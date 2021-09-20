Football coaches all over Horry County are scratching their heads.
Their players are excelling, but the college offers that would have been there in past years just aren’t following. It’s a product of the NCAA extending extra years of eligibility to current college players, but also college athletes jamming the transfer portal and, as a result, filling roster needs. What’s more, the NCAA restricted high school player visits to prospective colleges.
Add it all up, and the overall process has slowed versus some past seasons.
“Everyone couldn’t go onto campus for the last two years,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said, referencing the NCAA visits ban and reductions. “The unfortunate thing was that kids couldn’t get onto the college campus, and even this year they had restrictions on how many they could have. A lot of schools won’t offer a kid until they can get him on campus.”
Give or take — depending on some roster changes since August — there are 410 varsity players in the area among the nine S.C. High School League teams. Fewer than 15 players currently have offers to continue their football careers in college as of this week, and most of those nine are either academic-related scholarships or include very little athletic money.
Examples of those include North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen (Stetson), Myrtle Beach’s Mac Walters (Wofford, Erskine) and Tre Phillips (North Greenville, The Citadel), Conway’s Carlton Terry (Campbell, Newberry), Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack (Frostburg State) and Aynor’s Garrison Gasque (Hamilton, Middlebury College), among others that have not been publicized.
On the flip side, three players already verbally committed to full-rides at Division-I schools: St. James defensive end Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp (Wofford), and the Myrtle Beach duo of Ryan Burger (Appalachian State) and Adam Randall (Clemson).
They’re clearly the exception to the rule, though. For each of those three, there is a school in the county (Socastee, Loris, Green Sea Floyds) without a single offer for any of its players. Morris said he believes as many of six of his current seniors will eventually have an opportunity to play in college, but for now, it’s a waiting game.
“It’s everybody around,” Morris said. “Any one who has the average type body, if you don’t have a Division I body right now, you don’t have an early offer.”
AYNOR HOPING TO REPEAT 2019 MAGIC AGAINST DILLON
The last time Aynor coach Jason Allen’s team played state powerhouse Dillon at home, the Blue Jackets notched what was arguably the high point of the program’s last decade or so.
The 2019 Aynor victory snapped what had been a 52-game region winning streak for the Wildcats and led to an eventual region championship for the Blue Jackets.
If they want to do it this season, again, it likely comes down to Friday when Dillon comes to Aynor for what is expected to be the de facto region title game.
The other teams in the region — Loris, Georgetown and Waccamaw — haven’t proven themselves to be at that rung on the ladder so far. But, for Aynor, the bigger difference between 2019 and this year is that no one really has a good long-term feel for either of these two Region VII-3A front runners.
Aynor has played just two games, both against Class 1A foes. Dillon has played just once, last Friday’s lopsided win over Loris. And, yet, the Wildcats and Blue Jackets are Nos. 2 and 7, respectively, in the Class 3A statewide media poll.
On Friday, the high expectations will become a little more real for one of them.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE (FOR NOW)
Thanks to a late pick-up for Green Sea Floyds and Carolina Forest and St. James getting enough players out of quarantine to play this week, all nine Horry County teams are scheduled to take the field Friday. If it holds — and that’s obviously a big if — it would be the first time that has happened this year.
Through last week, the nine local programs have accounted for 18 games lost directly after their own quarantine situations. There have been others due to outside opponents’ quarantine situations.
Either way, here is the schedule for Friday as it currently stands:
Dillon at Aynor*
Conway at Carolina Forest
West Columbus (N.C.) at Green Sea Floyds
Waccamaw at Loris*
Fort Dorchester at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence
Whiteville (N.C.) at Socastee
Sumter at St. James
* - denotes region game
