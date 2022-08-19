Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Wilson 27 Aynor 26 (FINAL)
Hartsville 41 Conway 14 (FINAL)
Myrtle Beach 13 Camden 42 (FINAL)
Green Sea Floyds 0 Loris 24 (FINAL)
West Brunswick (N.C.) 27 Carolina Forest 56 (FINAL)
Saturday
Socastee at North Myrtle Beach
St. James at Waccamaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.