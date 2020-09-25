Lake View (0-0) at Green Sea Floyds (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 29, Lake View 12 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | Green Sea Floyds lost a ton of talent from its 2019 state championship team. But as long as Jaquan Dixon and Aaron Graham are on the field, the Trojans should be considered one of the top teams in all of Class A. Last year, Dixon ran for 1,815 yards, topped 2,000 total yards and put up an eye-popping 32 touchdowns. Graham will move into the quarterback spot, and given that he’s a natural ball carrier (he averaged better than seven yards per carry as a junior), the Trojans’ offense should put up some video game numbers at times.
Dillon (0-0) vs. Loris (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | Dillon 51, Loris 20
About the game | When Greg Mance was hired as the new head coach at Loris, one of the first things out of his mouth was the need to be able to compete with Dillon. The longtime and successful Virginia coach is going to get a gauge for how far his team needs to go right off the bat. The defending Class 3A lower state champs will face Loris on Friday with plenty of expectations for the 2020 season. The game will actually be played at North Myrtle Beach High School because work on the track surrounding the Loris field has not been finished (and the Chiefs are on the road at Hartsville). Considering the Lions haven't stayed within two touchdowns of Dillon since 2012, it could be a rocky start for Mance.
Aynor (0-0) at Lakewood (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Local football fans didn’t know much about Lakewood last year until they put one heck of a scare into Myrtle Beach in the opening round of the playoffs. And since this was a last-minute game signing due to COVID-19 postponements, Aynor coach Jason Allen didn’t exactly have a ton of time to get acquainted with the Gators this year. That comes on top of the fact that he was replacing a large number of his most influential players from last season. At the top of that list was quarterback Andrew Brown, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and accounted for 24 total touchdowns.
Darlington (0-0) at Myrtle Beach (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0
About the game | In a 2019 regular season full of blowouts for Myrtle Beach, none of them were as lopsided as the game against Darlington. Frankly, the Seahawks were that much better than the Falcons, and that’ll be true this year, too. Mickey Wilson will have arguably the state’s top wide receiver duo in J.J. Jones and Adam Randall. Darlington would struggle to cover one of them, let alone both. And with limited opportunities to let them shine this season, Wilson could put the pedal to the metal early to get them out of the gate.
North Myrtle Beach (0-0) at Hartsville (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Hartsville 24, North Myrtle Beach 8 (2019)
About the game | Just how tough is Region VI-4A? North Myrtle Beach’s 2019 season — one in which the Chiefs went 1-4 in region play and then knocked off a top seed on the road in the playoffs — is the perfect example. Coach Matt Reel’s team has every opportunity to be better this year despite player graduations and the like, and that’s because of a system that has been in place. Yes, North Myrtle Beach’s offseason was heavily disrupted. But so, too, was everyone else’s. The option attack on offense and a defensive scheme that is more about implementing the right bodies (not Xs and Os) could translate well in 2020.
St. James (0-0) at Conway (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | St. James 10, Conway 7 (2019)
About the game | St. James’ narrow victory over the Tigers a year ago stemmed from head coach Tommy Norwood’s defensive philosophy, one that prevented opponents from scoring more than 10 points in four games last fall. If that ability made it through the offseason and navigated player attrition, the Sharks have an opportunity to sneak up the region standings a hair. However, to do so, they’ll need to find a way to get past Conway again. The Tigers have struggled a bit the last two seasons, but they’ve remained a consistent playoff team. If they do it again this year, with the reduction in playoff spots, it will say a lot of Conway’s ability under coach Carlton Terry.
South Florence (0-0) at Carolina Forest (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 49, South Florence 7 (2019)
About the game | Kyle Watkins has been influential for various Carolina Forest programs for years. He’s been a two-year starter at receiver for the football team, the starting point guard in basketball and a member of the track squad. Now, he’s going to be largely responsible for keeping the Panthers’ offensive burst from the last two years from falling by the wayside. Under now-East Carolina University quarterback Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest was dynamic both on the ground and through the air. Watkins doesn’t have Garcia’s size or arm strength, but he is already used to high-pressure situations and has had some good showings behind center in limited opportunities.
Sumter (0-0) at Socastee (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Sumter 48, Socastee 21 (2017)
About the game | Back in 2018, the region wasn’t too upset to see Sumter leave for another in the Midlands. It was for good reason. The Gamecocks were 35-13 in region play in the previous decade and finished either first or second in the division seven times. Now, Sumter is back, and they’re immediately considered the region favorite again. It’ll be a tall task for Socastee, which will be playing its first game under new coach Ben Hampton. The Braves have suffered through five consecutive losing seasons, and Hampton admitted it may take some time to get things going in the other direction.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - The 2019 state runners up should open 2020 with a bang.
2. Green Sea Floyds - Does the road to a third straight state title begin Friday?
3. Carolina Forest - The Panthers and Marc Morris lost plenty, but the cupboard isn’t bare.
4. Aynor - There’s nothing easy about the Blue Jackets’ schedule this fall.
5. North Myrtle Beach - If the Chiefs stay healthy, they could be a Region VI-4A wild card.
*As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.