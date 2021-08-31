Region VI-5A’s best-laid plans have been thrown in the blender.
But if the region — one that includes Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee, St. James and Sumter — has one thing going for it, it is that those five teams are now focused on nothing else in the rest of the regular season except each other.
Contact tracing and exposures and quarantines are still there. But there are fewer moving pieces.
“It’s the race to play four is really what it is,” Sumter athletics director and region chair Curtis Johnson said. “When we were doing it, it was meant to be super flexible. It’s no different than the basketball schedule. If us and Carolina Forest have a region game scheduled for Friday and they have prom, we move it off that day.”
In August, the region made the decision to play a double round robin, with one swing through region play serving as a back-up for any portion of the second swing that was canceled due to late-season quarantines. It left several high-profile non-region games in its wake. However, knowing what everyone does now means the move might leave the five region teams in a slightly cooler pressure cooker.
That’s because mayhem has already blown up the schedules.
Entering this week, not one team has been able to play a region contest. Sumter-St. James and St. James-Conway, two games that were set to open the amended region slate last week, were both canceled. Socastee’s game at St. James this week was also canceled, as was Conway’s trip to Carolina Forest.
Instead, St. James will head to Carolina Forest this Friday, three weeks prior to what was supposed to be their first date. All it took to arrange the new game day was a couple of quick phone calls.
Getting things underway won’t alleviate all of the issues.
Conway and Socastee will both monitor any further quarantine issues. Although Socastee is slated to head to St. James on Sept. 10, Conway will not come out of its lockdown until that day, meaning the Tigers aren’t available to play a game until Sept. 17.
Conway has yet to play a regular-season game, and it will have a maximum of seven available dates. Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said his goal is even slimmer than that.
“You’re dealing with two teams. In order for you to play, you’ve got to be good and they’ve got to be good,” Carroll said. “Six would probably be the magic number for me. If we get in six, we’ve probably played as many as I expected we would.”
Sumter, Carolina Forest and St. James have yet to have an in-season quarantine (Sumter and St. James did each have one in the preseason), but the prevalence of those situations have now made it impossible for the region to complete its full slate. There will also be plenty of game adjustments on the fly.
This week will be a good indication of just how flexible the region can be, as the St. James-Carolina Forest match-up was agreed upon six days before the game. Full region approval was not necessary.
Chances are, we’ll see more of that in the coming weeks. It will be necessary to get some of these games in, and, in the case of a team or two who have yet to play, a chance to get on the field for the first time.
“We’ve done a whole lot of cooking,” Socastee Athletics Director Josh Vinson said. “But not a lot of eating.”
THE PREPARED, AND EVERYONE ELSE
Two Fridays have netted a grand total of just six games for the nine Horry County programs. The average point differential in those games may show how much better prepared some teams are for what has already been a crazy season featuring some last-minute scheduling. Only one of the six contests has been decided by single digits, with the overall average score separated by more than 19 points per game.
Based on the limited action on deck for Friday and the available teams, there may be another lopsided game or two before the week is done.
WEIGHING ALL OPTIONS
The mad scramble for available opponents has been a driving conversation piece so far, and it’s just getting started.
Horry County has been a perfect example.
Just nine days ago, eight of the district’s nine varsity football teams were scheduled to play games this Friday. By noon Monday, it was down to two (St. James at Carolina Forest). It’s left some of the athletics directors and coaches from schools available to play searching for bodies to suit up against, frequently without dividends.
The latest cancellations — Green Sea Floyds-Aynor and South Columbus-Loris — were each determined Monday morning. North Myrtle Beach’s previously scheduled game against West Brunswick, Conway’s trip to Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach’s home game against St. James were all canceled last week.
For St. James, which was initially scheduled to play Johnsonville this week prior to region changes and then quarantines, the game at Carolina Forest is actually the third different one on the Sharks’ schedule for this week.
Some coaches in the area and just outside of it have trended toward last-second scheduling additions in an effort to keep players safe for region contests.
