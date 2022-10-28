812 kickoff classic_JM27.JPG

Green Sea Floyds and Aynor face off in the CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina University on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The event featured 10 area high schools. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Myrtle Beach 14 North Myrtle Beach 20 (Q3)

Socastee 7 Wando 7 (HALFTIME)

Loris 7 Aynor 22 (HALFTIME)

St. James 14 Carolina Forest 34 (HALFTIME)

Conway 0 Sumter 22 (HALFTIME)

Green Sea Floyds 0 Latta 15 (HALFTIME) 

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

