit the fields at Doug Shaw and Ashley Booth field for the first time, practicing in the morning and then again in the afternoon. They’ll do the same Thursday before participating in one full practice and a walk-through on Friday.
The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
An addition to this year’s schedule will be the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase skills challenge. The event, which will feature many of the state’s top players from the Class of 2023, will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Doug Shaw.
A popular holdover from recent years will also continue. At noon, Thursday, both teams will be paired up with local youths for a holiday shopping spree at the Myrtle Beach target.
MR. FOOTBALL
During halftime of Saturday’s game, the South Carolina Football Coaches Association will award its 2021 Mr. Football award to one of the five finalists.
Myrtle Beach’s Randall is joined by Northwestern quarterback Will Mattison, Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman, Gray Collegiate running back Kazarius Adams and Hilton Head linebacker Jaylen Sneed.
All five of the players were selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Bowl. However, Sneed was forced to withdraw while he continues to recover from a shoulder injury suffered near the end of the regular season.
Randall is the third Myrtle Beach player to be a finalist for the award in coach Mickey Wilson’s 13-year tenure, joining Luke Doty (2019) and Everett Golson (2010). Doty ultimately won the award.
