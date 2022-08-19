812 kickoff classic_JM02.JPG

Conway’s Derek Grant rushes in the CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina University on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event featured 10 area high schools. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

 Wilson 27 Aynor 26 (FINAL)

Hartsville 41 Conway 14 (FINAL)

Myrtle Beach 13 Camden 42 (FINAL)

Green Sea Floyds 0 Loris 24 (FINAL)

West Brunswick (N.C.) 27 Carolina Forest 56 (FINAL)

Saturday

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

St. James at Waccamaw

