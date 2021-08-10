Two coaches admitting their players probably have or would break their district-mandated quarantines.
Another team backing out at the last minute with COVID-19 issues of its own.
And raw emotion about seemingly imminent schedule changes without clear direction from the S.C. High School League.
As much as Coastal Carolina Athletics Director Matt Hogue wants to believe everyone is rowing in the same direction, Tuesday’s CNB Kickoff Classic news conference was further evidence of anything but. The effects of a pandemic that led to a confusing and oftentimes frustrating 2020 football season are already proving they may dwarf its predecessor this fall.
“We’re trying to figure out if we’re going to have a season,” Loris coach Greg Mance said during the news conference, held in the West Zone suite at CCU’s Brooks Stadium. “We’ve heard they might move it up. We’ve heard they may keep it the same. We’ve heard they’re going to see what other [regions] will do.”
The amount of news and opinions streaming out of coaches and athletics directors’ mouths three days prior to the popular jamboree was more of a barrage than the normal trickle related to a player injury or how many returning starters each team has.
It started immediately prior to the news conference, when Waccamaw — which typically joins the nine Horry County programs for the Kickoff Classic — informed CNB co-director Chuck Jordan that it would be withdrawing from this year’s event. It left the CNB with just seven teams; St. James and Green Sea Floyds were placed into quarantine last week.
As for how those were going?
“You know just like I do they’ve not been in quarantine,” St. James coach Tommy Norwood said. “They’ve probably been at the beach every other day or every day. They’ve been working at the Marshwalk.”
Said Green Sea Floyds’ Joey Price: “I’ll bet this. Even though they said they’re supposed to be on quarantine, don’t be shocked when you see them walking around that stadium down there [Friday].”
The statements led to a handful of demonstrative reactions from many in attendance, including other coaches and some of the principals and athletics directors sitting in the crowd. And while moments before, during and after those two comments included some laughable moments, it was also clear every coach was thinking about how to handle another season getting turned on its head.
Athletics directors in both Region VI-5A and Region VI-4A will meet Wednesday to determine whether or not to move up their region games. That’s exactly what Green Sea Floyds and the rest of Region V-A did Monday, agreeing to begin those playoff-qualifying contests in Week 3. Trojans’ Athletics Director Derek Martin didn’t seem too thrilled with the change, in part because Green Sea Floyds became the first team in the state to postpone its season opener and was already down one other game on the schedule.
While altering region games was something the SCHSL recommended in a memo to member schools last week, Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson delivered an impassioned plea to the governing body to make how to do so more uniform across the board to prevent further game cancellations.
Instead, as Aynor’s Jason Allen later pointed out, “You’ve got 40 different regions across five classifications doing something different.”
Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris said regions have no choice but to move up those all-important games. Both Allen and Norwood — who announced Tuesday that his team’s season opener against Loris has also been backed up one day to Saturday, Aug. 21 — suggested doubling up the region slate to fill out the schedule.
North Myrtle Beach’s Matt Reel added that he wished it would have happened already, but changing schedules up now would make the season “utter chaos.”
It may already be.
